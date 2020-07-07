La Crosse sports briefs

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UW-La Crosse home opener off
The UW-La Crosse nonconference football game against Dakota State — scheduled for Sept. 19 at Veterans Memorial Field — has been canceled.
The game was called off Tuesday by Dakota State due to COVID-19 concerns and the need to get its conference schedule set for the season. The Eagles are now scheduled to play a nine-game season that still begins with a game at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn., on Sept. 5.
La Crosse is scheduled to play its first home game against UW-Stevens Point on Oct. 3. That game kicks off at 1 p.m.
There has been no decision made by the WIAC on its plans for the 2020 season. WIAC chancellors are awaiting a recommendation from a task force assembled to assess the situation.
LOCAL GOLF
County Amateur deadlines near
Entries open today for the La Crosse County Amateur Golf Championships. Plans are moving ahead for the tournaments with health and safety precautions in place.
Entries close for the women’s and seniors’ 18-hole tournaments on July 13. Entries for the men’s 36-hole tournament close on July 20.
The women’s amateur championship will be held Saturday, July 25, at The Golf Club at Cedar Creek in Onalaska; the seniors’ amateur championship will be held Sunday, July 26, at Forest Hills Golf Course in La Crosse; and the men’s amateur championship will be held Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 1 and 2, at The Golf Club at Cedar Creek and at Drugan’s Castle Mound Country Club in Holmen.
Both Cedar Creek and Castle Mound will be used both days of the men’s championship to minimize large gatherings.
Entry forms are available at www.boblamboutdoors.com, as well as on the websites of all three participating golf courses.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Badgers won’t play at Wrigley
MADISON — The University of Wisconsin football team will not play Northwestern at Wrigley Field this season.
Northwestern’s athletic department and the Chicago Cubs announced Wednesday the decision to move the contest, which is slated for Nov. 7. The move was made due to a number of uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Wildcats’ website, the game will be played at Northwestern’s Ryan Field. Kickoff time is to be determined.
“This is a disappointing conclusion to reach, but absolutely the right one in our current environment,” Northwestern vice president for athletics and recreation Jim Phillips said in a statement.
“The uncertainty of football and baseball schedules, and the possibility of limited attendance, made this an easy choice to make for our student-athletes and fans. We’re grateful for our outstanding partners from the Cubs, and look forward to bringing the passion and pageantry of college football game day to the city’s north side when we can do so safely and securely with a packed house.”
Northwestern last played at Wrigley in 2010, and it has an agreement in place to play there in 2022, 2024 and 2026.
HARBAUGH WAS CLOSE TO EXTENSION: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Wednesday he was closing in on a contract extension before coping with the COVID-19 pandemic became a top priority for all involved in the discussions.
“There’s bigger fish to fry for our athletic director, or our administration, me as a coach,” Harbaugh said during an interview on Zoom.
“It hasn’t been on the top of the priority list. I would expect something, that there would be an announcement at some time.”
Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel has said more than once that he wants Harbaugh to lead the Wolverines until he chooses to retire from coaching.
Harbaugh has two years left on a deal that pays him about $7 million per year.
He is 47-18 over five seasons in charge of college football’s winningest program.
While Harbaugh has won nearly three-fourths of games overall, he is 0-5 against rival Ohio State and has lost four straight bowl games.
Manuel, who like Harbaugh is a former Michigan football player, has been happy enough with the results on and off the field to engage in talks to retain him beyond the 2021 season.
“It was kind of right there last February, where it was being discussed, and then the pandemic hit,” Harbaugh recalled.
During the 2019 season, Harbaugh sent an email to parents of players on his team, refuting a report saying representatives were working on his departure. Harbaugh was an NFL head coach in San
Francisco.
He returned in 2015 to the school where he was a star quarterback after going 44-19-1 with the 49ers and winning the 2012 NFC championship.
NASCAR
Johnson cleared to race
Less than a week after seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson tested positive for COVID-19, the No. 48 driver has been medically cleared to return to racing, NASCAR and Johnson’s Hendrick Motorsports team announced Wednesday morning.
Johnson, 44, is entered for Sunday’s race at Kentucky Speedway after missing last weekend’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It was the first time in his 18-year Cup career (663 starts) that he missed a race.
In line with NASCAR’s coronavirus protocols, Johnson tested negative twice this week, 24 hours apart — on Monday and Tuesday — and was cleared by his personal physician, according to his team. Hendrick said in a press release that Johnson never experienced symptoms.
He was tested for COVID-19 last Friday after his wife, Chani, received a positive result. The team also said that its four crew members were tested after Johnson received a positive test, and all four received negative results.
Johnson was granted a waiver by NASCAR to allow him to remain eligible to compete for the Cup Series playoffs (without receiving points for races missed) once he returns. He is ranked 15th in the driver standings, 46 points above the postseason cutoff.
Full-time Xfinity driver Justin Allgaier filled in for Johnson in the No. 48 Chevrolet at Indy. Allgaier was involved in an early pileup on pit road, which dashed his chances for finishing the race.
“My family is so grateful for the incredible love and support we’ve received over the last several days,” Johnson said in the team press release. “I especially want to thank Justin Allgaier for stepping in for me at Indy and being a true pro. I’m excited about getting back to business with my team this weekend.”
Hendrick said it is screening its employees daily for symptoms and that the No. 48 team will have its regular roster for Sunday’s race at Kentucky. Johnson announced before the start of the 2020 season that this would be his final year of full-time driving.
