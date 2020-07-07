La Crosse sports briefs

Northwestern last played at Wrigley in 2010, and it has an agreement in place to play there in 2022, 2024 and 2026.

HARBAUGH WAS CLOSE TO EXTENSION: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Wednesday he was closing in on a contract extension before coping with the COVID-19 pandemic became a top priority for all involved in the discussions.

“There’s bigger fish to fry for our athletic director, or our administration, me as a coach,” Harbaugh said during an interview on Zoom.

“It hasn’t been on the top of the priority list. I would expect something, that there would be an announcement at some time.”

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel has said more than once that he wants Harbaugh to lead the Wolverines until he chooses to retire from coaching.

Harbaugh has two years left on a deal that pays him about $7 million per year.

He is 47-18 over five seasons in charge of college football’s winningest program.

While Harbaugh has won nearly three-fourths of games overall, he is 0-5 against rival Ohio State and has lost four straight bowl games.