La Crosse sports briefs

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Viterbo's season ends
BELLEVUE, Neb. — The Viterbo softball team was knocked out of the NSAA Tournament on Thursday, falling to Dickinson State (N.D.) 4-1 and Waldorf (Iowa) 11-1 in five innings in the double elimination tournament.
The sixth-seeded V-Hawks (7-37) couldn't take advantage of three errors by the third-seeded Blue Hawks in their tournament opener.
Viterbo allowed two runs in the bottom of the first and one more in the second as it fell behind early. Dickinson State plated one more in the sixth before Caitlin Brown drove in the V-Hawks' lone run in the top of the seventh.
Amanda Bogdonovich, who allowed four runs on nine hits in six innings, was charged with the loss.
Viterbo looked to extend its season against the seventh-seeded Warriors but again faced an early deficit.
The V-Hawks gave up two runs in the top of the second and five in the third. Morgan James scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fourth to get Viterbo on the board, but Waldorf responded with four runs in the fifth.
Bogdonovich, who allowed seven runs on eight hits in two innings, was again charged with the loss.
MLB
Former Brave Crandall dies at 91
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. — Del Crandall, a star catcher who played on two Milwaukee Braves teams that reached the World Series in the 1950s before managing the Milwaukee Brewers and Seattle Mariners, has died. He was 91.
He had Parkinson’s disease and died Wednesday in Mission Viejo, California, surrounded by family, son Bill Crandall said.
“Dad was a humble man,” Bill Crandall said. “He was just a good man, a good example of what a man should be. He treated everybody fairly. He didn’t take his celebrity seriously at all.”
Crandall was one of the best defensive catchers in the 1950s and '60s. He was a member of the Braves’ 1957 World Series championship team as well as the 1958 squad that lost the World Series. According to the Society for American Baseball Research, Crandall was the last surviving member of the Boston Braves.
He was a four-time Gold Glove winner who appeared in 11 All-Star Games over eight seasons. He played in each of the two All-Star Games that were held during the 1959, 1960 and 1962 seasons.
Crandall played for the Boston Braves (1949-50), Milwaukee Braves (1953-63), San Francisco Giants (1964), Pittsburgh Pirates (1965) and Cleveland Indians (1966). He didn’t play in 1951-52 because of military service.
He had a career batting average of .254 with 179 homers and 657 RBIs. He led all NL catchers in fielding percentage four times and threw out the most potential base stealers of any NL catcher in five seasons. He was also behind the plate for two outstanding Braves pitchers in Warren Spahn and Lew Burdette.
After his playing career, Crandall managed the Brewers from 1972-75 and the Mariners from 1983-84. He posted a 271-338 record with Milwaukee and a 93-131 mark with Seattle.
Crandall was managing the Brewers when Hall of Famer Robin Yount began his MLB career in 1974 at the age of 18.
“Fortunately he saw enough potential in a raw 18-year-old kid to give me a chance,” Yount said in his Hall of Fame induction speech. “I’m grateful for that.”
PUJOLS DESIGNATED FOR ASSIGNMENT: Albert Pujols has been designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels, abruptly ending the 41-year-old superstar slugger's decade with his second major league team.
The Angels announced the move Thursday, a day after Pujols wasn't in their lineup for their fourth consecutive loss. He was in the final season of a 10-year contract with Los Angeles.
Pujols is fifth in major league history with 667 career homers, and he is 13th in major league history with 3,253 hits. The oldest active player in the majors, he is batting .198 this season with five homers and 12 RBIs.
Pujols joined the Angels in late 2011 after 11 successful seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals. He won three NL MVP awards and two World Series rings in St. Louis while establishing himself as one of the greatest sluggers of his generation.
NHL
League fines Rangers $250K
The New York Rangers in less than 72 hours lost their best player to injury, fired their president and general manager, and will likely see another player suspended. They are also out a quarter-million dollars in the latest chaotic chapter for the storied franchise.
The NHL fined the Rangers an extraodrinary $250,000 on Thursday for what Commissioner Gary Bettman called demeaning personal comments made publicly about head of player safety George Parros. It’s believed to be the largest publicly announced fine of its kind in NHL history.
“While we don’t expect our clubs to agree with every decision rendered by the department of player safety, the extent to which the Rangers expressed their disagreement was unacceptable,” Bettman said. “It is terribly unfair to question George Parros’ professionalism and dedication to his role and the department of player safety.”
The uproar dates to Monday, when Washington’s Tom Wilson was involved in a scrum against the Rangers that left New York star Artemi Panarin injured and unable to finish the final three games of the season. Wilson was fined $5,000 for roughing against Pavel Buchnevich but not suspended, prompting the Rangers to issue a statement calling the decision a dereliction of duty and saying Parros was unfit to remain in his job.
Playing two nights after Wilson threw Panarin to the ice, the Rangers and Capitals racked up a combined 141 penalty minutes in a fight-filled game Wednesday night. The six fights in the first five minutes were the most of any game in league history.
Buchnevich was thrown out of the game for cross-checking Capitals forward Anthony Mantha in the second period and had his own hearing with the department of player safety Thursday. He could be suspended for the final two games of the season.
The Rangers have even bigger issues to address: Owner James Dolan abruptly fired team president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton on Wednesday and turned those jobs over to former assistant Chris Drury.
It was not clear how much the Wilson-Panarin incident and statement had to do with Dolan's decision. He said simply that "in order for the team to succeed in the manner our fans deserve, there needs to be a change in leadership.”
Drury will get a hand from longtime hockey executive Glen Sather in his transition. With a new regime in place and growing expectations for the Rangers in their rebuild, a coaching change could be next with more moves coming this summer.
“We’re going to look everything and try to figure out how best to take the next step forward,” Drury said. “It’s been well-documented everything the team has gone through on and off the ice, and we’re going to take a look at every aspect of the organization when things end and we’ll start that process next week.”