La Crosse sports briefs

Focused on Freestyle heads to Holmen

The Wisconsin Wrestling Federation is starting a series of women’s freestyle camps that will stretch into January, and it begins Sunday in Holmen.

Holmen High School’s new wrestling facility will be the host site for the kickoff event and contain two sessions, one for training and one for observation for those taking part.

Session I is for developmental wrestlers age 12 and up who are looking to work on and emphasize the basics of freestyle wrestling. It is led by Wisconsin’s national team coaches as assisted by members of the national team.

Session II is training for members of the national team and a time of observation for other participants.

Other camps take place at UW-Stevens Point on Nov. 7, at Freedom High School on Dec. 5 and at Team Zazar Training Center on Madison on Jan. 9. The cost to participate in all four camps is $125.

The drop-in cost to train in Holmen only is $25. For more information or to register, email Laura Bartoszek (laurabartoszek@icloud.com) of the WWF.

Bridgewater returns to practice

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Teddy Bridgewater’s chances of playing at Pittsburgh this weekend improved dramatically Thursday when he returned to practice four days after suffering a concussion against the Baltimore Ravens.

Bridgewater worked with the starters and was listed as limited on the injury report. He remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Bridgewater left the Broncos’ 23-7 loss to the Ravens at halftime after taking a helmet to his chin from Ravens rookie pass rusher Odafe Oweh. The hit wasn’t flagged. Nor was a whistle blown on the previous play when wide receiver/kick returner Diontae Spencer suffered a chest injury when he was hit by cornerback Tavon Young.

Coach Vic Fangio argued both should have been whistled, Oweh for a high hit on the QB and Young for hitting a defenseless receiver.

Fangio sent the plays to NFL headquarters and intimated the league concurred with him.

“I did” hear back “and I’m not sure I’m supposed to share it with you, but you can figure it out,” Fangio said, smiling.

Backup Drew Lock, who lost his starting job to Bridgewater in training camp, was ineffective in his first appearance as a backup. Denver punted on his first four series and he threw an end zone interception with 3 seconds left on his final drive.

18 former players charged in fraud scheme

NEW YORK — Eighteen former NBA players were charged Thursday with pocketing about $2.5 million illegally by defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan in a scam that authorities said involved claiming fictitious medical and dental expenses.

“The defendants’ playbook involved fraud and deception,” U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss told a news conference after FBI agents across the country arrested 15 ex-players and one of their wives in a three-year conspiracy that authorities say started in 2017.

According to an indictment returned in Manhattan federal court, the ex-players teamed up to defraud the supplemental coverage plan by submitting fraudulent claims to get reimbursed for medical and dental procedures that never happened.

Strauss said prosecutors have travel records, email and GPS data that proves the ex-players were sometimes far from the medical and dental offices at the times when they were supposedly getting treated.

In one instance, she said, an ex-player was playing basketball in Taiwan when he was supposedly getting $48,000 worth of root canals and crowns on eight teeth at a Beverly Hills, California, dental office in December 2018.

The indictment said the scheme was carried out from at least 2017 to 2020, when the plan — funded primarily by NBA teams — received false claims totaling about $3.9 million. Of that, the defendants received about $2.5 million in fraudulent proceeds.

Strauss said each defendant made false claims for reimbursements that ranged from $65,000 to $420,000.

In a statement, the NBA called the allegations “particularly disheartening” because the benefit plans provided by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are critically important to support players’ health and well-being throughout their careers and post-retirement lives.

“We will cooperate fully with the U.S. Attorney Office in this matter,” the statement added.

Michael J. Driscoll, the head of New York’s FBI office, said the case demonstrated the FBI’s continued focus on uncovering fraud scams that cost the health care industry tens of billions of dollars a year.

Strauss said the conspiracy was led by Terrence Williams, who began his career as a first-round NBA draft pick in 2009. The indictment said he submitted $19,000 in fraudulent claims to the plan in November 2017 for chiropractic care. The claims led to a $7,672 payout for Williams.

The indictment said he then recruited other former NBA players to defraud the plan and offered to provide fraudulent invoices from a chiropractor and dentist in Southern California and a wellness office in Washington state.

At least 10 of the ex-players paid kickbacks totaling about $230,000 to Williams, according to the court papers. A lawyer who has represented Williams in the past declined to comment.

