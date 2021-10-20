La Crosse sports briefs

FUNDRAISER

Chicken and fish dinner at Legion

The La Crosse American Legion Post 52 baseball team will hold a chicken and fish dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Post 52, located at the corner of Sixth and Market streets. Takeouts may be ready as early as 4:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for batter fried or boiled fish or a fish/chicken combo meal. Cost is $9 for chicken wings or chicken tenders, $9 for two-piece battered or boiled fish meal and $6 for fish or chicken sandwich meal. Meal includes baked potato or fries, coleslaw, rolls and garlic bread, plus coffee or milk.

NBA

After Kanter's Tibet comments, Celtics blacked out in China

Chinese broadcaster and NBA partner Tencent is not showing current or archived Boston Celtics games on its platforms, in apparent response to comments that Celtics center Enes Kanter made to advocate Tibetan independence.

Kanter, as part of a series of social media posts, also called Chinese President Xi Jinping a “dictator.” Kanter did not play in Boston’s season-opening 138-134 loss to New York on Wednesday night. The game that was not shown on the streaming services that typically broadcast most NBA games to millions in China.

The NBA had no immediate comment and the Celtics were not practicing Thursday. It was also not immediately clear how long Tencent's plans to not air the Celtics would last.

Kanter was wearing shoes emblazoned with the words “Free Tibet” during Wednesday night’s game. “More than 150 Tibetan people have burned themselves alive!! — hoping that such an act would raise more awareness about Tibet. I stand with my Tibetan brothers and sisters, and I support their calls for Freedom,” he wrote on Twitter.

The league and China have had a damaged relationship since October 2019, when then-Houston general manager Daryl Morey tweeted in support of government protesters in Hong Kong and sparked what essentially became a blackout for the league in the world’s most populous nation.

NBA games were eventually returned to Tencent’s lineup but not state television provider CCTV, except for two games during the 2020 NBA Finals. Tencent did not offer Philadelphia’s games last season, Morey’s first with the 76ers.

“The player you mentioned was clout-chasing, trying to get attention with Tibet-related issues,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Thursday when asked about Kanter's posts. “His wrong remarks are not worth refuting.”

China’s Communist leaders are extremely sensitive to anything they view as outside interference in domestic political affairs. After Morey’s tweet, the fallout was immense and sponsors — following CCTV’s lead — pulled their backing of the NBA China Games days later between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets. The NBA estimated that the strained relationship with the Chinese and lost broadcast rights meant the league missed out on about $400 million in revenue during the 2019-20 season alone.

“It’s unclear whether we’ll be back on CCTV television in China this year," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said earlier this week.

For now, the fallout from Kanter’s comments does not appear to be as severe as the immediate response to Morey's tweet, which was quickly deleted. Other NBA games played Wednesday were offered on Tencent, and the three games on Thursday’s schedule appeared on the provider’s listings.

MLB

García to start Game 6 of ALCS for Astros against Red Sox

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Luis García will start for the Houston Astros against the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of the AL Championship Series on Friday night with a trip to the World Series on the line.

García started Game 2 and gave up a grand slam in the first inning before leaving with no outs in the second because of discomfort in his right knee. Manager Dusty Baker announced Thursday that García would get the ball for Game 6 and said the Astros are confident the problem is behind García and he’ll be 100% healthy for Friday’s start.

The Astros fell behind 2-1 in the series after two big wins by the Red Sox. But they rode their powerful offense to consecutive victories in the last two games to take the series lead and move within a win of advancing to the World Series for the second time in three seasons.

The Astros won the championship in 2017, a crown tainted by the team’s sign-stealing scandal, before losing to the Washington Nationals in seven games in the 2019 World Series.

The Red Sox previously announced that Nathan Eovaldi would start Game 6. Eovaldi got the win in a solid Game 2 start but was charged with the loss in Game 4 after giving up the go-ahead runs after coming in with the game tied in the ninth.

The Astros got eight terrific innings from Framber Valdez in a 9-1 win in Game 5. The performance gave Houston’s taxed bullpen a much-needed break after relievers pitched 29 1/3 innings combined through the first four games.

Baker said Jake Odorizzi would be available for long relief Friday if needed. Odorizzi threw 82 pitches in four innings in Game 2 after taking over following the injury to García.

Baker also said rookie center fielder Jake Meyers, who hasn't played this series after injuring his shoulder in the final game of the ALDS, probably wouldn't return to the lineup in this series. He said Meyers could pinch-run or pinch-hit but isn't ready to return to the field. Fellow rookies Chas McCormick and rookie José Siri have filled in at center against the Red Sox.

Houston is without ace Lance McCullers Jr. for this series because of a flexor pronator muscle strain in his right arm. Baker said Thursday that McCullers still hasn’t resumed throwing, so it’s unclear if he would be available to return if the Astros were to advance.

If necessary, Game 7 would be Saturday night in Houston.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0