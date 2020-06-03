La Crosse sports briefs

MLS
League, players reach deal
Major League Soccer and its players’ union reached an agreement that paves the way for a summer tournament in Florida after the season was suspended by the coronavirus pandemic.
The deal was announced by the Major League Soccer Players Association on Wednesday following tense talks that led to some players skipping voluntary workouts and the league threatening a lockout.
MLS and the union agreed Feb. 6 to a five-year labor contract, but the deal had not been ratified when the season was stopped on March 12 after only two matches had been played by each team.
The ratified collective-bargaining agreement was announced in the midst of nationwide protests over police brutality and injustice against African Americans sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Both sides noted the unrest in announcing the contract.
“There are problems we face collectively that are both more urgent, and more important, than competing on the field,” the union said in a statement. “We hope our return to the field will allow fans a momentary release and a semblance of normalcy.”
MLS Commissioner Don Garber vowed the league will go further with its public stance for equality.
Garber said the league expects to take a $1 billion revenue hit because of the coronavirus.
The revised CBA, a six-year deal through 2025, includes across-the-board pay cuts and reduced bonuses.
One of the sticking points was a clause that allows either side to opt out of the deal because of unforeseen circumstances, like a pandemic. The agreement does not tie the clause to attendance, something the league had sought.
The agreement also changes the players’ share of media rights negotiated in the original CBA. The share will drop from 25% to 12.5% in 2023, but will be restored to 25% in 2024.
Details of the Florida tournament were still being finalized. The league’s 26 teams and limited staff would be based in the Orlando area and matches played without fans at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World.
WNBA
MGM, IMG Academy top sites for season
NEW YORK — Two people familiar with the situation say the WNBA plans to hold games at just one location if there is a season this year and that the MGM Resorts in Las Vegas and the IMG Academy in Florida are the top candidates.
There is still not date when the 2020 season will tip off.
The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the possible locations haven’t been publicly announced.
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert told the AP last month that the league was considering a handful of scenarios that included playing at one or two sites.
Details of the logistics of how the league and its 12 teams would operate at either location remain unclear.
Engelbert told the AP once again on Tuesday that the league has talked about a number of options, but declined to confirm whether IMG Academy or MGM topped the list of possible destinations.
“We’re looking at the pros and cons of a number of different locations,” Engelbert said.
The commissioner reiterated once again that health and safety of the players and teams was a top priority.
The league postponed the start of its season in April because of the coronavirus pandemic. The WNBA was supposed to begin play on May 15.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Clemson assistant apologizes for slur
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson assistant coach Danny Pearman said he made a “grave mistake” when he repeated a racial slur to ex-Tigers tight end D.J. Greenlee at practice three years ago.
The incident came to light Tuesday when former player Kanyon Tuttle posted about it on social media. Tuttle was responding to the school’s post of Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney’s comments Monday about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.
Floyd, a black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes even after Floyd stopped moving and pleading for air.
Tuttle’s post said, “You allowed a coach to call a player the N-word during practice with no repercussions. Not even a team apology.”
Pearman is white, and Greenlee is black.
Pearman said while he did not direct the slur at Greenlee, “I know there is no excuse for me using the language in any circumstance. I never should have repeated the phrase. It was wrong when I said it, and it is wrong today.”
Greenlee told The State of Columbia, South Carolina, that he and a teammate were having an argument and the tight end used the slur during the exchange. Pearman heard Greenlee and used it back. He was trying to “correct me by saying the” slur, Greenlee said.
Pearman said Greenlee “appropriately” brought the matter to Swinney. Swinney and Pearman had a meeting, and the head coach told the assistant his language was “unacceptable.”
Pearman said he apologized to Greenlee after practice and to his position groups the next day.
Pearman said he’d never do anything “to intentionally hurt” Clemson players.
“I sincerely apologize to D.J., his family, our team and our staff,” Pearman concluded.
JOHNNY MAJORS DIES AT 85: College Football Hall of Famer Johnny Majors, the coach of Pittsburgh’s 1976 national championship team and a former coach and star player at Tennessee, died Wednesday. He was 85.
Majors died at his home in Knoxville, according to his wife, Mary Lynn Majors. “He spent his last hours doing something he dearly loved: looking out over his cherished Tennessee River,” she said in a statement first given to Sports Radio WNML.
Majors compiled a 185-137-10 record in 29 seasons as a head coach at Iowa State (1968-72), Pitt (1973-76, 1993-96) and Tennessee (1977-92). That followed a standout playing career at Tennessee during which he finished second to Notre Dame’s Paul Hornung in the 1956 Heisman Trophy balloting.
He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1987. Tennessee retired Majors’ No. 45 jersey in 2012.
“Dynamic on the field. Fierce on the sidelines. Distinguished Tennessean,” Tennessee’s football program tweeted. “We mourn the loss of legendary player and coach Johnny Majors — a man who left an indelible mark on Tennessee Football.”
Majors starred for the Volunteers from 1954-56 as a single-wing tailback and punter and twice was named the Southeastern Conference player of the year. He went on to a successful coaching career and had his greatest year in 1976, when he led Pittsburgh to a national championship with a team featuring Heisman Trophy winner Tony Dorsett.
During the 1956 season, Majors rushed for seven touchdowns, threw five TD passes and punted and returned kicks while leading Tennessee to a 10-1 record and Sugar Bowl appearance. He finished his Vols playing career with 1,622 yards rushing and 1,135 yards passing.
He proved even more successful in the coaching ranks.
Majors began his head coaching career in 1968 at Iowa State. Three years later, he led the Cyclones to their first bowl bid in school history. He posted a 24-30-1 record at Iowa State from 1968-72 before Pitt hired him away.
The Panthers were coming off a 1-10 season when he took over and had won a total of 23 games in the nine years preceding his arrival. Majors went 33-13-1 in four years there and led Pitt to a 12-0 record in 1976.
After that title-winning season, Majors returned to his alma mater to take over Tennessee’s program. In his book, Majors said that “it was the most difficult decision I’ve ever had to make.”
Majors went 116-62-8 at Tennessee from 1977-92 and led the Volunteers to SEC championships in 1985, 1989 and 1990. Tennessee earned a bowl bid in 11 of his last 12 seasons on the job.
Majors missed the first three games of the 1992 season while recovering from heart bypass surgery. The Vols, coached by offensive coordinator Phillip Fulmer, got off to a 3-0 start. Majors returned for the fourth game, but he was forced out and replaced by Fulmer after Tennessee finished the regular season with an 8-3 record.
Majors returned to Pitt the following year and went 12-32 as the Panthers’ coach from 1993-96.
