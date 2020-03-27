La Crosse sports briefs

COLLEGE WRESTLING
Lahr named Newcomer of the Year
MADISON — University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Matt Berlin has been selected as the WIAC Wrestler of the Year, while UW-La Crosse’s Isaac Lahr was tabbed the Newcomer of the Year based on voting conducted by the league coaches.
Berlin’s selection marks the second straight season a UW-Stevens Point wrestler has claimed the honor after Ben Vosters was the recipient last year. The Pointers have had five individuals win the award — Perry Miller (1997 and 1998), Cody Koenig (2003) and Logan Hermsen (2016).
Lahr, a Holmen High School graduate, competed at 197 pounds and accumulated an 18-1 record with six pins. He secured the WIAC championship with a 15-2 major decision over UW-Eau Claire’s James Huntley and won the regional title after a medical forfeit over Lance Benick of Augsburg (Minn.). A Newcomer of the Year is defined as a student-athlete who used his first season of participation in wrestling this season.
Competing at 133 pounds, Berlin posted a 32-0 record on the season with 10 pins. He is just the second Pointer to finish unbeaten, joining Cody Koenig’s 36-0 mark during the 2002-03 campaign. Berlin won the WIAC title with a 3-2 decision over UW-La Crosse’s Josh Stenger and emerged with a first-place finish at the NCAA Division III Upper Midwest Regional with a 6-5 decision over Noah Becker of Saint John’s (Minn.).
NFL
Vikings keep Abdullah, Jones
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings re-signed two more of their own free agents on Friday, with new contracts for running back Ameer Abdullah and center Brett Jones.
Abdullah has been the team’s primary kickoff returner since being claimed off waivers from Detroit on Nov. 7, 2018. He also carved out a niche on coverage units last season, while tallying 203 yards from scrimmage with one receiving touchdown. Abdullah, a second-round draft pick by the Lions in 2015, has 1,366 rushing yards and 518 receiving yards in 58 career games.
Jones joined the Vikings in a trade with the New York Giants on Aug. 26, 2018. He’s the second backup offensive lineman to re-up with the team this spring, joining tackle Rashod Hill.
LIONS SIGN RAGLAND: The Detroit Lions have agreed to a contract with linebacker Reggie Ragland, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press on Friday because the deal had not been announced. Ragland started 32 games over the past three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Lions also reached a one-year agreement with linebacker Elijah Lee, according to a person with knowledge of the deal, speaking on condition of anonymity because it had not been announced. Ragland was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the second round in 2016, but a knee injury in training camp cost the former Alabama player that entire season. The Bills traded him to Kansas City in 2017, and Ragland finally made his debut with the Chiefs.
Ragland played 14 games last season for the Super Bowl champion Chiefs, making seven starts. He had two sacks.
Detroit has overhauled its defense this offseason, and the linebacking unit is no exception. The Lions previously cut Devon Kennard and added Jamie Collins.
Lee comes to Detroit from the other participant in last season’s Super Bowl, the San Francisco 49ers. He was drafted by Minnesota in the seventh round out of Kansas State in 2017, and the 49ers signed him off the Vikings’ practice squad.
Lee played in 38 games for the 49ers in three seasons, including six starts. He started one game last season.
NHL
Wild to pay employees full wages
ST. PAUL — With no timetable on when the 2019-20 pro hockey season will resume amid the COVID-19 crisis, or if it will resume at all, full-time employees with the Minnesota Wild, Iowa Wild and Xcel Energy Center can breath a little easier knowing their jobs are safe for now.
According to a Wild spokesperson, owner Craig Leipold sent an email to full-time employees on Friday assuring that everyone will be retained at full pay and benefits through April. The only exception is a pay reduction of 20 percent for compensation above $150,000 a year.
This comes 10 days after the Wild announced measures to support impacted part-time employees, promising to pay those who were scheduled to work the final six home games of the NHL’s regular season. “This is an extremely difficult period of time for everyone,” Leipold said in a release then, adding that many Wild players contributed to the effort. “I am very thankful for everything these part-time employees do for our organization and for our guests.”
Earlier this week, the New Jersey Devils of the NHL and the Philadelphia 76ers of the NBA announced that they planned a 20 percent pay cut for full-time employees. They immediately reversed course after receiving backlash on Twitter for the move.
FOOTBALL
Herbstreit doesn’t anticipate football in fall
While sports have been postponed across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, the status of the upcoming NFL and college football seasons this fall has been a looming question mark.
Although games are still four months away, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said he doesn’t think football should be played as scheduled.
“I’ll be shocked if we have NFL football this fall, if we have college football,” Herbstreit said in an ESPN Radio interview, per TMZ. “I’ll be so surprised if that happens.”
“Just because from what I understand, people that I listen to, you’re 12 to 18 months from a (coronavirus) vaccine. I don’t know how you let these guys go into locker rooms and let stadiums be filled up and how you can play ball. I just don’t know how you can do it with the optics of it.”
“Next thing you know, you got a locker room full of guys that are sick. And that’s on your watch. I wouldn’t want to have that.”
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Kentucky’s Juzan to transfer
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky reserve guard Johnny Juzang will enter the NCAA transfer portal after one season with the Wildcats. The 6-foot-6 freshman from Los Angeles can transfer to another school without restrictions per NCAA rules. Juzang played well down the stretch for No. 8 Kentucky (25-6), scoring in double figures twice the final nine games. He made 10 of his final 20 3-point shots to finish the season shooting 33% from beyond the arc and 38% overall. He scored a total of 82 points pulled down 54 rebounds in 28 games.
Juzang says his season with the Wildcats was “one of the best experiences of my life” in a release from the school, but decided to enter the transfer portal after “lots of thought and consideration.”
Kentucky coach John Calipari says Juzang has the option to return and added, “I would welcome it with open arms because Johnny is a great kid and a skilled player with a bright future.”
NBA
Jazz staff cleared of virus
The Utah Jazz and their staff are cleared of the coronavirus, according to the team. Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell tested positive two weeks ago, putting the sports world on hold.
“The Utah Department of Health has determined that all Jazz players and staff, regardless of prior testing status, no longer pose a risk of infection to others,” the Jazz announced.
That statement leaves a lot of unanswered questions. How did the DOH reach that determination?
“The entire traveling party was directed to remain on a 14-day quarantine when it returned to Utah,” a spokesman for the Utah DOH told the Daily News. “The 14-day period has expired and they have all been released from quarantine.
“None have developed symptoms during their quarantine, and that is the standard for being released from quarantine.”
