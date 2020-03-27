La Crosse sports briefs

Ragland played 14 games last season for the Super Bowl champion Chiefs, making seven starts. He had two sacks.

Detroit has overhauled its defense this offseason, and the linebacking unit is no exception. The Lions previously cut Devon Kennard and added Jamie Collins.

Lee comes to Detroit from the other participant in last season’s Super Bowl, the San Francisco 49ers. He was drafted by Minnesota in the seventh round out of Kansas State in 2017, and the 49ers signed him off the Vikings’ practice squad.

Lee played in 38 games for the 49ers in three seasons, including six starts. He started one game last season.

NHL

Wild to pay employees full wages

ST. PAUL — With no timetable on when the 2019-20 pro hockey season will resume amid the COVID-19 crisis, or if it will resume at all, full-time employees with the Minnesota Wild, Iowa Wild and Xcel Energy Center can breath a little easier knowing their jobs are safe for now.

According to a Wild spokesperson, owner Craig Leipold sent an email to full-time employees on Friday assuring that everyone will be retained at full pay and benefits through April. The only exception is a pay reduction of 20 percent for compensation above $150,000 a year.