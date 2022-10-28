La Crosse sports briefs

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Cashton's Mlsna commits to Wisconsin

Cashton High School senior offensive and defensive lineman Zack Mlsna announced Thursday evening that he has committed to play football at the University of Wisconsin.

Mlsna, a 6-foot-6, 280-pounder, was offered a preferred walk-on opportunity in June and was being pursued by many NCAA Division II schools at that time.

Mlsna plays both sides of the ball for the Eagles, who took a 10-0 record into Friday night's WIAA Division 7 second-round playoff game against Ithaca.

He has 10 tackles behind the line of scrimmage, two sacks and two forced fumbles as a defensive force. He has also played a big role in Cashton being able to average 46.2 points and 323 total yards per game.