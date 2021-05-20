La Crosse sports briefs

NFL
Tebow signs with Jags
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are, at the very least, no longer the NFL’s most irrelevant franchise.
Urban Meyer. Trevor Lawrence. Tim Tebow.
The rebuilding Jaguars now have three of college football’s biggest stars — and two of its most polarizing figures — from the past 15 years after Tebow signed a one-year contract Thursday.
The former Florida standout and 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback will attempt to revive his pro career as a tight end.
The 33-year-old Tebow is returning to the NFL after five years (2016-20) in the New York Mets’ organization and he’s reuniting with Meyer, his college coach, for the first time since his senior year in 2009.
“I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace,” Tebow said in a statement. “I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone’s support as I embark on this new journey.”
Tebow joined his new team on the field Thursday wearing No. 85 — quarterback Gardner Minshew has No. 15 for now — and took part in a voluntary, closed workout.
Tebow is not expected to have any media availability until training camp, at the earliest, in hopes of minimizing the media circus that follows the devout Christian who has received rock star treatment at every NFL stop.
His comeback is unprecedented because of his age, his new position and the fact that he last played in a regular-season game in 2012, with the New York Jets. He’s sure to create another ballyhooed storyline for a team coming off a 1-15 season that led to a coaching change and the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft (Lawrence).
Several teams suggested Tebow make the position change years ago, but he declined.
He finally switched after retiring from baseball in February. He worked out for the Jaguars the following week, the first of two exploratory sessions that came to light hours before the start of the NFL draft on April 29.
Meyer raved about Tebow’s workouts, saying assistants were surprised to see the 235-pounder in such great shape. Ultimately, Tebow’s ability to pick up a new position — a number of college QBs have made the transition look seamless — will determine whether he makes the team.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Huskers, Northwestern to play in Ireland
EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern will play Nebraska in Ireland to open the 2022 football season.
The schools said Thursday that the game is set for Aug. 27 at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. That’s where the Cornhuskers were supposed to open the 2021 season against Illinois, but the game was canceled because of the pandemic.
“The young men in our program have been looking forward to this trip and we are happy to provide them this memorable experience,” Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos said. “I know our great Husker fan base will be excited as well and the opportunity to travel to Ireland to see their team compete on an international stage will truly be special.”
The Wildcats and Huskers originally were scheduled to play Oct. 8, 2022, in Evanston, but will travel to Ireland instead. Northwestern will be the home team.
“We are thrilled that our program will get to experience the beautiful Irish culture, while we continue to help grow the game of college football on a global stage,” Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said. “It’s an honor to be included in this once-in-a-lifetime event.”
It will be Nebraska’s first game outside the United States since the Huskers took on Kansas State in the 1992 Coca-Cola Bowl in Tokyo. Coach Scott Frost said the game will provide major exposure for the program.
“Our primary focus for the trip will be to play a football game against an outstanding opponent in Northwestern,” said Frost, whose teams have lost two of three against Northwestern since he became coach. “At the same time, this will be great cultural opportunity for our young men to visit a part of the world that most of them have not seen.”
NHL
Avalanche’s Kadri suspended
Colorado’s Nazem Kadri was suspended indefinitely Thursday pending a video hearing with NHL officials over his illegal check to the head of St. Louis defenseman Justin Faulk in Game 2 of the teams’ playoff series.
Offering a video hearing instead of a call allows the league’s department of player safety to suspend Kadri more than five games. Given his history, this suspension could sideline him for a significant chunk of the postseason for the Avalanche, one of the Stanley Cup favorites.
Kadri clipped Faulk in the head with his right elbow midway through the third period Wednesday night. Faulk left the game, and Kadri was thrown out with a match penalty.
“That’s a very dangerous hit,” Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly said. “It’s got to be a suspension. It’s dangerous, he’s a repeat offender, it’s completely uncalled for. It’s awful to see.”
Kadri has three previous playoff suspensions on his record in addition to a four-game ban late in the regular season in 2015 for an illegal check to the head. Kadri was suspended four games for cross-checking in 2016, three games for boarding in 2018 and the rest of the first round for cross-checking in 2019.
“A guy like Kadri guy can’t control himself,” Blues forward Brayden Schenn said. “In the playoffs he’s a repeat offender — bad hits, greasy hits, got a guy in a vulnerable position and he picks nothing but the head.”
Kadri’s previous transgressions were with Toronto, which traded him to Colorado in July 2019. midway through a $27 million, six-year contract. The Avalanche acquired Kadri to help their secondary scoring and add some grit to a skilled lineup led by Nathan MacKinnon.
That combination helped Colorado reach the second round of the 2020 bubble playoffs with Kadri as a dominant offensive force. He put up nine goals and nine assists in 15 games before goaltending injuries derailed the Avalanche.