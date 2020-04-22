La Crosse sports briefs

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
McGraw retires from Notre Dame
Muffet McGraw abruptly retired Wednesday, stepping down from Notre Dame after a Hall of Fame coaching career that includes two national championships in 33 seasons.
The 64-year-old McGraw became the 13th woman inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017. She won 936 games, ranking sixth among Division I coaches, with 842 coming at Notre Dame.
She was expected to discuss her decision during a late afternoon online news conference.
“It has been my great honor to represent the University of Notre Dame these past 33 years, but the time has come for me to step down as your head basketball coach,” McGraw said in a statement.
McGraw is one of five Division I men’s or women’s basketball coaches with at least 930 wins, nine Final Fours and multiple titles. Her national championships were won in 2001 and 2018.
“I am proud of what we have accomplished and I can turn the page to the next chapter in my life with no regrets, knowing that I gave it my best every day,” McGraw said.
Former Fighting Irish player and longtime assistant coach Niele Ivey will take over Notre Dame. Ivey stepped away this past year to join the Memphis Grizzlies staff after 17 seasons at Notre Dame.
The Irish are coming off a rare down season as the young, inexperienced team went 13-18 in the program’s first losing season since 1991-92.
McGraw said she plans to remain active in the university and local communities.
“It is inevitable and appropriate that as we mark Muffet’s retirement from coaching today, much of the focus will be on the remarkable record of competitive success that makes her a Hall of Fame coach,” athletic director Jack Swarbrick said. “But my reflections go more to her as an educator, friend and role model. Every time I had the privilege of stepping into her classroom, be it at practice or courtside during a game, I was struck by how much she cared about her students and how important it was for her to use basketball as a vehicle to help develop future leaders.”
McGraw has sent 20 players to the WNBA during her coaching career, including Skylar Diggins-Smith, Kayle McBride, Arike Ogunbowale and Ruth Riley.
“There’s something about her that makes you want to move a mountain for her. I believe it’s how much she cares about her players,” Diggins-Smith said.
The Irish have reached nine Final Four and have won 67 NCAA Tournament games under McGraw. Notre Dame’s string of 24 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances remains intact, per the NCAA’s ruling following the cancellation of this year’s NCAA Tournament.
NFL
Harvin planning comeback
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Percy Harvin is planning an NFL comeback nearly four years after his last game.
The former Florida star and first-round draft pick by Minnesota in 2009 expects to get invited to a training camp this season and show his 32-year-old body still has what it takes to be an elite playmaker.
“It’s destiny,” Harvin told The Associated Press on Wednesday. “There’s always been something to stop me coming back. But things started slowly leading back to football and the desire started coming back.”
The biggest step came after hip surgery last August in Gainesville. Doctors found a blockage he said may have been there since high school.
“Just had a lot of things that needed to be fixed,” said Harvin, who turns 32 next month.
Harvin helped lead the Gators to their third national championship in 2008. The Vikings chose him with the 22nd overall selection a few months later. After four productive seasons in Minnesota, the Vikings traded him to Seattle for a trio of picks. He was limited to six games over two years with the Seahawks, who shipped him to the New York Jets in the middle of the 2014 season.
Harvin played his final two years (2015-16) in Buffalo, where he caught 21 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown.
His professional career ended shortly after he was playing soccer with his 2-year-old son in his backyard in 2016. Harvin clearly tweaked something, and not long after he lost balance, had no explosive power in his legs and couldn’t get in and out of breaks. In short, he no longer looked or felt like himself.
“It was dramatic,” said Harvin, who has 4,026 yards receiving, 927 yards rushing and 32 total touchdowns in 75 NFL games. “Knowing something’s wrong with your body, frustration and taking that home sometimes, self-isolation. It was a trickle-down effect. Once I seen that, I said, ‘We’re not going to put this on display no more.
“My headaches were coming back, and that was definitely a trigger that my brain was kind of everywhere. I didn’t like that display. I made that decision. I’d rather give all this money back than put this on display.”
So Harvin walked away. He spent the next three years in pain, physical and mental. He went back to school. He got involved in a few business ventures. But he never stopped working out, even though he was a shell of himself at times.
GOLF
Maxwell Berning to World HOF
Susie Maxwell Berning, one of six women to capture the U.S. Women’s Open at least three times, has been elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame announced the election Wednesday morning, making Maxwell Berning the fourth and final member of the 2021 induction class that includes Tiger Woods, Marion Hollins and former PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem.
Berning was elected from the female category, beating out Beverly Hanson, Sandra Palmer and Dottie Pepper.
“Just to be in the same room as Mickey Wright, Kathy Whitworth, Judy Rankin and Patty Berg ... to be honored alongside them is something I thought would never happen,” Maxwell Berning said. “I’m now part of their family, which makes me very proud.”
She was the first woman to receive a golf scholarship from Oklahoma City University and competed on the men’s team. Maxwell Berning was LPGA Tour rookie of the year, won her first major at the Women’s Western Open in 1965.
She won the U.S. Women’s Open three times in a six-year span, going back-to-back at Winged Foot’s East course in 1972 and the Country Club of Rochester in 1973. She won first first Women’s Open in 1968.
The others to win the U.S. Women’s Open three times or more are all in the Hall of Fame — Wright, Betsy Rawls, Babe Zaharias, Hollis Stacy and Annika Sorenstam.
