La Crosse sports briefs

His professional career ended shortly after he was playing soccer with his 2-year-old son in his backyard in 2016. Harvin clearly tweaked something, and not long after he lost balance, had no explosive power in his legs and couldn’t get in and out of breaks. In short, he no longer looked or felt like himself.

“It was dramatic,” said Harvin, who has 4,026 yards receiving, 927 yards rushing and 32 total touchdowns in 75 NFL games. “Knowing something’s wrong with your body, frustration and taking that home sometimes, self-isolation. It was a trickle-down effect. Once I seen that, I said, ‘We’re not going to put this on display no more.

“My headaches were coming back, and that was definitely a trigger that my brain was kind of everywhere. I didn’t like that display. I made that decision. I’d rather give all this money back than put this on display.”

So Harvin walked away. He spent the next three years in pain, physical and mental. He went back to school. He got involved in a few business ventures. But he never stopped working out, even though he was a shell of himself at times.

