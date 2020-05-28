La Crosse sports briefs

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Crowds dropped at Kohl
MADISON — Crowd sizes dropped to the lowest average on record for University of Wisconsin men’s basketball games at the Kohl Center in 2019-20, even as the Badgers went on a run to the Big Ten Conference title.
Wisconsin’s 16 regular-season games averaged 11,801 tickets scanned, the lowest in 14 seasons of data available and a 7 percent drop from 2018-19.
The count of tickets scanned is a representation of the number of fans who actually are in the venue for a game, and it’s sometimes thousands less than what’s listed as the attendance. The announced attendance figure includes the number of tickets planned to be distributed, but the actual distribution tally usually is lower because of unused tickets for recruits, player guests and visiting team fans, according to a school spokesman.
The previous low for ticket scans average since Wisconsin started keeping records in the 2006-07 season was 11,870 in 2017-18. The high was three years before that, 14,418.
In 2019-20, the 16 regular-season games had between 14 percent and 49 percent of tickets go unused. The average was 26 percent.
The smallest crowd was for the Nov. 13 game against McNeese State. Only 7,991 tickets were scanned for the Wednesday night contest.
Conference games have been a better draw over the years — they’ve produced about 2,000 more ticket scans than non-conference contests on average. The Big Ten moving to a 20-game schedule in 2018-19, adding one conference home game each year, should theoretically give Wisconsin more to entice fans to use tickets.
MSHSL
League sets summer rules
After more than two months without high school sports, the Minnesota State High School League has provided the first concrete step toward possibly resuming competition when it approved a June 15 starting date for summer training by coaches and athletes.
The decision, pending final approval Monday by the league’s board of directors, likely will bring clarity to what’s allowed this summer across Minnesota high school sports. Achieving clarity for the next season — the fall sports calendar — will take more time.
The summer waiver period, when coaches can work with their athletes, still is scheduled to end Aug. 7, with fall activities scheduled to begin Aug. 17. League Executive Director Erich Martens said the league “will look at the results of the summer programs” and follow the guidelines set by Gov. Tim Walz before considering any delays or cancellation of fall activities because of the coronavirus pandemic.
With summer coming into focus and fall still hazy, metro-area activities and athletic directors said in recent conversations with the Star Tribune that they are moving forward with plans for fall athletics. The reason, in short: It’s easier to plan now and pause later, if necessary, than to sprint at the end of summer.
Most stressed that planning doesn’t equate to an expectation of competition this fall, acknowledging there are still too many variables to project that far in advance.
The MSHSL has taken its cues from the Minnesota Department of Health and the governor, but the situation’s fluidity has kept it from devising a definitive timeline for the possible resumption of activities. That unpredictability trickles down to athletic offices, which fall back on normal routines with the understanding that things could change quickly.
SOCCER
EPL plans June 17 restart
MANCHESTER, England — The Premier League plans to restart on June 17 after a 100-day shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with new staggered kickoff times to make sure every game can be shown on TV as fans are prevented from attending games.
The clubs agreed Thursday that the competition should resume with a Wednesday night doubleheader featuring Manchester City playing Arsenal and Aston Villa hosting Sheffield United — two games that were postponed during earlier rounds.
However, the league still needs formal approval from the government.
“This date cannot be confirmed until we have met all the safety requirements needed,” Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said, “as the health and welfare of all participants and supporters is our priority.”
After those makeup games are played, the 30th round will start on Friday, June 19 at 8 p.m. (1900 GMT) — if authorities approve safety plans.
“Positive to see further steps on the return of football today,” Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden tweeted. “We are still working on govt guidance before we green light sports’ return.”
It’s still unclear where games will be played when the league resumes. Police have said only neutral venues should be used over concerns fans would congregate outside, but that plan was opposed by the 20 clubs.
The Premier League agreed to a government request for all remaining 92 fixtures to be aired live in Britain. Only 200 of the 380 games each season are normally broadcast live domestically while all are available to view internationally.
For the first time since the Premier League launched in 1992, games will be shown live by free-to-air broadcaster BBC, which has four of the remaining games.
“At a time when sports fans across the country are in need of lift, this is very welcome news,” BBC director of sport Barbara Slater said.
Saturdays will see an additional late game start at 8 p.m. after fixtures at 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. There will be a new early and late slot on Sundays of 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. between the usual 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. kickoffs. The Friday and Monday night games will be at usual at 8 p.m.
Midweek rounds will now see an earlier set of games at 6 p.m. followed by 8 p.m. kickoffs.
Football has already resumed in Germany, with three rounds of the Bundesliga played in empty stadiums. The Spanish league has government approval to restart after June 8.
But lockdown measures have only just been eased to allow full practice sessions to resume at Premier League clubs.
Liverpool is on the verge of winning the Premier League, sitting 25 points in front with nine games remaining.
RACING
Walz greenlights Canterbury
Canterbury Park and Running Aces have cleared one more barrier to beginning their summer racing seasons, as Gov. Tim Walz gave his approval Wednesday for horse racing without spectators.
The thumbs-up was part of an executive order allowing more Minnesota businesses and activities to open, providing safeguards were in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Canterbury is planning to start its 52-day racing season June 10, and Running Aces is planning a 50-day harness racing season beginning June 20. Both tracks delayed their original start dates and shortened their seasons because of the pandemic.
Final approval must come from the Minnesota Racing Commission at a June 8 meeting. Andrew Offerman, Canterbury’s vice president of racing operations, said he anticipates the commission will give the go-ahead, now that the governor is on board.
“Every bit of good news feels like a major milestone right now,” Offerman said. “This provides certainty for the horsemen and horsewomen who have traveled here or are considering traveling here.
“They know they can operate their business and earn a living. That’s welcome news to their ears, and to our ears.”
With no spectators allowed, Canterbury and Running Aces will rely on wagers placed online or by phone. But Minnesotans will not be able to bet using that method, since state law prohibits residents from placing phone or online wagers on in-state races.
Canterbury is exploring the possibility of drive-through wagering in the track’s parking lot.
Steve May, executive director of the Minnesota Racing Commission, said the governor’s order requires both tracks to follow detailed disease-prevention plans.
They must observe protocols such as enhanced sanitizing and proper social distancing. Canterbury already is enforcing those rules in its stable area, which began accepting horses May 8, and Running Aces has a similar plan for the Monday opening of its barns.
May said development of the race-day plan is “well underway,” largely because creating protocols for the stable areas gave the tracks a head start. For the most part, the existing rules will simply be extended to the paddock, the racing office and other areas.
“We’re ready to do this,” May said. “We’ve had a lot of positive buy-in from everybody that’s back [in the Canterbury stables] right now. Everyone has a pretty good understanding of why we’re doing this, and that’s what’s gotten us to this point.
“I think the governor took those things into consideration.”
Offerman said about 750 horses were on Canterbury’s grounds Wednesday, and the governor’s order could help boost that number to 1,100 over the next seven days. Some trainers were reluctant to ship to Canterbury until they were certain racing would be allowed.
Canterbury will race Mondays through Thursdays, with post times yet to be announced. Running Aces plans to run primarily on Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 1 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!