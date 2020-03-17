La Crosse sports briefs

“Stop the word play!!” Newton tweeted. “I never asked for it!! There is no dodging this one; I love the Panthers to death and will always love you guys!! Please do not try and play me or manipulate the narrative and act like I wanted this: You forced me into this.”

Newton has battled shoulder and foot injuries the last two seasons and lost his last eight starts for the Panthers.

A former No. 1 overall pick, Newton made the Pro Bowl three times and was the NFL’s MVP in 2015 when he led the Panthers to the Super Bowl. He holds most of the franchise’s passing records and has run for more touchdowns than any QB in league history.

But Newton was coming off Lisfranc fracture in his left foot during the offseason and there was plenty of uncertainty around his future — partly because of his injury and partly because the team could save $19 million under the 2020 salary cap by trading or releasing him.

Brees signs for $50 million

The New Orleans Saints and record-setting quarterback Drew Brees have agreed on a two-year, $50 million contract, a person familiar with the situation said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday because the deal has not been announced.