La Crosse sports briefs

HIGH SCHOOL
Plueger named AD at Tomah
Brad Plueger has been named activities director for the Tomah Area School District effective July 1.
The Tomah School Board selected the long-time coach and exercise and sports science teacher during closed session Monday at Robert Kupper Learning Center.
Plueger will replace Tom Curran, who is retiring after 31 years.
Plueger was head coach for the Tomah High School football and boys basketball team during the 2019-20 school year. He resigned as football coach last November.
NFL
Newton allowed to seek trade
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are parting ways with Cam Newton.
Carolina general manager Marty Hurney said Tuesday via Twitter the team is giving the 31-year-old quarterback permission to seek a trade — although the former league MVP responded by saying he never requested one.
“Every year difficult decisions are made and they are never easy,” Hurney said. “We have been working with Cam and his agent to find the best fit for him moving forward and he will always be a Carolina Panther in our hearts.”
Newton was quick to respond to the Panthers on social media, saying he didn’t ask for the trade.
“Stop the word play!!” Newton tweeted. “I never asked for it!! There is no dodging this one; I love the Panthers to death and will always love you guys!! Please do not try and play me or manipulate the narrative and act like I wanted this: You forced me into this.”
Newton has battled shoulder and foot injuries the last two seasons and lost his last eight starts for the Panthers.
A former No. 1 overall pick, Newton made the Pro Bowl three times and was the NFL’s MVP in 2015 when he led the Panthers to the Super Bowl. He holds most of the franchise’s passing records and has run for more touchdowns than any QB in league history.
But Newton was coming off Lisfranc fracture in his left foot during the offseason and there was plenty of uncertainty around his future — partly because of his injury and partly because the team could save $19 million under the 2020 salary cap by trading or releasing him.
Brees signs for $50 million
The New Orleans Saints and record-setting quarterback Drew Brees have agreed on a two-year, $50 million contract, a person familiar with the situation said.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday because the deal has not been announced.
Brees has said repeatedly that he is taking career decision one year at a time. His new contract gives the 41-year-old, 19-year veteran the leverage to decide after this season whether he wants to continue playing.
Brees missed five games with a throwing hand injury that required surgery but was still productive last season while leading New Orleans to a third straight playoff appearance. Brees’ 74.3 percent completion rate ranked second in NFL history behind only his 2018 record of 74.4 percent.
He also passed for 27 touchdowns while throwing just four interceptions and was selected to a fourth straight Pro Bowl, the 13th of his career.
Brees was due to become a free agent this offseason, but he announced in mid-February that he wanted to keep playing and retire as a Saint. So the only real questions were when the deal would get done and how much it would be worth.
In this case, Brees accepted deal that did not place him in the top 10 QBs in the NFL in terms of annual salary, essentially taking a home-town discount in hopes giving the club a better chance to build a Super Bowl contender around him.
Brees is the NFL’s all-time leader in completions with 6,867, yards passing with 77,416, and touchdowns with 547. His career touchdowns mark is most vulnerable, just six ahead of 20-year veteran Tom Brady.
TENNIS
French Open moved to September
The French Open was postponed for about four months because of the coronavirus pandemic, juggling the tennis calendar by shifting from May to September.
The French tennis federation said Tuesday it will hold its 15-day clay-court event at Roland Garros in Paris from Sept. 20 to Oct. 4, instead of May 24 to June 7, “to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved in organizing the tournament.”
Federation President Bernard Giudicelli described it as “a difficult yet brave decision in this unprecedented situation.”
It’s a similar move to what another major sports event, the Kentucky Derby, made in going from spring to fall.
This is the first instance of a Grand Slam tournament being affected by the virus that has spread around the world. The next major tennis championship on the calendar is Wimbledon, which is to start in late June in England.
The French Open’s new dates place it right after the hard-court U.S. Open is currently scheduled to be held in New York, from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13. Having one week between two major championships, played on different surfaces, would be unusually short.
The new timeline for the French Open also conflicts with several WTA and ATP hard-court tournaments already slated for those two weeks, as well as the Laver Cup exhibition event in Boston.
“This is madness,” tweeted Canadian pro Vasek Pospisil. “Major announcement by Roland Garros changing the dates to one week after the US Open. No communication with the players or the ATP.. we have ZERO say in this sport. It’s time. #UniteThePlayers”
The BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, a combined men’s and women’s event considered the sport’s fifth major, was the first significant change to the tennis calendar when its postponement was announced March 8 because of COVID-19.
IDITAROD
Waerner takes lead in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A Norwegian running in only his second Iditarod has a commanding lead as mushers enter the final stretch of this year’s sled dog race across Alaska, one of the few U.S. sports not canceled over fears of the new coronavirus.
Thomas Waerner was the first musher to reach the checkpoint in White Mountain, Alaska, just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
White Mountain is the second-to-last checkpoint, and where mushers must take a mandatory eight-hour rest before navigating the treacherous and windswept icy Bering Sea coastline the last 77 miles (124 kilometers) to the finish line in Nome.
Wearner noted that four-time champion Jeff Kijng was also set up well at this point of the race in 2014, until a blizzard caused King to scratch close to Nome.
“It’s never over before it’s over, but it looks pretty good,” Waerner, 46, said in a video posted to the Iditarod website.
GPS tracking on the Iditarod website showed the nearest musher to Waerner was three-time champion Mitch Seavey, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) behind him on the trail to White Mountain. Chasing the leaders were Jessie Royer of Fairbanks, Brent Sass of Eureka and Aaron Burmeister of Nome.
Wearner, who lives in Torpa, Norway, first ran the Iditarod in 2015, when he finished in 17th place and earned Rookie of the Year honors. In 2019, he won the 745-mile (1,200-kilometer) Finnmarkslopet, the longest sled dog race in Europe.