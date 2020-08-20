La Crosse sports briefs

MLB
Ripken cancer free after surgery
Cal Ripken Jr. revealed Thursday he is cancer free after surgery in March to remove a tumor from his prostate.
Known as “The Iron Man" for his record streak of playing in 2,632 consecutive games, the Hall of Famer for the Baltimore Orioles was diagnosed with cancer in February. He wasn't experiencing symptoms, but bloodwork results prompted a visit to a urologist. After several tests, a biopsy detected cancer.
“Got the surgery, got out, recovered," Ripken said during a Zoom call. “All the different postanalysis said the cancer was all contained. I’m cancer free, and I can continue my normal life. I thank my lucky stars that occurred."
Ripken, who turns 60 next week, initially decided to keep his story secret. But he figured that by sharing his experience he might encourage others to have a prostate test.
“I kind of toyed with the idea of not telling anybody about that, ever," he said. “It feels like it was a personal issue. ... It proved that if you get the diagnosis early, the outcome can be fantastic."
Twenty-five years ago next month, Ripken broke Lou Gehrig's consecutive games streak by extending his own streak to 2,131. Most of those games were played when the Orioles were struggling to win, but he took pride in suiting up every day in an effort to help Baltimore win that night.
YANKEES' BRITTON GOES ON IL: The New York Yankees have placed reliever Zack Britton on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring after he was injured in Wednesday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.
Britton underwent an MRI before Thursday’s game and the Yankees put him on the IL about 90 minutes before the game.
Britton replaced Gerrit Cole in the seventh inning Wednesday and allowed RBI singles to Mike Brosseau and Willy Adames in the eighth inning of the Yankees' 4-2 loss.
He winced after getting pulled from the game with two runners on base and one out in the eighth.
Britton was the Yankees’ closer and filled in nicely while Aroldis Chapman was recovering from COVID-19. Britton converted all eight save chances before moving back to his setup role when Chapman was activated Monday.
Britton is 0-2 with a 2.00 ERA in 10 appearances this season.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Notre Dame cancels practice again
Notre Dame canceled football practice Thursday for a second consecutive day, holding off on preparations for its Sept. 12 opener against Duke.
The pause in practice is in reaction to the school's decision to move classes online for at least two weeks to attempt to contain a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Citing a rise in cases from 58 to 147 in one day, Rev. John Jenkins also announced that public spaces on campus would be closed.
Of the 232 tests administered to the football team, five players tested positive, according to university physician Dr. Matt Leiszler. The players who tested positive have been put in isolation and their families have been notified.
Another six football players have been put in quarantine through contract tracing protocols.
Responding to the coronavirus spike and campus closures, Notre Dame's football program underwent two rounds of COVID-19 testing this week, the school announced.
NFL
Browns CB Johnson hospitalized
BEREA, Ohio — Browns cornerback Kevin Johnson remains hospitalized with a lacerated liver, a serious injury sustained in practice when rookie tight end Harrison Bryant landed on him during a routine play.
Johnson, who was signed this past offseason by Cleveland and expected to be the team's starting nickel back, was admitted to University Hospitals on Wednesday.
The team said the 28-year-old is resting comfortably and expected to remain in the hospital for at least another 24 hours for observation.
It's too early to say how long Johnson could be sidelined as liver lacerations can range in severity from mild to very severe to fatal.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Johnson was diving to break up a pass in a red-zone drill intended for Bryant. Stefanski called it a “totally normal” play.
SOCCER
Klinsmann to play with Galaxy
CARSON, Calif. — The LA Galaxy have signed goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann, the son of former U.S. men's national team head coach and German soccer great Jürgen Klinsmann.
The Galaxy announced their latest addition Thursday.
The 23-year-old Jonathan Klinsmann grew up in Orange County, California, and played for local youth clubs before two seasons at the University of California in Berkeley.
He signed with Hertha BSC and played for the Berlin-based club's second team from 2017-19. Klinsmann moved to Swiss club St. Gallen for this season, but the Galaxy signed him on a free transfer.
Klinsmann is clearly a depth addition for the Galaxy. He has yet to play a first-team professional game, and the Galaxy already have two backup goalkeepers behind starter David Bingham, although neither has played any MLS minutes.
Jürgen Klinsmann coached the U.S. men from 2011 to 2016 after a prolific playing career that began in his native Stuttgart and included stops at Inter Milan, Tottenham and Bayern Munich. He moved to Orange County shortly after retiring as a player in 1998, right after Jonathan's birth.
Most recently, Jürgen Klinsmann spent 10 tumultuous weeks in charge of Hertha BSC before abruptly resigning last February.
