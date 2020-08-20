La Crosse sports briefs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

MLB

Ripken cancer free after surgery

Cal Ripken Jr. revealed Thursday he is cancer free after surgery in March to remove a tumor from his prostate.

Known as “The Iron Man" for his record streak of playing in 2,632 consecutive games, the Hall of Famer for the Baltimore Orioles was diagnosed with cancer in February. He wasn't experiencing symptoms, but bloodwork results prompted a visit to a urologist. After several tests, a biopsy detected cancer.

“Got the surgery, got out, recovered," Ripken said during a Zoom call. “All the different postanalysis said the cancer was all contained. I’m cancer free, and I can continue my normal life. I thank my lucky stars that occurred."

Ripken, who turns 60 next week, initially decided to keep his story secret. But he figured that by sharing his experience he might encourage others to have a prostate test.

“I kind of toyed with the idea of not telling anybody about that, ever," he said. “It feels like it was a personal issue. ... It proved that if you get the diagnosis early, the outcome can be fantastic."