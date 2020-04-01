La Crosse sports briefs

TENNIS
Wimbledon officially canceled
For the first time in its nearly century-and-a-half history, Wimbledon was canceled for a reason other than war, scrapped in 2020 on Wednesday because of the coronavirus pandemic.
With Britain under a nationwide lockdown, the All England Club announced its decision to call off its storied two-week grass-court tennis tournament, something that hadn’t happened to the sport’s oldest Grand Slam event in 75 years.
“It has weighed heavily on our minds that the staging of The Championships has only been interrupted previously by World Wars,” club chairman Ian Hewitt said, “but, following thorough and extensive consideration of all scenarios, we believe that it is a measure of this global crisis that it is ultimately the right decision to cancel this year’s Championships, and instead concentrate on how we can use the breadth of Wimbledon’s resources to help those in our local communities and beyond.”
Wimbledon was scheduled to be played on the outskirts of London from June 29 to July 12. Instead, the next edition of the tournament will be June 28 to July 11, 2021.
Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer surely spoke for many tennis players, officials and fans with a one-word message on Twitter: “Devastated.”
Also Wednesday, the ATP and WTA announced that the men’s and women’s professional tours would be suspended until at least July 13, bringing the number of elite tennis tournaments affected by the new coronavirus since early March to more than 30. The top tours already had been on hold through June 7. Lower-level events on the Challenger Tour and ITF World Tennis Tour also are called off for the first two weeks of July now.
Wimbledon first was held in 1877 and has been contested every year since, with the exception of two stretches: from 1915-18 because of World War I, and from 1940-45 because of World War II.
MLB
Andrews temporarily halts surgeries
GULF BREEZE, Fla. — Prominent orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews has temporarily halted Tommy John operations at his Florida medical center in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The announcement came Tuesday from his institute in Gulf Breeze. Some have questioned whether a reconstructive elbow surgery for a ballplayer is an essential procedure at this time.
“We are not performing any non-urgent or non-emergent procedures, including Tommy John surgery, in compliance with the governor’s executive order. We are adhering to these restrictions and all such cases are suspended at this time,” a statement from an Andrews Institute spokesperson said.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order earlier this month that bars “any medically unnecessary, non-urgent or non-emergency procedure or surgery” that wouldn’t put a patient at risk if delayed.
Stars Chris Sale, Noah Syndergaard and Luis Severino are among the pitchers who have had Tommy John surgery since spring training started, performed by different doctors.
Sale’s surgery was done by Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday. ElAttrache also looked at Syndergaard’s situation.
“I know that I’m going to get criticized for taking care of these kinds of guys, but it’s essential to their livelihoods,” ElAttrache was quoted by the San Francisco Chronicle last week.
“If you have somebody’s career at stake and they lose two seasons instead of one, I would say that is not a nonessential or unimportant elective procedure,” he said.
Andrews, who turns 78 in May, has long been among the top sports orthopedists in the world. He also maintains a medical center in Birmingham, Alabama.
CARDS-CUBS LONDON SERIES CANCELED: Major League Baseball has canceled a two-game series in London between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The teams had been scheduled to play at Olympic Stadium on June 13-14.
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement in a memorandum sent to MLB employees on Wednesday. MLB said March 19 that it had scrapped series in Mexico City and San Juan, Puerto Rico.
“We made the decision because it was unlikely the events would go forward, and timely cancellation allowed us to preserve important financial resources,” Manfred wrote. “We also have canceled agreements with service providers and delayed projects that involve large capital expenditures.”
MLB played in Europe for the first time last June 29-30, when the New York Yankees swept a pair of games from the Boston Red Sox in London.
Opening day was to have been March 26, and MLB has delayed the start of its season until mid-May at the earliest.
A pair of games between Arizona and San Diego had been slated for April 18-19 at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium, which were to have been the first regular-season MLB games in Mexico City. The New York Mets and Miami had been scheduled to play a three-game series at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan from April 28-30.
Manfred also referenced last week’s agreement with the players’ association in which teams agreed to provide $170 million in advance pay and the union agreed not to make claims for additional pay. As part of the deal, if the season is scrapped, players would receive service time for 2020 matching what they received in 2019.
“The agreement provided much needed certainty to our clubs and avoided a confrontation with the players’ association at a time when our country has limited tolerance for petty squabbles,” Manfred wrote. “Most important, I truly believe that the agreement is a necessary first step toward getting the game back on the field.”
NFL
Bears finalize trade for Foles
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears finalized a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for 2018 Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles on Tuesday.
The Bears are banking on Foles — the backup quarterback who helped Philadelphia win a Super Bowl — to bounce back from an injury-riddled season with Jacksonville and at least give them another option if Mitchell Trubisky struggles again or gets hurt next year. Chicago sent a 2020 compensatory fourth-round draft pick to Jacksonville in the trade agreed to two weeks ago.
The Jaguars parted with the 31-year-old Foles just over a year after signing him to a four-year, $88 million contract that included $50.125 million guaranteed. He broke his left collarbone early in the season opener, missed the next eight games and got benched in his third game back.
Rookie Gardner Minshew played well enough in his absence to make Foles expendable.
Trubisky’s yards (3,138), completion rate (63.2%), touchdowns (17) and rating (83) were all down from the previous year. The Bears’ offense ranked among the worst in the NFL, and Chicago missed the playoffs with an 8-8 record after winning the NFC North at 12-4 in 2018.
The Bears also re-signed safety DeAndre Houston-Carson to a one-year contract on Tuesday.
Houston-Carson has played primarily on special teams since the Bears drafted him out of William & Mary in the sixth round in 2016. He appeared in all 16 games last season for the first time.
BROWNS TO SIGN CLAYBORN: The Cleveland Browns plan to sign veteran free agent defensive end Adrian Clayborn to a two-year, $6 million contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Clayborn, who spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, has agreed to terms on a deal that includes another $1 million in incentives, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because he must still pass a physical.
ESPN first reported the package for Clayborn.
The 31-year-old had four sacks in 15 games last season with the Falcons. Clayborn has also played for New England and Tampa Bay. He won a Super Bowl title with the Patriots in 2018.
Clayborn had his best season in 2017 with Atlanta, recording a career-high 9½ sacks.
The 6-foot-3, 280-pounder gives Cleveland more depth up front and a proven pass rusher to go along with ends Myles Garrett, Olivier Vernon and Chad Thomas. He’s the second free agent defensive lineman signed by the Browns, who added former Bengals tackle Andrew Billings.
Clayborn has 36½ sacks in 52 starts since he was selected in the first round of the 2011 draft by the Buccaneers.
