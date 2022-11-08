La Crosse sports briefs

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Badgers win opener

MADISON — Tyler Wahl had 19 points and 10 rebounds, four University of Wisconsin men's basketball players scored in double figures and the Badgers defeated South Dakota 85-59 in a season opener as West Salem native Eric Peterson made his coaching debut for the Coyotes on Monday.

Chucky Hepburn had 14 points, Steven Crowl 12 and Max Klesmit 11 for the Badgers. Central graduate Jordan Davis had six points and six rebounds while playing more than 20 minutes.

The Badgers held the Coyotes to two points through the first six minutes and their lead reached 11-2 when Hepburn hit one of his three 3-pointers for the game.

Wisconsin led 38-28 at halftime and 59-39 with about 11 minutes remaining in the second half. The lead peaked at 28 in the final minute.

Wisconsin shot 46% from 3-point distance, making 12 of 26. The Badgers made nine 3-pointers in the first half and led 38-28 at the break.