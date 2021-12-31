La Crosse sports briefs

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Wake Forest wins Gator Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For Sam Hartman, 2021 ended in a Duval delight.

Hartman delivered one of the top passing performances in the 77-year history of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl as Wake Forest defeated Rutgers, 38-10, Friday at TIAA Bank Field.

Redshirt sophomore Hartman, the second-team All-ACC quarterback, completed 23 of 39 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns for the No. 19 Demon Deacons. He became the 13th player in Gator Bowl history to surpass 300 yards passing in a game.

Wake Forest (11-3) won its second Gator Bowl, after previously winning the inaugural edition in 1946. All-ACC wideout A.T. Perry starred as Hartman’s top target, grabbing 10 passes for 129 yards, while Brandon Chapman made two touchdown catches.

Rutgers (5-8) had accepted an invitation to the game on short notice, by virtue of the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate, after Texas A&M withdrew last week amid COVID-19 concerns.

Central Michigan tops Washington State in Sun Bowl Friday Lew Nichols III ran for 130 yards and a touchdown, leading late replacement Central Michigan to a 24-21 victory over Washington State in the Sun Bowl on Friday.

The Chippewas (9-4) ended a five-game bowl losing streak with their fifth consecutive victory this season. When Boise State opted out of the Arizona Bowl because of COVID-19 issues, Central Michigan switched about 300 miles east from Tucson, Arizona, to the Texas border city of El Paso.

Miami skipped the Sun Bowl for COVID-19 reasons as well. Central Michigan stayed in Arizona before bussing to El Paso the day before the game.

It was the first bowl victory for the Chippewas since beating Western Kentucky in the 2012 Little Caesars Bowl.

Washington State (7-6) never could get its offense going in the first half, finishing with just 53 yards and trailing 21-0 at the break. The Cougars dropped to 8-9 all-time in bowls.

The Cougars rallied in the second half behind backup quarterback Victor Gabalis, scoring three times to make it close. Gabalis was 12 of 23 passing for 180 yards and two TDs.

NBA

Cavs to acquire Rondo

CLEVELAND — Rajon Rondo had a limited role as a reserve with the up-and-down Los Angeles Lakers. The Cleveland Cavaliers will ask him to do much more.

Cleveland agreed to acquire the four-time All-Star guard Friday in a trade with Los Angeles for guard Denzel Valentine, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The Cavs, who are 20-15 and fifth in the Eastern Conference, needed an experienced guard to help continue their strong start after losing Ricky Rubio to a season-ending knee injury earlier this week.

They will bring in Rondo once the deal is approved by the NBA, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams have yet to schedule the required conference call with the league.

The timing could be tricky since Rondo has been in health and safety protocols for the past week and will need to clear them before joining the Cavs.

The 35-year-old Rondo averaged 3.1 points and 3.7 assists this season in his second stint with the Lakers, who have struggled with chemistry and injuries along with having one of the league’s oldest rosters.

The Cavs are at the other end of the spectrum. They have a solid core of young players, featuring rookie forward Evan Mobley, guard Darius Garland and center Jarrett Allen, who has played at an All-Star level this season.

Rubio was instrumental in mentoring Garland, providing leadership and contributing at both ends while coming off the bench. His selfless playing style and enthusiasm rubbed off on the Cavaliers.

Rondo will be asked to do the same as the Cavs, who won just 22 games last season, try to build on their surprising start and perhaps make the playoffs for the first time since LeBron James left after the 2018 season.

Rondo also brings postseason experience. He has appeared in 134 playoff games, including 19 in the Finals, and won titles with the Boston Celtics (2008) and Lakers (2020).

Valentine averaged just 9.3 minutes for the Cavs, who signed the 28-year-old to two-year deal in September. A first-round pick in 2016, Valentine spent four seasons with the Chicago Bulls, but missed 2018-19 to have major ankle surgery.

JONES PASSES AWAY: Basketball Hall of Famer Sam Jones, the Boston Celtics’ “Mr. Clutch” whose sharp shooting fueled the league’s longest dynasty and earned him 10 NBA titles — second only to teammate Bill Russell — has died, the team said. He was 88.

Jones died Thursday night in Florida, where he had been hospitalized in failing health, Celtics spokesman Jeff Twiss said.

“Sam Jones was one of the most talented, versatile, and clutch shooters for the most successful and dominant teams in NBA history,” the team said in a statement.

“His scoring ability was so prolific, and his form so pure, that he earned the simple nickname, ‘The Shooter,’” the Celtics said. “The Jones family is in our thoughts as we mourn his loss and fondly remember the life and career of one of the greatest champions in American sports.”

The Celtics paused for a moment of silence before Friday afternoon’s game against the Phoenix Suns, showing a video tribute on the screen hanging among the championship banners above the parquet floor at the TD Garden. His No. 24, which was retired by the Celtics in 1969 while he was a still an active player, also was displayed on the monitor in the hushed arena before a still photo of him in a suit and the words “Sam Jones 1933-2021.”

Often providing the offense while Russell locked things down at the other end, Jones averaged 17.7 points per game over 12 seasons. The number went up in the postseason, when he averaged 18.9 points and was usually the No. 1 option for the game’s final shot for the teams that won 10 titles from 1959-69.

In 1964, Jones was a member of the NBA’s first starting lineup to include five Black players, joining Russell, Tom “Satch” Sanders, K.C. Jones and Willie Naulls. Although coach Red Auerbach maintained he was thinking only of his best chance to win, the lineup broke with an unwritten rule that pressured teams to have at least on white player on the floor.

NFL

Fields to miss start vs. Giants

CHICAGO — Quarterback Justin Fields likely will miss his second straight game because of an ankle injury when the Chicago Bears host the New York Giants on Sunday.

Coach Matt Nagy said Friday that Andy Dalton will start after being sidelined because of a groin injury and Nick Foles will be the backup. Fields is listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis this week.

“Justin is continuing to improve every day, but as I’ve said from the start, we want to make sure that we’re always putting him and these players in the best position possible,” Nagy said. “So, he’s working toward that. If he’s gonna be up, then we’d want him to be the starter. That’s why we’re making that decision.”

Fields missed last weekend’s win at Seattle after getting injured in a Monday night loss to Minnesota.

Foles made his first start in 13 months and led the Bears (5-10) to a 25-24 comeback victory. The Super Bowl 52 MVP threw a 15-yard touchdown to Jimmy Graham with about a minute remaining. Damiere Byrd made an acrobatic reception for the 2-point conversion, and Chicago came out on top after losing eight of nine.

