La Crosse sports briefs

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL Aquinas wins eighth straight
Chris Wilson, Lucas Ellingson and Kahler Key combined on a one-hitter, and Jack Christenson and Eddie Peters recorded two hits apiece as the Aquinas High School baseball team beat La Crescent-Hokah 4-0 on Saturday.
The Blugolds (19-1), who are ranked third in Division 3 by state coaches, scored three runs in the fourth inning and another in the fifth to win their eighth game in a row. First-place Aquinas sits at 8-1 in the MVC and holds a one-game lead on second-place Central (8-4, 6-1) with those teams scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Copeland Park.
Peters, Riley Klar, Calvin Hargrove and Jack Gagermeier each drove in a run for the Blugolds, who had eight hits and made one error.
Wilson started and pitched three hitless innings with two strikeouts and two walks. Ellingson struck out one and allowed one hit over the next two, and Key struck out three and walked two in the sixth and seventh innings.
NBA Eaton passes away
Mark Eaton, the 7-foot-4 shot-blocking king who twice was the NBA’s defensive player of the year during a career spent entirely with the Utah Jazz, has died. He was 64.
The team announced his death Saturday.
Eaton left his home for a bike ride Friday night in Summit County, Utah, and shortly thereafter someone called 911 to report after seeing him lying on a roadway and unconscious. Eaton was taken to a hospital where he later died.
The team, citing county officials who investigated, said “there is no reason to believe a vehicle was involved in the incident.”
The Jazz described him in a statement as an “enduring figure in our franchise history” who had a “significant impact in the community after his basketball career.”
The center led the league in blocks per game four times and his average of 5.6 per contest in 1984-85 remains the highest average since the NBA started officially tracking that statistic.
Eaton’s career blocks average of 3.51 per game is the best in NBA history, and his career happened almost by accident. He was working as an auto mechanic in 1977 when a community college basketball coach persuaded him to enroll. From there, he went to UCLA, and his stint with the Jazz followed.
Eaton’s death came days after he was in Chicago to be part of the celebration for his friend Joe West, who broke baseball’s umpiring record by working his 5,376th regular-season game Tuesday night.
His 11 playing seasons with the Jazz are third most in team history, behind longtime Utah cornerstones Karl Malone and John Stockton. His durability was noteworthy, with him once appearing in 338 consecutive games. He finished with career averages of 6.0 points and 7.9 rebounds.
But his best skill was defending the rim, and once told a story about how Wilt Chamberlain offered him advice about his career. He incorporate the tale into a motivational speech, telling others that Rule No. 1 for success is to “know your job.”
Eaton’s No. 53 was one of the first jerseys retired by the Jazz. He was the defensive player of the year in 1984-85 and 1988-89, was a five-time All-Defensive team selection — three first-team nods, two second-team picks — and was an All-Star in 1989.
He was taken with the 107th overall pick by Phoenix in the 1979 draft, then drafted again at No. 72 overall by Utah in 1982. And he never left; his last game was in 1993, but back problems ended his career and he retired in September 1994.
