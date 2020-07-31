La Crosse sports briefs

The Pac-12 announced three weeks ago it would eliminate nonconference games to give its 12 members a better chance to manage complications and disruptions caused by the health crisis. On Friday, university presidents approved a model that adds an additional cross-divisional game to each team’s slate and pushes the start back three weeks.

The Pac-12’s schedule announcement is the third for a Power Five football conference in as many days, following the Atlantic Coast Conference and the SEC. The ACC said it would play 10 conference games and give schools the opportunity to play one nonconference game. The SEC, like the Pac-12 and Big Ten, is playing only within the conference.

Still to come is a reworked schedule from the Big Ten, which was the first major-college football conference to announce its teams would only play within the league, and a scheduling decision from the Big 12.

NFL

Brown suspended 8 games

NEW YORK — The NFL has suspended wide receiver Antonio Brown for the first eight regular-season games of the 2020 season.

Brown, who does not have a contract with any team, was suspended Friday under the league’s personal conduct policy.