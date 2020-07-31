La Crosse sports briefs

GOLF
Erickson 14th at State Amateur
MILWAUKEE — Sparta’s Austin Erickson was the top local finisher at the four-day WSGA State Amateur Golf Championship at the Milwaukee Country Club.
Erickson tied for 14th place in the event, which concluded Thursday and was won by Chippewa Falls’ Thomas Longbella with a 6-under-par 274. Spring Valley’s Tyler Leach and Greendale’s Nate Thomson tied for second at 284 but faded behind Longbella, who broke par in every round.
Erickson shot a 293 and tied three other golfers. His best round was a 2-over 72 in the third round.
Onalaska’s Joe Weber tied for 28th at 298, and Onalaska’s Ben Skogen tied for 57th at 307. La Crosse’s Shaun Borre also made the cut and completed the tournament tied for 73rd with a 314.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Pac-12 pushes season back a month
The Pac-12 has set Sept. 26 as the start of its 10-game conference-only football schedule, joining the Southeastern Conference in pushing back its season by nearly a month because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Pac-12 decision was confirmed Friday by a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the conference was preparing a formal announcement.
The Pac-12 announced three weeks ago it would eliminate nonconference games to give its 12 members a better chance to manage complications and disruptions caused by the health crisis. On Friday, university presidents approved a model that adds an additional cross-divisional game to each team’s slate and pushes the start back three weeks.
The Pac-12’s schedule announcement is the third for a Power Five football conference in as many days, following the Atlantic Coast Conference and the SEC. The ACC said it would play 10 conference games and give schools the opportunity to play one nonconference game. The SEC, like the Pac-12 and Big Ten, is playing only within the conference.
Still to come is a reworked schedule from the Big Ten, which was the first major-college football conference to announce its teams would only play within the league, and a scheduling decision from the Big 12.
NFL
Brown suspended 8 games
NEW YORK — The NFL has suspended wide receiver Antonio Brown for the first eight regular-season games of the 2020 season.
Brown, who does not have a contract with any team, was suspended Friday under the league’s personal conduct policy.
Brown, who played one game last season for the Patriots before being released, can be signed by any team and would be eligible to participate in all of his club’s preseason activities. The suspension would take effect when teams make their final cuts on Sept. 5.
As part of the discipline, Brown was directed to continue his program of counseling and treatment. He also was advised that any future violation of the personal conduct policy will “likely result in more significant discipline.”
SOURCE SAYS ESPN HAS PICKED MNF BOOTH: Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick will be the new announce team for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” according to a person familiar with the decision.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the network has not announced its decision. ESPN biographer Jim Miller was the first to report on the new booth.
The trio has familiarity working together. They called the late game in last season’s Week 1 doubleheader between Denver and Oakland.
OFFICIALS DECLARE VEGAS VENUE ALMOST COMPLETE: Officials declared “substantial completion” of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas after nearly 1,000 days were spent building the $2 billion home for the NFL’s relocated Raiders.
Friday has been the target date for completion since ground was broken in November 2017 for the 65,000-seat domed stadium just off the Las Vegas Strip.
Finishing touches in coming weeks wouldn’t have prevented the stadium from hosting events, but officials acknowledge the coronavirus pandemic is affecting scheduling.
The first Raiders regular season game after moving from Oakland, California, is a scheduled Monday night matchup Sept. 21 against the New Orleans Saints.
MLB
Cubs sign former Indians closer
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs signed former Cleveland Indians closer Cody Allen to a minor league deal on Friday.
Allen was assigned to the team’s training site in South Bend, Indiana.
The Cubs’ bullpen struggled in the first week of the season. Closer Craig Kimbrel walked four batters and allowed two runs in his season debut Monday night. Right-hander Dillon Maples was optioned Thursday after he struggled in his first two appearances.
The 31-year-old Allen agreed to a minor league deal with Texas in February, but he was released by the Rangers last week.
Allen is 24-31 with a 3.14 ERA and 153 saves in 481 major league appearances over eight big league seasons. He struggled last year, going 0-2 with a 6.26 ERA and four saves with the Los Angeles Angels.
Allen had 32 saves for the 2016 Indians team that lost to the Cubs in the World Series. He struck out 12 in six scoreless innings against Chicago in the playoffs.
