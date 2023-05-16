SOFTBALL

NWL announces college league

The Northwoods League announced on Tuesday the formation of a summer collegiate softball league that will begin in 2024.

The Northwoods League is a collegiate baseball wooden bat league that began in 1994 and has been home for the La Crosse Loggers since 2003.

Just as in baseball, this summer league will be an opportunity for college players to compete against elite competition during the summer months.

The league is expected to be comprised of teams from the same NWL footprint that currently exists, but locations will be announced at a future date. Teams will play a 40-game schedule that begins in June and ends in August.