La Crosse sports briefs

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Badgers picked for Mayo Bowl
MADISON — The University of Wisconsin football team will play Wake Forest in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The game will kick off at 11 a.m. and be televised on ESPN. The announcement was made Sunday.
Wisconsin (3-3) snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday by defeating Minnesota 20-17 in overtime, retaining Paul Bunyan’s Axe for another year. Wake Forest went 4-4 this season in the ACC.
Under coach Paul Chryst, the Badgers are 4-1 in bowl games — the lone loss came last year in the Rose Bowl against Oregon.
This the Badgers’ first bowl game in Charlotte and first time appearing in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Wisconsin has three players from North Carolina on the roster: Wide receiver Devin Chandler, safety Madison Cone and defensive lineman Gio Paez.
“I’m excited that our players have earned the opportunity to play another game with each other,” Chryst said. “We have said throughout this season that all we want is a chance to play. With all that has gone on and especially after yesterday, our guys are excited for one more opportunity. I want to thank the Duke’s Mayo Bowl for extending the invitation to us and we look forward to preparing to play a good Wake Forest team.”
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson — who has been at Wake Forest since 2013 — interviewed for the Wisconsin job after Bret Bielema left the program. Clawson has led Wake Forest to five consecutive bowl games.
The Demon Deacons have a high-powered offense that averages 37 points and 435.3 yards per game. Running back Kenneth Walker III has 13 rushing touchdowns this season while quarterback Sam Hartman has 10 touchdowns and one interception. Like Wisconsin, Wake Forest had three games canceled due to COVID-19 this season.
Wisconsin will be one of the few Big Ten Conference teams to play in a bowl game this year. Ohio State was one of the four teams named to the College Football Playoff. Northwestern, which one the Big Ten West Division, Indiana and Iowa will also play in bowls.
Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State and Rutgers joined a growing list of programs that have decided not to accept bowl bids, citing the stress of the season and what’s been required of players and staff to play games.
But multiple Badgers players asked this week about playing a bowl game said they’d want the chance if it was offered.
“If we’ve got the opportunity to play football, I’ll be playing football, for sure,” senior receiver Jack Dunn said Saturday.
Senior running back Garrett Groshek had similar thoughts earlier in the week.
“You don’t need to ask me to play a football game,” he said. “I’m going to want to play. I know a lot of the guys will want to play a game, play as many games as possible especially with us having to cancel some games, too. Always looking for another opportunity to go out and play.”
Injuries and COVID-19 have hit the Wisconsin offense hard in the past month, but they might be getting some reinforcements.
Senior receiver Danny Davis hasn’t played since the Michigan game on Nov. 14; senior receiver Kendric Pryor has missed the past two games after being injured against Indiana on Dec. 5. Neither receiver has been ruled out for the season, so perhaps they’d be able to play with 10 more days of recovery.
The Big Ten has altered its rule on how long players must be out of game action after a positive COVID-19 test, dropping the protocol from 21 days to 17. This change applies to all Big Ten sports.
Wisconsin freshman running back Jalen Berger was scratched from the lineup Dec. 11, the day before the Iowa game, and quarterback Graham Mertz indicated that Berger had tested positive for COVID-19. Assuming he did test positive — Wisconsin does not comment on an individual player’s testing status — the Music City Bowl falls on Day 19 after Berger’s test. So if Berger gets cleared by doctors to participate, he would be eligible to play in the bowl game.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Rutgers beats No. 13 Illinois
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Ron Harper Jr. scored 28 points, Jacob Young added 24 and No. 19 Rutgers overcame a double-digit first-half deficit to beat No. 13 Illinois 91-88 on Sunday.
Illinois (5-3, 1-1 Big Ten) quickly jumped out to an 8-0 lead, leading by as many as 11 in the first half before going into the break up 41-37.
Rutgers (6-0, 2-0) got within one a couple of times in the second half before Harper hit a 3-pointer to give Rutgers its first lead of the game at 49-47 five minutes into the second half. Harper finished the game 5-of-8 from beyond the arc.
However, the lead didn’t last, as Illinois tied it on the following possession on a dunk by Giorgi Bezhanishvili. The teams traded leads before Harper had a dunk on a fastbreak midway through the half to make it 54-53. The Scarlet Knights never gave up the lead, going up by as many as 12.
Ayo Dosunmu led Illinois with 22 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists. Kofi Cockburn had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Illini, while Trent Frazier added 19 points and five assists.
Myles Johson added nine points and 13 rebounds. Montez Mathis chipped in with 15 points.
