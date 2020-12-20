La Crosse sports briefs

“You don’t need to ask me to play a football game,” he said. “I’m going to want to play. I know a lot of the guys will want to play a game, play as many games as possible especially with us having to cancel some games, too. Always looking for another opportunity to go out and play.”

Injuries and COVID-19 have hit the Wisconsin offense hard in the past month, but they might be getting some reinforcements.

Senior receiver Danny Davis hasn’t played since the Michigan game on Nov. 14; senior receiver Kendric Pryor has missed the past two games after being injured against Indiana on Dec. 5. Neither receiver has been ruled out for the season, so perhaps they’d be able to play with 10 more days of recovery.

The Big Ten has altered its rule on how long players must be out of game action after a positive COVID-19 test, dropping the protocol from 21 days to 17. This change applies to all Big Ten sports.