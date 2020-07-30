La Crosse sports briefs

COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Players allowed to support causes with uniform patches
The NCAA announced Thursday college athletes in all sports will be permitted to wear patches on their uniforms to support social justice issues.
The NCAA’s playing rules oversight panel adjusted rules in some sports that do not allow patches to be worn. In some sports, patches on uniforms are not addressed in playing rules.
The NCAA says patches can be worn on either the front or back of the uniform to “express support and voice their opinions.”
The patch on the front must not exceed 2¼ square inches and must be placed on the front or sleeve of the uniform. Not all team members are required to wear a patch, but team members must wear identical patches.
The NCAA says players will also be permitted to replace the name plates on the backs of uniforms with “names/words intended to celebrate or memorialize people, events or other causes.”
The NBA is permitting its players to replace the names on the backs of the jerseys with phrases and words intended to support social and racial justice causes.
MLB
Blue Jays' series with Phillies off
NEW YORK — Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Thursday his team's series at Philadelphia scheduled for this weekend was called off because of concerns about the coronavirus after two Phillies staffers tested positive.
“Our plans right now are to stay put and let MLB work through whatever they're working through,” Montoyo said before his club played the last of four games in Washington. “We're not going to Philadelphia. Those games have been postponed.”
It's the latest in a series of scheduling changes as Major League Baseball attempts to play a 60-game season amid a pandemic that is surging in parts of the United States.
Earlier Thursday, word emerged that another player with the Miami Marlins — who recently played at Philadelphia — tested positive for COVID-19, bringing their total outbreak to 17 players, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The Phillies said there were no positive results among players from Wednesday’s testing of their team. But there were two positives: One from a a member of the coaching staff and one from a member of the home clubhouse staff.
All activity at Citizens Bank Park was canceled Thursday until further notice.
NFL
Barr moves to COVID-19 list
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings placed linebacker Anthony Barr on the reserve list for COVID-19 on Thursday, the eighth player they've designated since training camp began.
The reserve list was created by the NFL for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Clubs are not permitted to disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.
With Barr, defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo and wide receiver Justin Jefferson on the COVID-19 reserve list — and defensive tackle Michael Pierce opting out of the season entirely for virus-related health reasons — the Vikings have have four expected starters already affected. Teams around the league aren't scheduled to begin practicing on the field until Aug. 12 after an acclimation period.
PANTHERS GO WITH SLYE AT PK: The Carolina Panthers have decided to keep Joey Slye as their kicker and release veteran Graham Gano, who missed all of last season with a knee injury.
Gano took over as the team’s kicker in 2012 and spent seven seasons handling field goals and kickoffs for the Panthers. But the 33-year-old Gano sustained a knee injury last offseason and was placed on injured reserve, opening the door for Slye.
An undrafted rookie, Slye was essentially brought in as a stopgap while Gano recovered but impressed coaches with his strong leg. He was 25 of 32 on field goals (78.1%) last season, including 8 of 11 from 50 yards or beyond in 16 games.
Gano has been more accurate over the course of his career than Slye, making 82% of his field goals. However, the salary cap played a major role in the decision.
Gano had two years left on a four-year, $17 million contract and was set to count $4.3 million under the 2020 salary cap and another $5.2 million under next year's cap. By comparison, Slye will make $675,000 this year.
By releasing Gano the Panthers will have to absorb $4.5 million in dead money under the salary cap over the next two seasons.
NBA
Knicks bring Thibodeau to New York
NEW YORK — Tom Thibodeau is back in New York as the Knicks' new coach.
The former NBA Coach of the Year was hired Thursday, returning to the team he helped lead to the NBA Finals as an assistant.
“I know what New York is like when the Knicks are successful and there is nothing comparable," Thibodeau said in a statement. "I look forward to being a part of what we are building here and can’t wait to get to work.”
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Thibodeau, 62, is 352-246 in eight seasons coaching Chicago and Minnesota. He was the Coach of the Year in 2011 in his first season with the Bulls, whom he led to 50 wins in three of his five seasons.
Thibodeau was an assistant to Jeff Van Gundy when the Knicks reached the 1999 NBA Finals. He reached the finals two other times as an assistant to Doc Rivers with the Boston Celtics, winning the 2008 championship.
The Knicks have had almost no success since Van Gundy resigned early in the 2001-02 season. New York has won just one playoff series since and just completed its seventh straight losing season.
The Knicks fired David Fizdale 22 games into the season and finished under interim coach Mike Miller, going 21-45. New President Leon Rose then conducted a long search before tabbing Thibodeau to be the 13th different person to coach the Knicks since Van Gundy.
