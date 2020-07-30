La Crosse sports briefs

Gano has been more accurate over the course of his career than Slye, making 82% of his field goals. However, the salary cap played a major role in the decision.

Gano had two years left on a four-year, $17 million contract and was set to count $4.3 million under the 2020 salary cap and another $5.2 million under next year's cap. By comparison, Slye will make $675,000 this year.

By releasing Gano the Panthers will have to absorb $4.5 million in dead money under the salary cap over the next two seasons.

NBA

Knicks bring Thibodeau to New York

NEW YORK — Tom Thibodeau is back in New York as the Knicks' new coach.

The former NBA Coach of the Year was hired Thursday, returning to the team he helped lead to the NBA Finals as an assistant.

“I know what New York is like when the Knicks are successful and there is nothing comparable," Thibodeau said in a statement. "I look forward to being a part of what we are building here and can’t wait to get to work.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.