La Crosse sports briefs

HIGH SCHOOL Baseball

Lancers blast past Warriors

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The La Crescent-Hokah High School baseball team scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and added five more in the fourth to cruise past Caledonia 10-2 in an MSHSL Section 1AA playoff game at Horihan Field on Saturday.

The Lancers (18-4) received a big pitching effort by Zack Bentzen, who struck out 10 and allowed one earned run on seven hits and no walks over 5⅔ innings.

They had seven players account for eight hits, with right fielder Eli McCool leading the way with his 2-for-4 performance that included a couple of stolen bases. Bentzen, catcher Jack Welch and second baseman Nathan Masterson each drove in two runs for La Crescent-Hokah, which has won four game sin a row and six of seven.

Tate Meiners was 3 for 4 with two runs scored, and Kyle Bechtel went 2 for 4 for Caledonia, which made three errors that led to four unearned runs.

The Lancers advance to host P-E-M at 3 p.m. Monday. Caledonia plays Chatfield in an elimination game that begins at 5:30 Monday in La Crescent.

SOFTBALL

WIAA regional finals

Division 2

Mount Horeb 11, Logan 1

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. — The top-seeded Vikings eliminated the fourth-seeded Rangers in five innings.

Jojo Davis hit a solo home run in the top of the first inning for Logan (13-8), but that ended up being the team’s only hit.

Mount Horeb scored eight times in the bottom of the first to take control for good. The Vikings added three runs in the fifth to end the game.

LOCAL GOLF

Neumann wins TRGA event

SPARTA — Hunter Neumann shot a 3-over-par 75 to win the championship flight of a TRGA event held at River Run Golf Course on Saturday.

Neumann, of Warrens, beat runner-up Jake Dunn by one shot and third-place John Percy by two.

La Crosse’s Nick Skibba shot a 75 to win the first flight over second-place Will Hundt, and Viroqua’s Chuck Whitney had an 83 to win the second flight by three shots over Ethan Lenertz.

La Crosse Chad Wynos used an 83 to beat both Rod Kleinertz and Kyle Larkin by one stroke in third flight, and La Crosse’s Michael DeYoe shot an 84 to win the men’s gold division by seven shots over second-place Matthew Forer.

La Crosse’s Stacey McIlquham won the women’s flighted group with a net score of 70 after shooting a 92.

MEN’S SOCCER

Real Madrid wins European Cup

PARIS — Real Madrid became European champion for a record-extending 14th time after beating Liverpool 1-0 in a Champions League final that started 37 minutes late because of disturbing crowd issues outside the Stade de France on Saturday.

Brazil winger Vinícius Júnior applied a close-range finish in the 59th minute from Federico Valverde’s drive across the face of goal, securing a win that gave Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti a record fourth European Cup title.

While Madrid completed a Champions League-La Liga double, Liverpool finished a season that promised so much — a week ago, it was in contention for an unprecedented quadruple of major trophies — with the two domestic cups in England.

The English team couldn’t find a way past Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who tipped Sadio Mane’s first-half shot onto the post and produced an even better save to turn away Mohamed Salah’s effort in the 81st.

Madrid cemented its status as the king of European soccer, given the Spanish giant owns double the number of European Cups as the No. 2 on the list, AC Milan. Liverpool stayed on six.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL KICKS OFF LATE: Police deployed tear gas on supporters waiting in long lines to get into the Stade de France and security struggled with fans desperate to see the Champions League final that was delayed by 37 minutes on Saturday.

Angry Liverpool fans held in the lines were seen hanging onto railings and heard shouting: “Let us in. We’ve got tickets.”

There were many instances of fans breaking through security and attempting to get into the stadium. The Associated Press saw two fans — one was wearing Liverpool attire — wrestled to the ground by stewards and bundled out of the gates.

Three more fans were seen evading stewards and sprinting through the concourse and into the bottom level of the stadium. Others climbed the fences instead.

Supporter Colm Lacey saw “children crying, people trapped” outside the entrances.

“People started jumping the queue, then they ripped the gate open and then there was a push,” Lacey said.

Police officers with batons and riot shields ran from gate to gate to prevent pockets of fans forcing their way into the stadium without showing tickets. One policeman collapsed to the ground and had to be helped by other officers. Officers used tear gas on Liverpool fans on repeated occasions.

One Liverpool fan kissed his ticket and looked to the sky after finally getting through security.

The scenes were reminiscent of the chaos outside Wembley Stadium before the European Championship final last year between England and Italy.

There were long lines of Liverpool fans still outside the stadium when there was 40 minutes to kickoff.

Then, about 15 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of 9 p.m. local time (1900 GMT), an announcement was made that there would be a delay, blaming the late arrival of fans to the stadium. It was greeted by jeers inside the stadium, given those fans had already endured long queues.

FRENCH OPEN

Nadal faces player his uncle coaches

Rafael Nadal knows the coach of his fourth-round opponent at Roland Garros rather well: It’s Toni Nadal, Rafael’s uncle and former longtime coach. Uncle Toni, as he’s often called, began working part-time with Felix Auger-Aliassime last season. That’s just one reason this is an intriguing matchup on Sunday at Court Philippe Chatrier. Nadal is a 13-time champion at the French Open and owns a men’s-record 21 Grand Slam titles. And even though he has dealt with chronic pain in his left foot recently, and a rib injury earlier this season, he is still considered the King of Clay and has not dropped a set leading into the contest against Auger-Aliassime, a 21-year-old Canadian who was a semifinalist at last year’s U.S. Open and is seeded ninth in Paris. Both players say they don’t expect there to be any awkwardness; Auger-Aliassime said Toni Nadal would sit in a neutral location, rather than in either competitor’s guest box.

Over at Court Suzanne Lenglen, defending champion Novak Djokovic will face 15th-seeded Diego Schwartzman. If Nadal and Djokovic both win, they would play each other in the quarterfinals, making for a 59th head-to-head matchup, adding to their professional era record for the most meetings between two men. Three American women are in fourth-round action Sunday: 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens vs. No. 23 Jil Teichmann of Switzerland, 18-year-old Coco Gauff vs. No. 31 Elise Mertens of Belgium, and 20-year-old Amanda Anisimova vs. 2021 U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez of Canada.

AUTO RACING

Monaco’s F1 future under scrutiny

MONACO — Cities across the globe are clamoring for a Formula One race and willing to pay astronomical fees to land a grand prix. The demand has put the Monaco Grand Prix, one of F1’s marquee events, in jeopardy.

Impossible, one would think.

After all, F1 is as much part of the tiny principality’s image as Grace Kelly and Monaco’s famed casino. The grand prix also forms motorsports’ Triple Crown along with the Indianapolis 500 and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

While the promoters of Monaco pay F1 a sanctioning fee, it’s believed to be nominal and around $15 million annually. Other cities pay closer to $60 million per year. F1 is in the final year of its contract with the Monaco Grand Prix, and if financial negotiations don’t improve, the circuit could fall from the 2023 calendar.

“I think Monaco has had a very advantageous commercial agreement with Formula One forever, and I think all Formula One is trying to do is to get a commercial agreement in place that’s more consistent with the other venues, while recognizing its importance on the calendar,” McLaren Racing head Zak Brown said.

“I think Formula One is now of a size and scope that it’s bigger than any one team, bigger than any one driver and bigger than any one race. I think, of course, none of us would want to see Monaco go but also understand as commercial rights holder, they need to have an arrangement that’s more consistent with the other venues given the demand of tracks that want to host grand prixs.”

F1’s popularity is booming, in large part due to the four-year run of the Netflix docuseries “Drive To Survive.” Now Saudi Arabia has a long contract with F1, a 10-year deal with Qatar begins next year and Bahrain expanded its deal through 2036.

Miami was added to this year’s schedule and the United States will have three F1 races in 2023 when Las Vegas joins the calendar.

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer credited Liberty Media, the American company that owns F1’s rights, and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali for the growth of the global series.

“We’re selling out now, there’s fans and more races. I’m sure that they’ll do a good job with the negotiations in Monaco and they’ll come to the right conclusion,” Szafnauer said.

But is Monaco replaceable amid this shifting landscape?

“I think it would be a bad move. F1 without Monaco for me is not F1,” said Charles Leclerc, the Ferrari driver and Monaco native. “F1 has historic tracks like Silverstone, like Monza, and I think they should stay.”

The racing, however, is not all that compelling and most of the action happens in qualifying. Come race day, passing is almost impossible on the narrow 3.34-kilometer (2.1-mile) street circuit.

Modern audiences want action and F1 has seen a surge in wheel-to-wheel racing in the past couple of years. Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton had one of the most epic battles in decades for last year’s championship.

“I think if they would propose the plans nowadays with how the track layout is, probably it would not be on the calendar,” said Verstappen, the reigning world champion. “But I think because of the historic value, it belongs on the calendar.

