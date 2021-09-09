La Crosse sports briefs

Former top-ranked player Adam Scott played in the same group as Rose and shot 65, placing him alone in third place. The Australian is contesting the event for the first time since 2006.

Scott missed a short putt to win a six-man playoff in the Wyndham Championship last month, and an early exit from the first FedEx Cup playoff event then brought an end to his PGA Tour season.

“I’ve been feeling like I’ve been playing well and that’s one of the reasons why I came here this week,” the 2013 Masters champion said.

“I didn’t have anything to play in the last couple of weeks so I felt like this was a great opportunity to come and play a really good event and bring back good memories from early days in my career.”

Aphibarnrat, who secured his PGA Tour card for next season via the Korn Ferry Tour last week, made eight birdies in his final 12 holes. A birdie on the last would have seen the 32-year-old Thai cover the back nine in just 29 but after failing to escape from a fairway bunker at the first attempt, he had to hole from 20 feet to save par.

Bezuidenhout also finished strongly, with four birdies in his final six holes, to have the best score of the afternoon starters.