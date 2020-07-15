La Crosse sports briefs

MLB
Braves, Puig agree to deal
ATLANTA — Free agent outfielder Yasiel Puig and the Atlanta Braves have agreed to a one-year deal, a person with knowledge of the deal said Tuesday.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement is not official until Puig passes a physical.
The agreement helps the Braves address a depth problem in their outfield.
Puig hit a combined .267 with 24 homers and 84 RBI for Cincinnati and Cleveland in 2019. He also stole 19 bases.
The 29-year-old Puig was the last big-name free agent from the offseason who had not signed with a team.
Puig, from Cuba, made his major league debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2013. He hit .263 with a career-high 28 homers for the Dodgers in 2017 and added 23 homers in 125 games in 2018.
DEGROM AWAITING MRI RESULTS ON BACK: Jacob deGrom exited an intrasquad game early because of tightness in his back, and the New York Mets’ ace was scheduled for an MRI.
Mets manager Luis Rojas said a frustrated deGrom left Tuesday night’s camp outing after only one inning at Citi Field in New York. The team was awaiting test results Wednesday, and deGrom is day to day.
Any significant injury to the two-time Cy Young Award winner would be an enormous blow to New York during a season shortened to 60 games due to the coronavirus pandemic. The right-hander had been scheduled to start on opening day July 24 against Atlanta, but that appears in jeopardy now.
The Mets already are minus No. 2 starter Noah Syndergaard, who will miss the entire season following Tommy John surgery.
Last year, deGrom won his second consecutive NL Cy Young Award after going 11-8 with a 2.43 ERA in 204 innings pitched. He led the National League with 255 strikeouts.
RIZZO OUT, FRUSTRATED: Time is running out for Anthony Rizzo to be ready for the Chicago Cubs’ season opener July 24 against the National League Central rival Milwaukee Brewers.
“It’s frustrating,” Rizzo said Wednesday in a conference call after an MRI confirmed the Cubs slugger is experiencing rib head swelling on his left side that has created back spasms.
“You know I was (physically) in shape coming in (to summer training). I just can’t control the flare ups. The MRI confirmed kind of what we knew, so it’s just got to calm down and get back out there as fast as I can.”
Rizzo’s history of back stiffness, which dates back to 2014, raises the issue of whether it would be better for him to start the season on the injured list to ensure all the discomfort has dissipated.
“I think it’s still too early to make that decision,” manager David Ross said. “Anthony is a seasoned veteran, been around a long time, knows his body, knows what it takes to get ready.
“I’ll talk to him and our training staff. It’s a daily dialogue that we have. We’re not going to rush to that decision yet. He’s a big part of our life, a big part of this team, so I’ll rely on him and the training staff and then make that decision.”
Rizzo, who has missed more than a week, took an aggressive round of live batting practice on Sunday but felt recurring stiffness. He has since been relegated to tracking pitches in the bullpen and receiving treatments.
HORSE RACING
Bob Baffert suspended 15 days
LOS ANGELES — Two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert has been suspended for 15 days by the Arkansas Racing Commission after two of his horses tested positive for a banned substance.
The commission said in a ruling announced Wednesday that the suspension will run from Aug. 1 -15. The Oaklawn Park stewards found Baffert violated Rule 1233, which states that a trainer shall ultimately be responsible for the condition of any horse that is entered regardless of the acts of any third parties.
His horses Charlatan and Gamine each tested positive for lidocaine in two rounds of testing after winning races at the Hot Springs, Arkansas, track on May 2.
In separate rulings, the commission disqualified both horses and stripped them of their purse earnings. Gamine’s forfeited purse was $36,000.
Lidocaine, a widely used anesthetic in racing, is considered a Class 2 drug by the Association of Racing Commissioners International and use of it carries a penalty of a 15- to 60-day suspension and a fine of $500 to $1,000 for a first offense. The drug’s use is regulated because it can act as a masking agent.
The commission did not announce the levels of lidocaine found in either horse. However, Baffert said in a statement earlier this month that the level in Gamine was 185 picograms, while Charlatan had 46 picograms. A picogram is a trillionth of a gram.
Baffert said earlier this month that he believes both horses were “unknowingly and innocently” exposed to lidocaine by one of his stable employees. The employee had broken his pelvis and was suffering from back pain in the days leading up to May 2. He applied a pain relieving patch, which contained small amounts of lidocaine, according to Baffert’s statement.
Baffert said he believes the lidocaine from the patch was inadvertently transferred from the employee’s hands to the horses through the use of tongue ties applied by the employee who handled both animals leading up to their races.
“This is a case of innocent exposure and not intentional administration,” Baffert said in the statement. “The extreme sensitivity of modern day testing can now pick up trace levels of innocent contaminants that have no effect on a horse. This is an issue that regulators of horse racing need to account for and address.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!