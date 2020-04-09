La Crosse sports briefs

GOLF
Trempealeau Mountain GC to open
The Trempealeau Mountain Golf Course will be open for tee times Friday, according to its Facebook page.
Tee times are being accepting at a new app used by the course, which is under new ownership of a group led by Chad and Amy Landis. The clubhouse will be closed, and there will be no sale of food or beverages. The driving range will remain closed.
Golfers will be required to walk the course and are asked to be at the first hole five minutes prior to their tee times. There will be no removal of flag sticks, no rakes available at bunkers and no access to ball washers. Golfers are asked to remain 6 feet apart because social distancing.
The Arcadia Country Club opened it course to members on Tuesday.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gophers pick up transfer
The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team got the second piece to what could be their starting frontcourt next season with Western Michigan graduate transfer Brandon Johnson announcing his commitment Thursday on Instagram.
Johnson, a 6-foot-8, 220-pound junior, averaged 15.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game last season for the Broncos. He will be immediately eligible for Richard Pitino to possibly replace graduating senior Alihan Demir at power forward.
Earlier this week, Pitino received a commitment from 7-foot Drake center Liam Robbins, who has two years of eligibility remaining. Robbins could replace Daniel Oturu if he has a waiver granted to play next season.
A native of Chicago, Johnson played earlier for the same Young and Reckless AAU program as incoming Chicago Heights Bloom High School forward Martice Mitchell.
MLB
Yanks most valuable in league
NEW YORK — Forbes estimates the New York Yankees are baseball’s most valuable franchise at $5 billion, up 9% over last year and 47% more than the No. 2 Los Angeles Dodgers at $3.4 billion.
The Yankees are second among all sports in Forbes’ evaluations to the Dallas Cowboys, listed at $5.5 billion in the last NFL ranking.
The Yankees’ YES Network broadcasts Forbes “SportsMoney” television show.
The Boston Red Sox are third at $3.3 billion, Forbes said Thursday, followed by the Chicago Cubs ($3.2 billion), San Francisco ($3.1 billion), the New York Mets ($2.4 billion), St. Louis ($2.2 billion) and Philadelphia ($2 billion).
Miami was last at $980 million, a drop of $20 million. Also near the bottom were Kansas City ($1.025 billion), Tampa Bay ($1.05 billion), Cincinnati ($1.075 billion) and Oakland ($1.1 billion).
Forbes estimates the MLB average team value rose 4% from last year to $1.85 billion, the smallest annual appreciation since a 2% rise in 2010.
NBA
Players to receive full checks
NBA players will receive their full checks when the next payday for most of them arrives on April 15 despite no games having been played for more than a month at that point.
The league gave teams the directive on Thursday in a memo that was obtained by The Associated Press.
The league and the National Basketball Players Association has been in talks for weeks about the status of salaries during the game’s shutdown. The last NBA games were played March 11, the day that Utah center Rudy Gobert became the first player in the league to test positive for the coronavirus.
The pandemic will lead to the delay of at least 259 regular-season games through April 15, what would have been the end of the regular season. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said earlier this week that no decisions about the rest of the season, including whether play can resume, would occur before May.
None of the games have been canceled yet. The playoffs were to begin on April 18, and the losses in revenue should the season either be shortened or not finished could easily reach hundreds of millions of dollars.
Being paid in full now also doesn’t mean that things will stay that way for players. What the collective bargaining agreement between the league and its players describes as a “Force Majeure Event” — the legal term for unforeseeable circumstances, such as an epidemic or pandemic — could still come into play. Per the Collective Bargaining Agreement, players could lose 1.08% of their annual salary for each game that is canceled.
Most NBA players are paid on the 1st and 15th of each month. The next scheduled payment comes on May 1, and it remains unclear if those checks will be affected by the possibility of either shortening the season or have it not resume at all.
CYCLING
Cycling Union takes ‘drastic action’
GENEVA — The International Cycling Union took “some drastic action” on Thursday to cut costs amid a revenue shortfall from hundreds of events canceled or postponed during the coronavirus pandemic, including the Tokyo Olympics.
Cycling’s financial outlook is among the bleakest revealed by an Olympic sport’s governing body since the Tokyo Games were rescheduled to 2021.
UCI president David Lappartient and other managers have reduced salaries and allowances, and all 130 employees at its Swiss headquarters and training center are on full or partial furlough.
“Our international federation is going through a crisis that we haven’t experienced since the Second World War,” Lappartient said.
The 28 core Summer Games sports were due to share at least $540 million from the IOC in Tokyo Olympic revenues.
The UCI reported getting 25 million Swiss francs ($25.75 million) from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. It could have expected the same or more in 2020 for organizing 22 medal events in road and track events, mountain biking and BMX.
Now the UCI warns the one-year delay in Tokyo “will lead to a considerable loss of earnings.”
“We need to anticipate both a possible postponement — to 2021 — of the payment of Olympic revenues initially expected in the second semester of 2020, and a probable reduction of the sum paid to the International Federations,” the cycling body said.
The IOC said last week it was too early to comment on possible financial plans with the governing bodies.
For the UCI, hosting and registration fees paid by race organizers including world championships added up to 45% of its 181 million Swiss francs ($187 million) revenue from 2015-18, according to its most recent accounts.
The UCI said it will reimburse registration fees paid for races later canceled. It has received “more than 650 requests” to postpone or cancel events through August.
However, the Tour de France is still due to start June 27 and the Sept. 20-27 road world championships, racing past UCI headquarters in Aigle, “would appear to be safe.”
The UCI’s financial reserves — about 45 million Swiss francs ($46.5 million) in its accounts for 2018 — are also taking a hit.
“Our asset portfolio has suffered from the effects of the pandemic on the financial markets, combined with the collapse of oil prices,” the governing body said.
The UCI is likely to be eligible for financial help, including interest-free loans, in an emergency program approved last month by the Swiss federal government.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!