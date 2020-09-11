La Crosse sports briefs

COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Minnesota to cut three sports
Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle warned back in April the coronavirus pandemic could cause his department to lose $75 million. A month later, he acknowledged cutting sports was one of many options “on the table” for dealing with that revenue plummet.
On Thursday, those forewarnings came to fruition. Sources confirmed the Gophers will cut three sports: men’s gymnastics, men’s track and field and men’s tennis.
The Big Ten Conference canceled all fall sports Aug. 11, meaning the Gophers and others would be without its biggest revenue-generator, football. No ticket sales or even TV money from that season proved to be the final straw for the athletics department, which already dealt with canceled winter and spring sports last season.
The Gophers are not alone in their financial struggles or their solutions for it. Iowa announced on Aug. 21 it would cut men’s gymnastics, men’s tennis and men’s and women’s swimming and diving.
The elimination of men’s gymnastics by the Gophers and Iowa leaves only 13 programs in men’s college gymnastics. The Gophers are scheduled to host the 2021 NCAA championships April 16-17 at Maturi Pavilion.
NFL
Viking to recognize Floyd’s family
The Vikings announced they will recognize the family of George Floyd and wear custom t-shirts with the names of 200 individuals who have been killed by acts of racism or police brutality during Sunday’s pregame efforts to bring awareness to social justice issues.
The shirts will be worn throughout pregame warmups at U.S. Bank Stadium. The 200 names will be on the back of the shirts. The front will read “Be the Change.” Players may also wear NFLPA- and player-created Nike warmup t-shirts with the phrase, “An injustice to one is an injustice to all of US.”
The Vikings also will be part of league-wide efforts that include:
–End Zones marked with the messages, “It takes All of Us” and “End Racism.”
Player and coach options to wear their personal choice of helmet decals and hat patches with social justice-related messages or the name of a victim of systemic racism.
– At the conclusion of player warmups, a pre-recorded musical performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by James Weldon Johnson will accompany a video showcasing the social justice work that NFL clubs and players are doing to make an impact in the community.
Sunday’s National Anthem will be a pre-recorded rendition by the Twin Cities group Sounds of Blackness.
Following the performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the Vikings will recognize the family of George Floyd, who was killed by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day.
Floyd’s family will be inside U.S. Bank Stadium.
VIEWERSHIP DOWN FOR OPENER: An estimated 19.3 million fans turned on NBC to watch the NFL’s season kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans, or 13 percent fewer viewers than 2019’s opening game.
The Nielsen company said last year’s matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears was seen by 22.2 million people.
NBC touted it as the “most-watched sporting event since the Super Bowl.” That’s true, although because of COVID-19, there were several months without any live sports on TV. Thursday represented the first day that every major professional sport had games on the same day.
NBC said there was a bump in live streaming of the game. With online added in, viewership was down 11 percent from last year.
Even with a middling Nielsen report from opening night, the return of football is a huge relief for broadcast television networks. The most-watched TV show last week, “60 Minutes,” reached 6.5 million viewers.
TOUR DE FRANCE
Yates wins stage, takes lead
SARNANO SASSOTETTO, Italy — British rider Simon Yates won the toughest stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico race Friday and claimed the overall lead.
Former Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas crossed second in the fifth stage and remained in contention.
Yates carried out a solo attack on the concluding 14.2-kilometer (8.8-mile) ascent to Sarnano, which had an average gradient of nearly 6% and a maximum of 12%.
Yates, who rides for the Mitchelton-Scott team, finished 35 seconds ahead of Thomas, who sprinted past third-place finisher Rafal Majka.
“It was already a fast pace. I saw an opportunity and I really took it,” Yates said. “I just went full gas.”
In the overall standings, Yates moved 16 seconds ahead of Majka, with Thomas third, 39 seconds behind.
Previous leader Michael Woods fell behind on the climb to Sarnano.
After two less challenging stages Saturday and Sunday, the race concludes with a 10-kilometer individual time trial in San Benedetto Del Tronto on Monday that is suited for Thomas.
“With time trial the last day, I need a buffer,” Yates said. “So it was a good day.”
Thomas, the 2018 Tour champion, was dropped from Ineos’ Tour team this year because he did not want to ride in support of defending champion Egan Bernal.
Chris Froome, the four-time Tour champion who is still riding himself back into shape, finished nearly a half-hour behind.
Thomas will lead Ineos at the Giro d’Italia in October and then Froome will be the team leader for the Spanish Vuelta.
The 202-kilometer (126-mile) leg started in Norcia, which is known for its salami and prosciutto production.
