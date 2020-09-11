La Crosse sports briefs

Viking to recognize Floyd’s family

The Vikings announced they will recognize the family of George Floyd and wear custom t-shirts with the names of 200 individuals who have been killed by acts of racism or police brutality during Sunday’s pregame efforts to bring awareness to social justice issues.

The shirts will be worn throughout pregame warmups at U.S. Bank Stadium. The 200 names will be on the back of the shirts. The front will read “Be the Change.” Players may also wear NFLPA- and player-created Nike warmup t-shirts with the phrase, “An injustice to one is an injustice to all of US.”

The Vikings also will be part of league-wide efforts that include:

–End Zones marked with the messages, “It takes All of Us” and “End Racism.”

Player and coach options to wear their personal choice of helmet decals and hat patches with social justice-related messages or the name of a victim of systemic racism.

– At the conclusion of player warmups, a pre-recorded musical performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by James Weldon Johnson will accompany a video showcasing the social justice work that NFL clubs and players are doing to make an impact in the community.