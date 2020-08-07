La Crosse sports briefs

The Niners announced the deal Friday to add another former first-round pick to their talented line.

Jordan was the No. 3 overall pick by Miami in 2013 but has never lived up to his billing because of injuries and substance abuse problems.

He has been suspended 32 games over his career for violating NFL rules on substance abuse and performance-enhancing drugs and has also had two operations on his knee.

Jordan was suspended six games for violating the substance abuse policy in 2014 and then again for the entire 2015 season. He was suspended the first 10 games last year for taking Adderall after his therapeutic use exemption had expired.

Jordan has 10 1/2 sacks in 50 career games with the Dolphins, Seahawks and Raiders. He also has two forced fumbles and five passes defensed and has the flexibility to play either inside or outside on the defensive line.

BEASLEY REPORTS TO TITANS: Linebacker Vic Beasley reported to the Tennessee Titans on Friday, and he has been activated off the Reserve/DidNot Report list.

The Titans also put defensive lineman Jack Crawford on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning he had either tested positive for COVID-19 or has been quarnatined after coming in close contact with someone who’s infected.