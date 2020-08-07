La Crosse sports briefs

RECRUITING
Gamoke commits to Sioux Falls
Onalaska High School senior Olivia Gamoke committed to the University of Sioux Falls women’s basketball team on Friday.
Gamoke has been a contributor the Hilltoppers since her freshman season and averaged 12.5 points, 4 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 2.3 assists during a 17-7 season for Onalaska.
Sioux Falls, a Division II program, is part of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and was 26-6 overall last season. The Cougars were 17-5 in the NSIC and won the South Division championship.
MLB
Charges filed in death of Skaggs
FORT WORTH, Texas — A former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year’s overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, prosecutors in Texas announced Friday.
Eric Prescott Kay was arrested in Fort Worth, Texas, and made his first appearance Friday in federal court, according to Erin Nealy Cox, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas. Kay was communications director for the Angels.
Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room in the Dallas area July 1, 2019, before the start of what was supposed to be a four-game series against the Texas Rangers. The first game was postponed before the teams played the final three games.
Skaggs died after choking on his vomit with a toxic mix of alcohol and the powerful painkillers fentanyl and oxycodone in his system, a coroner’s report said. Prosecutors accused Kay of providing the fentanyl to Skaggs and others, who were not named.
CARDINALS VS. CUBS POSTPONED AFTER POSITIVE TEST: The Cardinals’ game Friday against the Chicago Cubs was postponed after another St. Louis player tested positive for COVID-19.
Major League Baseball said the game was postponed to allow more time for additional testing and to complete the contact tracing process.
The Cardinals have been off since last Friday, when two players returned positive coronavirus tests. Eight players in total have tested positive, including star catcher Yadier Molina.
The Cardinals spent five days in quarantine in a Milwaukee hotel before finally being cleared to travel back to St. Louis late Tuesday, when they returned negative tests for the second straight day. They got workouts in at home and had been prepared to return to the field Friday.
Among the players who confirmed they tested positive for COVID-19 were a pair of All-Stars in Molina and Paul DeJong.
NHL
Islanders advance past Panthers
TORONTO — Anthony Beauvillier scored twice, and the New York Islanders beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to clinch an NHL best-of-five preliminary round playoff series in four games on Friday.
Brock Nelson and Mathew Barzal had a goal and assist each in a game the Islanders never trailed. Defenseman Ryan Pulock made a diving stick save to prevent Florida’s Aleksander Barkov from scoring into an open side to maintain New York’s 3-1 lead midway through the second period.
Semyon Varlamov stopped 24 shots, Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored an empty-netter, and the Eastern Conference’s seventh-seeded Islanders bounced back from a 3-2 loss in Game 3 on Wednesday.
New York will open the best-of-seven first-round series against a yet to be determined opponent next week.
Mike Hoffman scored his Florida-leading third goal and fifth point of the series, while Sergei Bobrovsky proved inconsistent in stopping 33 shots.
The 10th-seeded Panthers wound up one-and-done for their fifth consecutive postseason appearance, and eliminated for the second straight time by the Islanders. New York needed six games to eliminate the Panthers in a best-of-seven first-round series in 2016.
Florida hasn’t won a playoff series since making its first postseason appearance in 1996, when the team reached the Stanley Cup Final only to be swept by Colorado.
NFL
49ers sign former first-rounder
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have signed defensive lineman Dion Jordan to a one-year contract.
The Niners announced the deal Friday to add another former first-round pick to their talented line.
Jordan was the No. 3 overall pick by Miami in 2013 but has never lived up to his billing because of injuries and substance abuse problems.
He has been suspended 32 games over his career for violating NFL rules on substance abuse and performance-enhancing drugs and has also had two operations on his knee.
Jordan was suspended six games for violating the substance abuse policy in 2014 and then again for the entire 2015 season. He was suspended the first 10 games last year for taking Adderall after his therapeutic use exemption had expired.
Jordan has 10 1/2 sacks in 50 career games with the Dolphins, Seahawks and Raiders. He also has two forced fumbles and five passes defensed and has the flexibility to play either inside or outside on the defensive line.
BEASLEY REPORTS TO TITANS: Linebacker Vic Beasley reported to the Tennessee Titans on Friday, and he has been activated off the Reserve/DidNot Report list.
The Titans also put defensive lineman Jack Crawford on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning he had either tested positive for COVID-19 or has been quarnatined after coming in close contact with someone who’s infected.
Beasley was the Titans’ top free agent signee in March with a one-year deal for $9.5 million. But he didn’t report with the rest of his new teammates, and general manager Jon Robinson called Beasley’s absence unexcused last week, which subjected the linebacker to a $50,000 fine per day.
The linebacker who led the NFL with 15 1/2 sacks in 2016 now has to work through the testing protocol and meet all his new teammates in person. Safety Kenny Vaccaro said he was excited to meet Beasley.
