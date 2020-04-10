La Crosse sports briefs

NHL
Oilers’ Cave passes away at 25
TORONTO — Colby Cave, an excellent teammate whose lone goal for the Edmonton Oilers this season came on an “awesome” rush down the ice, died Saturday after a brain bleed this week. He was 25.
The NHL club did not say what caused the bleed. Cave’s agent, Jason Davidson, has said the condition did not appear linked to the coronavirus.
“Our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community, and many more,” his family said in a statement.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Cave’s “life and hockey career, though too short, were inspiringly emblematic of the best of our game.”
“Undrafted but undaunted, Colby was relentless in the pursuit of his hockey dream,” he added.
Cave was was placed in a medically induced coma Tuesday at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. He was airlifted to Toronto after being admitted to a hospital in Barrie, Ontario, on Monday. Cave underwent emergency surgery Tuesday to remove a colloid cyst causing pressure on the brain.
NFL
Brees finds career after football
NEW YORK — Drew Brees might have secured his plans once his playing career has ended.
The New York Post is reporting that Brees will join NBC after he retires. The 41-year old New Orleans Saints quarterback will be going into his 20th NFL season this year.
Brees is expected to begin as an analyst on Notre Dame games and in the studio for “Football Night in America” before eventually moving into the “Sunday Night Football” booth.
An NBC spokesman said in an email to The Associated Press: “Like all NFL fans, we look forward to watching Drew continue his Hall of Fame career this fall, and we are confident his post-playing career will be just as successful.”
Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth have been paired in the Sunday night booth since 2009.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Duke’s Carey Jr. entering draft
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke freshman Vernon Carey Jr. is entering the NBA draft.
The 6-foot-10, 270-pound Carey announced his decision following a season in which he was The Associated Press player of the year and newcomer of the year for the Atlantic Coast Conference. He was also a second-team AP All-American while being named national freshman of the year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.
“I loved competing with my teammates on the biggest stage in college basketball,” Carey said in a social-media post. “We created memories that I will cherish forever. I grew as a player and person, and feel prepared to take that next step.”
Carey had been considered a likely one-and-done prospect and projected first-round pick. He averaged team highs of 17.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks while shooting 57.7 percent as a physical inside presence.
“He came every day looking to get better, and I know the best is yet to come for him,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement.
Carey joins fellow freshman Cassius Stanley and sophomore point guard Tre Jones as early entrants to the NBA draft.
KENTUCKY LANDS CREIGHTON TRANSFER: Likely in need of one more player for its already formidable backcourt next season, Kentucky seems to have found a perfect fit.
The Wildcats have landed a commitment from Creighton graduate transfer Davion Mintz, who started all but one game over his final two seasons with the Bluejays before sitting out the entire 2019-20 campaign while battling an ankle injury.
Mintz — a 6-foot-3, 185-pound senior from Charlotte, N.C. — is capable of playing both guard positions, filling a major need for a Kentucky team that has already lost Tyrese Maxey and Ashton Hagans to the NBA draft — with Immanuel Quickley expected to follow — and Johnny Juzang to the transfer portal.
The Wildcats have three five-star guards coming in with their No. 1-ranked recruiting class for next season — point guard Devin Askew, and shooting guards Brandon Boston and Terrence Clarke — but, if Quickley does indeed stay in the draft, Askew would have been the only scholarship point guard on UK’s 2020-21 roster.
