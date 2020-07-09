La Crosse sports briefs

MLB
MLB releases 2021 schedule
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball will open the 2021 season on April 1 and hopes to have every team play its first game on the same day for the first time since 1968.
The league released the full schedule Thursday, two weeks before it plans to begin a 2020 season that’s been delayed and shortened by the coronavirus pandemic. MLB intended to start this season on March 26, its earliest opening date ever except for international games.
The Milwaukee Brewers open the season with a three-game home series against the Minnesota Twins on April 1, 3 and 4.
The league also hoped to have all 30 clubs play on the same opening day this season, but that was spoiled when Commissioner Rob Manfred suspended spring training in March.
Instead, a 60-game regular season schedule is scheduled to begin July 23, with clubs set to play only division foes and regional interleague opponents — AL East vs. NL East, AL Central vs. NL Central, AL West vs. NL West — to limit travel.
Clubs will resume full intraleague schedules in 2021, and interleague play will again align regionally.
The New York Mets will host the cross-town Yankees at Citi Field on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the first time the Subway Series will take place on Sept. 11. The Yankees will host the Mets during Fourth of July weekend.
Atlanta will host the 91st All-Star Game on July 13 at Truist Park. It’s Atlanta’s first All-Star Game since hosting in 2000 at Turner Field.
MLB also tried to have every team play its first game on the same day in 2018, but two games were postponed due to poor weather.
The last day of the season will be Oct. 3.
NFL
Players can’t exchange jerseys
NFL teams will be prohibited from post-game interactions within 6 feet of each other, so players won’t be allowed to exchange jerseys after games as part of the guidelines to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The restrictions are outlined in the game-day protocols finalized by the league and NFL Players Association on Wednesday. The 11-page document sent to each club and obtained by The Associated Press includes several changes for the upcoming season:
— Players and coaches are not required to wear masks, but everyone else on the sideline is.
— Everyone with access to the bench area is prohibited from sharing any personal items, including cups, food, towels and clothing.
— Anyone who records a temperature at or above 100.4 degrees on game day will not be permitted to enter the stadium.
— Inactive players must either be in the designated bench area or must remain in the locker room, an empty suite or some other designated isolated location in the stadium during pregame and throughout the game to avoid interactions with any non-team personnel.
— On-field fan seating is prohibited.
— Cheerleaders, mascots, flag runners and other entertainers must be approved by the NFL in advance and, if approved, must meet physical distancing and screening and testing requirements.
— Media is banned from the locker room.
The league and the players’ union still haven’t agreed on testing and screening protocols.
SEAHAWKS OFFER REFUNDS: The Seattle Seahawks are allowing season ticket holders the option to pause their season tickets and receive a refund for the upcoming NFL season or keep a credit in their account for the 2021 season.
In a letter to season ticket holders on Thursday, the team said choosing to pause a season ticket will release the seats for the 2020 season only, and the ticket holder will be able to purchase the same seat again in 2021.
Fans who choose to keep their tickets for the 2020 upcoming season will have priority if there are schedule changes or changes in stadium capacity.
The Seahawks did not say how many fans would be allowed inside CenturyLink Field. Earlier this week, the Baltimore Ravens said they’ll seat fewer than 14,000 fans at M&T Bank Stadium.
EDELMAN HOPES FOR TEACHING MOMENT: New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman said he hopes recent anti-Semitic social media posts by Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson can be a teaching moment, not just for him but others as well.
In a video posted to Instagram on Thursday, Edelman joined the Eagles, NFL and others who have condemned Jackson’s posts over the weekend in which he shared a screenshot of a quote widely attributed to Adolf Hitler, saying in part: “Jews will blackmail America.”
Jackson apologized for the posts in a video on Tuesday, saying in part that they weren’t intended to demean the Jewish community and that he “never should have posted anything Hitler did, because Hitler was a bad person, and I know that.”
Edelman said Thursday that he waited to respond to Jackson’s initial post because of the complexity of the issue. The MVP of the 2019 Super Bowl noted that he has communicated in the past with Jackson over social media and said he has “nothing but respect for his game” on the field.
“I know he said some ugly things, but I do see an opportunity to have a conversation,” Edelman said in the video. “I’m proud of my Jewish heritage and for me it’s not just about religion, it’s about community and culture as well. … There’s no room for anti-Semitism in this world.”
Edelman acknowledged that he didn’t identify as Jewish until later in life, but he has since learned how destructive anti-Semitism can be.
“Whenever I encountered hatred, it never really felt like it was aimed at me,” he said. “It was only after I was part of this community that I learned how destructive hate is.”
