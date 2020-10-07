La Crosse sports briefs

MLB
Braves blank Marlins in NLDS
HOUSTON — Rookie Ian Anderson pitched like a poised veteran, right fielder Nick Markakis made a nifty defensive play late and the Atlanta Braves threw another playoff shutout, beating the Miami Marlins 2-0 Wednesday for a 2-0 lead in the NL Division Series.
The Braves have pitched three shutouts in four games this postseason. Travis d’Arnaud and Dansby Swanson each homered for the second straight day, putting Atlanta one win away from a sweep in the best-of-five matchup.
The 22-year-old Anderson scattered three hits and struck out eight over 5⅔ innings. The lanky right-hander who made his major league debut in late August added to his impressive outing last week in the wild-card series when he fanned nine in six scoreless frames against Cincinnati.
The 36-year-old Markakis helped preserve the shutout and the lead in the eighth.
Corey Dickerson reached on an error by Swanson at shortstop to start the inning, setting up Markakis’ heads-up play. Jon Berti sliced a high fly down the line that Markakis alertly plucked on one hop and, with Dickerson holding up to see if the ball would be caught, threw to Swanson for a forceout at second base in a close play.
Will Smith retired the next two batters and Mark Melancon, Atlanta’s fifth pitcher of the game, closed the combined three-hitter for a save.
Swanson and d’Arnaud provided the offense in this one, with both players hitting solo shots a day after the two hit multi-run homers in a huge seventh inning for the Braves in their Game 1 win.
Game 3 is Thursday in Houston.
NFL
Smith honored by NFC
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith is the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.
In the Packers’ 30-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, the Greenville High School alumnus reached a career high with eight tackles, made three sacks, recorded four tackles for loss and registered five quarterback hits.
Smith and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett are tied for the NFL lead in sacks with five apiece. Garrett is the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 4.
Last season, Smith collected 13.5 sacks along with 17 tackles for loss and 37 quarterback hits to earn his first Pro Bowl invitation.
POSITIVE COVID-19 TESTS SLOW PATRIOTS, TITANS: Tennessee did not return to the team’s facility Wednesday after two more players tested positive amid the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, and the New England Patriots now have canceled practice through Thursday amid reports that a third player has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Sports Illustrated reported that reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and was added to the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. The Patriots did not give a reason for canceling practice and postponing coach Bill Belichick’s media availability to Thursday.
Quarterback Cam Newton tested positive Saturday and is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and the Patriots placed a defensive tackle from the practice squad on that list Tuesday. The Patriots are scheduled to host Denver on Sunday.
“WEAR YOUR MASK. KEEP YOUR DISTANCE,” Newton posted on Twitter Wednesday along with a photo of himself wearing a mask.
The NFL showed “several specific incidents” of the Titans violating COVID-19 protocols during a call Monday with the league’s general managers and coaches, a person with knowledge of the NFL’s investigation said. Another person familiar with the call said photos from the Titans’ cafeteria were shown.
Both spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing.
Newton and the Titans make up the 11 confirmed positive tests among players, and the NFL said there were 15 new confirmed positives among personnel for last week in results announced Wednesday out of 37,002 tests given to 7,981 players and team personnel.
HASKINS SENT TO BENCH IN WASHINGTON: Dwayne Haskins is going from starting quarterback to out of uniform.
Ron Rivera benched Haskins for Washington’s next game Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams and turned to Kyle Allen as the new starter with the team 1-3 and at what the coach believes is a crucial moment of the season. Alex Smith will back up Allen with Haskins inactive after not having enough time to learn a new system in his second year in the NFL.
Rivera pulled the plug on Haskins after a third consecutive loss in just his 11th pro start. Washington’s first-year coach defended the 2019 first-round pick for having “an NFL arm” but lamented Haskins not getting enough snaps in offseason workouts, training camp and practice to make him ready for this.
Rivera passed on the opportunity to bring in former Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton, whom he’d coached for nine seasons dating to his rookie year, preferring to give Haskins an opportunity to keep his starting job.
DARNOLD OUT, FLACCO IN: Sam Darnold’s forgettable start to the season has officially taken a turn for the worse.
Adam Gase confirmed a Daily News report that the injured Jets quarterback will not play against the Cardinals this weekend, opening the door for veteran Joe Flacco to make his first start for his new team.
Darnold, who suffered a separated throwing shoulder (aka AC joint sprain) after getting sacked on the second drive of the Jets’ primetime loss to the Broncos that dropped them to 0-4, will miss the seventh game of his young career.
TENNIS
Djokovic on to French Open semis
PARIS — Novak Djokovic overcame a bothersome left arm and an early deficit to reach the French Open semifinals for the 10th time.
The top-seeded Djokovic kept flexing and stretching that arm and got off to a slow start Wednesday night before he received massages from a trainer, righted himself and beat No. 17 seed Pablo Carreño Busta 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 to move closer to a second championship at Roland Garros and 18th Grand Slam trophy.
This was a rematch from the U.S. Open last month, when Djokovic was defaulted for inadvertently hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball he smacked in anger. That went into the books as a loss and remains the only blemish on Djokovic’s 36-1 record in 2020.
Djokovic certainly seems to have moved past that episode, winning all 10 matches he’s played since.
He hadn’t even ceded a set at Roland Garros this year until Wednesday, when he was troubled physically at the outset. Djokovic showed up for the match with a bandage on the back of his neck, then made clear from the get-go there was something wrong with his left arm.
He is right-handed, but the left side is important, too. He uses it for his two-fisted backhand and to throw the ball in the air on serves. Whatever impediment there was to his play, whatever the pain level might have been, the issue was, at the very least, a distraction.
Djokovic will meet No. 5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in one of Friday’s semifinals. No. 2 Rafael Nadal faces No. 12 Diego Schwartzman in the other.
Nadal is seeking a 13th title in Paris and 20th major championship overall, which would equal Roger Federer’s record for men. Schwartzman never has played in a major semifinal.
In the women’s semifinals Thursday, it’ll be No. 4 Sofia Kenin vs. No. 7 Petra Kvitova, and 54th-ranked Iga Swiatek vs. 131st-ranked Nadia Podoroska, the first female qualifier to get this far at the French Open.
