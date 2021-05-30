La Crosse sports briefs

LOCAL GOLF
Graf wins TRGA event
SPARTA — La Crescent’s Jordan Graf shot a 1-under-par 71 on his way to a victory in the men’s championship flight of a TRGA event at River Run Golf Course on Saturday.
Graf beat second-place Aaron Bishop, of Galesville, by two strokes in the championship flight and every other golfer by at least six shots.
Jared Gendron won the first flight with a 79, Onalaska’s Daren Simms the second flight with a 77, La Crosse’s Jonathan Servais the third flight with an 87, and La Crosse’s Marvin Davis the fourth flight with a 95.
La Crescent’s Anna Tollefson won the women’s flight with a score of 75 and net of 69. Viroqua’s Brooke Knutson was second with an 86 and net of 78.
Gendron beat runner-up Bruce Lindseth, of Onalaska, by three shots, and Simms was three ahead of Holmen’s second-place Dustin Manguson. Holmen’s Jeff Schroeder finished three shots behind Servais, and Davis won a tiebreaker after Onalaska’s Shadow Loken and Fountain City’s Patrick Rice matched his 95.
NBA
Davis injured, Suns even series
LOS ANGELES — Chris Paul had 18 points and nine assists, Devin Booker and Jae Crowder added 17 points apiece and the Phoenix Suns evened their first-round series with a 100-92 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 on Sunday.
Deandre Ayton had 14 points and 17 rebounds for the second-seeded Suns, who took advantage of Anthony Davis’ absence from the second half with a groin injury to reclaim home-court advantage in the series after two straight losses.
LeBron James had 25 points and 12 rebounds for the Lakers, who fell too far behind in the third quarter while Davis was being evaluated in the locker room. Before a last-minute surge, Los Angeles struggled in the absence of starters Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who injured his knee in Game 3.
Game 5 is Tuesday night in Phoenix.
Davis scored six points on 2-for-9 shooting in the first half, then didn’t return after halftime. The superstar big man scored 34 points in each of the Lakers’ two victories in the series, but he hyperextended his leg in Game 3 and appeared to aggravate his accumulated injury woes in the second quarter of Game 4, falling awkwardly and grabbing his leg after a layup attempt defended by Crowder.
Aside from the latest setback for Davis, who missed 30 games in the regular season, the Suns sharply improved their effort against the defending NBA champions and showed solid poise. Phoenix collectively has little experience in the postseason, but Paul excelled again on the big stage in his first playoff run with his new team.
Paul, largely a non-factor in Game 3, ignored his injured shoulder and contributed 12 points and all his assists in the second half. Phoenix dominated the third quarter and hung on for the franchise’s first road playoff victory in over 11 years.
The Suns made a 32-15 run starting shortly before halftime and encompassing the whole third, during which they held the Lakers to 15 points on 3-for-16 shooting.
The Suns led by 18 with less than nine minutes to play, but James led a 19-8 run and trimmed the lead to 95-88 with 2:40 left. Phoenix hung on when Paul hung in the air to steal a pass with 1:59 to play before Crowder hit an uncontested 3-pointer in front of the Suns’ bench with 1:23 left to seal it.
Booker, responding to the first postseason pressure of his six-year NBA career, also played with improved focus after getting kicked out of Game 3 in the final minute of a sub-par performance for the high-scoring guard.
Young lifts Atlanta to 3-1 lead: Trae Young led the way for the Atlanta Hawks, as usual.
He sure had plenty of help.
Proving they are far more than a one-man team, the Hawks unleashed a dazzling array of weapons to take control of their series against the New York Knicks.
Young scored 27 points, John Collins added 22 despite a smack to the lip and the Hawks frustrated Julius Randle and the Knicks once again, pulling away in the second half for a 113-96 victory Sunday that gave Atlanta a 3-1 lead in the series
“We have so many guys who are skilled with the basketball,” Collins said. “We have great chemistry with each other. I think the sky’s the limit with this team when we do the right things.”
The Hawks will look to wrap up their first playoff series victory since 2016 when they travel to Madison Square Garden for Game 5 on Wednesday night.
“Obviously, we’re excited to win a game,” Young said. “But the job’s not done. It’s not done until the series is over. We have to have that same mentality, that same approach, try to go up to New York and finish it there.”
Atlanta took control in the third quarter, stretching a four-point edge at the half to an 88-71 lead going to the final period. The Hawks led by as many as 26 before clearing their bench in by far the most lopsided game of the series.
After struggling to hit shots in the first half, Atlanta suddenly found its range. The Hawks went 10 of 19 in the third, including 5 of 9 beyond the arc. Young scored nine points, Collins added seven and Bogdan Bogdanovic closed out the third with a 3-pointer that had another big crowd bouncing in their seats.
Randle was serenaded again by chants of “Overrated! Overrated! Overrated!” every time he put one up. The roars were deafening after a sequence in the third when Randle missed on a drive and had a put-back rim out before the Knicks knocked the ball out of bounds.
Less than a minute later, Randle gave Collins a shot to the face on another move toward the basket. Nothing was called initially, but Randle was assessed an offensive foul after a video review prompted by a challenge from Hawks coach Nate McMillan.
Collins headed to the locker room to receive four stitches in his upper lip. His bottom lip was also swollen, but he was able to return to the game in the fourth quarter.
By then, the outcome was no longer in doubt.
“I loved it,” Collins said. “I felt like from the very start, we came out with the mindset that we were not going to let their physical game get to us. We matched their physicality and played our game.”
Young and five of his teammates scored in double figures, including Danilo Gallinari with 21 points. A half-dozen players knocked down 3-pointers.
Young also had nine assists and joined Stephen Curry, Kevin Johnson and Oscar Robertson as the only players in NBA history to average 25 points and 10 assists through his first four career playoff games.
Randle had his highest-scoring game of the series with 23 points, but he was just 7 of 19 from the field and found himself surrounded by black-clad players every time he touched the ball. Clearly bothered by all the attention, he was called for a flagrant foul late in the game.
“We’ve got a Game 5 back at home to extend this series,” Randle said. “I love our chances. It’s not over. It’s not nearly over.”