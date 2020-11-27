La Crosse sports briefs

Reece Beekman and Justin McCoy each scored 11 points for Virginia (1-1). Marquette transfer Sam Hauser added 10 points, but missed a 3-pointer with 2 seconds left that would have won the game for the Cavaliers.

Virginia led by three points at halftime and scored the first four points of the second half to take a 28-21 lead. But San Francisco went on an 11-0 run from there.

There were 11 lead changes and five ties in the game as neither team could get much separation.

A jumper by Hauser put Virginia ahead 54-53 with 3:42 left, but that would be its last lead of the game. A strip by Bouyea led to a 3-pointer from Shabazz that gave the Dons a 58-54 advantage and Jurkatamm made it 61-54 with a 3-pointer the next trip down the court.

UVA chipped away and had a chance to win after Josh Kunen missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 10 seconds left. But Hauser’s attempt fell off the rim and Trey Murphy III couldn’t convert a tip just before the buzzer.

NO. 1 GONZAGA WINS: It’s going to take more than getting up early in the morning to beat Gonzaga.

Drew Timme had 28 points and 10 rebounds, Corey Kispert scored 25 points and the top-ranked Bulldogs cruised past Auburn 90-67 in the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off.