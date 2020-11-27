La Crosse sports briefs

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Wildgoose declares for NFL
MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin cornerback Rachad Wildgoose is declaring for the NFL draft and isn’t expected to play in the Badgers’ remaining games this season.
Wildgoose announced his decision via Twitter on Friday. He injured his shoulder in the first half of a 17-7 loss at Northwestern last week and had his arm in a sling for the second half of the game.
In his tweet, Wildgoose said that “being a part of what I consider the greatest university in America has been the honor of my life.”
The 5-foot-11 junior from Miami played two games for the 18th-ranked Badgers (2-1, No. 16 CFP) this season and had six tackles, including two for loss. He had 22 tackles and seven passes defended in 2019. He finished the 2018 season with 29 tackles, seven passes defended and two fumble recoveries.
Wildgoose’s announcement comes three days after Wisconsin’s scheduled game Saturday with Minnesota got canceled due to positive COVID-19 cases within the Gophers’ program. The cancellation essentially knocked Wisconsin out of the Big Ten championship picture.
According to Big Ten protocols this season, teams must play at least six games to be eligible for the conference championship game. If the average number of league games played by all Big Ten teams is below six, programs must play no less than two fewer league games than that average to be eligible.
Wisconsin has played three games and has only two more left on its schedule, a Dec. 5 home game with No. 12 Indiana and a Dec. 12 visit to Iowa. A COVID-19 outbreak within the team caused Wisconsin to cancel scheduled games with Nebraska and Purdue earlier this season.
The Badgers already had their Big Ten title hopes dealt a severe blow last week by losing to Northwestern, a result that enabled the 11th-ranked Wildcats (5-0) to take command of the West Division race.
NFL
Trubisky to start vs. Green Bay
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Mitchell Trubisky will be the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, coach Matt Nagy said Friday.
Trubisky took all the first-team snaps at practice this week but Nagy had stopped just short of designating him the starter, just in case Nick Foles was able to return from a hip and glute injury. But Foles was unable to practice again Friday and Nagy turned to Trubisky.
The Bears are trying to end a four-game losing streak.
Nagy said it’s still possible Foles could be the backup quarterback for the game.
Trubisky suffered a right shoulder injury Nov. 1 against New Orleans while he ran on a zone-read, his only play since being benched against Atlanta in Week 3. Foles’ injury occurred on a sack in the fourth quarter of a 19-13 loss to Minnesota on Nov. 16.
Nagy turned to Foles seeking a spark for his team’s offense, and he rallied Chicago from 16 points down in the fourth quarter to beat Atlanta after Trubisky was benched. But the Bears are 2-5 with Foles as the starter, averaging 16.7 points per game.
Foles has completed 202 of 311 passes for 1,852 yards with 10 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. He has a quarterback rating of 81.0.
Trubisky is 51 of 86 for 560 yards with six touchdowns, three interceptions and a passer rating of 87.4. The Bears won both games that Trubisky started and finished, including a rally from 17 points down in the fourth quarter in the opener at Detroit.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
No. 4 Virginia upset
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — San Francisco shocked No. 4 Virginia on Friday, scoring the biggest upset of the young college basketball season and the program’s biggest win in decades.
Jamaree Bouyea scored 19 points and the Dons used a late 8-0 run to beat the Cavaliers 61-60 in the Homelight Classic, part of the “Bubbleville” event at the Mohegan Sun arena in Connecticut.
Khalil Shabazz added 14 points and Taavi Jurkatamm had two big 3-pointers in the second half for USF (2-1), which was playing its third game in three days.
Reece Beekman and Justin McCoy each scored 11 points for Virginia (1-1). Marquette transfer Sam Hauser added 10 points, but missed a 3-pointer with 2 seconds left that would have won the game for the Cavaliers.
Virginia led by three points at halftime and scored the first four points of the second half to take a 28-21 lead. But San Francisco went on an 11-0 run from there.
There were 11 lead changes and five ties in the game as neither team could get much separation.
A jumper by Hauser put Virginia ahead 54-53 with 3:42 left, but that would be its last lead of the game. A strip by Bouyea led to a 3-pointer from Shabazz that gave the Dons a 58-54 advantage and Jurkatamm made it 61-54 with a 3-pointer the next trip down the court.
UVA chipped away and had a chance to win after Josh Kunen missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 10 seconds left. But Hauser’s attempt fell off the rim and Trey Murphy III couldn’t convert a tip just before the buzzer.
NO. 1 GONZAGA WINS: It’s going to take more than getting up early in the morning to beat Gonzaga.
Drew Timme had 28 points and 10 rebounds, Corey Kispert scored 25 points and the top-ranked Bulldogs cruised past Auburn 90-67 in the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off.
Timme, who left the game with about eight minutes remaining, went 11 of 16 from the field. Kispert made four 3-pointers. Minnehaha Academy graduate Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga’s highest-rated recruit, added 12 points and six assists.
Allen Flanigan scored 20 points to lead Auburn (1-1), which is replacing five starters from last season.
A day after beating No. 6 Kansas 102-90, the Bulldogs (2-0) started strong in a game that tipped off at 11 a.m. — or 8 a.m. for the players’ body clocks.
An 11-0 run gave Gonzaga an early 16-6 lead. The sequence featured a three-point play by Timme, a 3-pointer by Jay Ayayi, a steal and slam by Suggs and a 3-pointer by Kispert.
