La Crosse sports briefs

HIGH SCHOOL
Knights open with victory
ONALASKA — The Onalaska Luther High School boys basketball team began its season with a 63-43 victory over Sparta on Saturday.
The Knights held the Spartans to 11 first-half points and led by as many as 24 points in the second half.
Senior James Biedenbender made three 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead Luther, which took advantage of 17 Sparta turnovers. Isaiah Schwichtenberg added 12 points and a team-high three assists, while Gavin Proudfoot contributed nine points and a team-high six rebounds.
Freshman Tamarrein Henderson led the Spartans (0-4) with 10 points. Teammate Jack Oliver had a team-high five rebounds.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Zags take down Hawkeyes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Minneapolis native Jalen Suggs scored 18 of his career-high 27 points in the first half and No. 1 Gonzaga held off a late rally to beat No. 3 Iowa 99-88 on Saturday.
This was the Bulldogs first game since pausing activities in early December because of the coronavirus. Gonzaga showed little rust from not playing a game since Dec. 2.
Suggs, the West Coast Conference freshman player of the week last week, entered the game against Iowa averaging 13.3 points per game. He blew by that midway through the first half and finished 8 for 17 from the floor and was 7 for 10 from the 3-point line. His previous career high was 24 against Kansas on Nov. 26.
Drew Timme added 15 points and Joel Ayai added 11 points and grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds for Gonzaga (4-0).
Luka Garza led Iowa (6-1) with 30 points and 10 rebounds on 13 of 18 shooting. Joe Wieskamp added 20 points and nine rebounds for the Hawkeyes.
Gonzaga used a 24-10 run to open things up in the first half. Suggs scored 10 points during the run as Iowa went cold from the field. The Hawkeyes went nearly five minutes without a field goal as Gonzaga continued to pull away.
The Bulldogs got the lead to as many as 20 in the second half on an Aaron Cook’s basket to make it 71-51 with just over 13 minutes to play. Iowa pulled to within nine with under two minutes left, but could get no closer.
NHL
NHL eying Jan. 13 start date
The NHL is preparing for a pandemic-altered regular season limited to divisional play while trying to determine if the league’s seven Canadian teams will be allowed to play in their country.
Taxi squads also are coming back as part of a tentative return-to-play plan reached Friday, and at least one team won’t be opening its season at home.
The San Jose Sharks will open training camp and start the regular season in Arizona, a person with knowledge of discussions told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday because details of the plan haven’t been made public.
The deal has already received support from the NHL Players’ Association, and features a 56-game regular season beginning Jan. 13. Training camps for the seven teams that didn’t qualify for the playoffs last season would open Dec. 31, with the remaining 24 teams opening camps Jan. 3.
The Sharks missed the playoffs, and their status is in limbo because Santa Clara County has banned contact sports through at least Jan. 8. The Sharks will follow in the steps of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers, who are closing out their season in Arizona.
The Sharks said they had no comment “at this point” on relocating to Arizona.
In an email to the AP, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly deferred questions to the Sharks regarding their status. Daly added he was unable to share many details of the plan because the league has yet to brief its general managers.
As for the issues affecting the Canadian teams — Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver — Daly said they remain unresolved. Discussions are to continue through the weekend.
If health officials approve the NHL’s plan, the seven teams would compete in a new Canadian Division.
“The resumption of sports events in Canada must be undertaken in adherence to Canada’s measures to mitigate the importation and spread of COVID-19,” the Public Health Agency of Canada said in a statement Thursday night. “NHL teams and other professional sports must operate within the rules of their provincial jurisdictions for sports or sporting events.”
If the NHL is not be allowed to play in Canada, the teams would have to relocate to the United States.
Should that happen, Daly said the options would include having the teams compete in same division or have them divided among four realigned divisions based on location.
The NHL is already planning on a schedule in which teams compete only within their divisions to reduce travel.
While the NHLPA’s executive board has already supported moving forward with the agreed upon terms, the league’s board of governors has yet to vote, which is expected to happen in the next few days.
Under the plan, teams will continue with 23-player rosters with the addition of a “taxi squad,” made up of four to six players, the person said.
The additional players are necessary because the NHL won’t have a minor league system to draw on because the American Hockey League has pushed back its start to Feb. 5.
Exhibition games aren’t expected to be included in the lead-up to the season.
The NHL, like the NBA, finished last season in a quarantined bubble — one hub in Toronto, another in Edmonton, Alberta. Commissioner Gary Bettman awarded the Stanley Cup to the Tampa Bay Lightning in late September in Edmonton.
