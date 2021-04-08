La Crosse sports briefs

Kemp, a Madison, Wis., native, spent the last two seasons at William & Mary, which included when the program went 21-11 and finished second in the Colonial Athletic Association in 2019-20.

One of Kemp’s players already is headed to the Gophers. William & Mary guard Luke Loewe, who entered the transfer portal, committed to play for Johnson last week.

During his first 12 seasons as a college basketball assistant, Kemp worked at North Dakota State (2007-13, Toledo (2013-14) and Ohio (2014-19). He got his coaching start as an assistant at Minnesota State-Moorhead in 2005-06.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Ex-FSU receiver accused of murder

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A former Florida State football player was involved in a scuffle with his girlfriend hours before he fatally shot one man and injured another, according to an arrest affidavit released Thursday.

Travis Rudolph, 25, was ordered to remain in jail during a first appearance hearing in West Palm Beach on Thursday morning. He’s charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.