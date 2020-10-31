La Crosse sports briefs

HIGH SCHOOL
Arcadia wins soccer sectional
MARSHFIELD, Wis. — Senior Bill Breska recorded a hat trick for the Arcadia High School boys soccer team as the Raiders punched the school’s first-ever trip to the WIAA state tournament with a 4-1 win over Marshfield Columbus Catholic in a Division 3 sectional final on Saturday.
Senior Lizandro Aguilar scored in the seventh minute of the game to open the scoring for Arcadia, and Breska increased the Raiders’ lead to 2-0 before the Dons scored their lone goal just prior the halftime whistle. Arcadia will play on Saturday, Nov. 7 against the winner of Menasha St. Mary Catholic and Saint Lawrence Seminary at Kewaskum High School.
MLB
Cubs bringing back Rizzo
CHICAGO — In what could be a farewell season, the Chicago Cubs picked up the $16.5 million option on three-time All-Star first baseman Anthony Rizzo for 2021.
The decision gives the Cubs some stability as more difficult decisions await them in what figures to be a challenging offseason. Rizzo, 31, is entering the final season of a multi-year contract he signed in 2013, but is aware the core group that has led the franchise to five playoff appearances in six seasons could break up.
On Friday, the Cubs declined the $25 million option on left-handed pitcher Jon Lester.
With COVID-19 inflicting significant revenue losses and about 100 layoffs in the baseball and business departments, the Cubs face the juggling act of remaining a playoff contender while adding more young players and defining the futures of shortstop Javier Baez, third baseman Kris Bryant and left fielder Kyle Schwarber — all who can be free agents after the 2021 season.
In addition, catcher Willson Contreras is two years away from free agency.
With Rizzo under control, the Cubs have committed about $93 million to six players for 2021 — not including Baez, Bryant, Schwarber and Contreras.
Rizzo, the Cubs' most consistent left-handed hitter, batted only .222 with 11 home runs, 24 RBIs and a .755 OPS — his lowest since 2012 — in 58 games. But over the last eight seasons with the Cubs, Rizzo has 228 home runs, 744 RBIs and an .866 OPS.
NFL
Barkley has surgery for ACL
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has had surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee.
Giants coach Joe Judge confirmed the surgery on Saturday without giving specifics.
Judge said Ronnie Barnes, the team's senior vice president of medical services and head trainer, spoke with the surgeon in Los Angeles and said the procedure seemingly went well.
Barkley, the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, was injured against the Chicago Bears in the second game of the season when he was tackled at the end of a run. He has been waiting for the swelling in the knee to go down before having the surgery.
“He seems to be in good spirits and we look forward to getting him back on this side of the country,” Judge said.
The Giants have struggled this season, posting a 1-6 record in Judge's first season as coach.
Barkley’s mother, Tonya Johnson, posted a tweet saying that the surgery was a success.
The second pick overall in '18, Barkley ran for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns and caught 91 passes for 721 yards and four TDs. He was limited to 1,003 yards rushing and 52 catches last season, when he missed three games and was slowed by an ankle injury. The former Penn State star had 19 carries for 34 yards before being hurt this season.
GILMORE OUT FOR PATRIOTS: Cornerback Stephon Gilmore will miss his first regular-season game in three seasons when the New England Patriots visit AFC East-leading Buffalo on Sunday.
Gilmore, who has been dealing with a knee injury, was downgraded to out Saturday, along with rookie safety Kyle Dugger (ankle) and offensive lineman Justin Herron (ankle).
They join receivers Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry, who were previously ruled out for Sunday. Edelman had a surgical procedure on his ailing knee this week and Harry is still recovering from the concussion he sustained in the Patriots’ loss to the 49ers.
The reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Gilmore has started all six games this season. He has 20 tackles and one interceptions in 2020.
The Patriots have lost three straight games.
AUTO RACING
Enfinger wins Truck series title
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Grant Enfinger raced his way into the Truck Series championship round with a victory Friday night at Martinsville Speedway.
Enfinger entered the race in a must-win situation after an engine issue last week at Texas dropped him to sixth in the standings. He overcame 11 cautions and won a two-lap push to the finish for his fourth victory of the season.
“We knew we were going to have to take the gloves off and fight for this one,” Enfinger said. “We came in here with our back against the wall."
Enfinger will race for the championship next week at Phoenix against Sheldon Creed, Brett Moffitt and Zane Smith, who finished third to claim the final slot in the title race.
Enfinger, in a Ford for ThorSport Racing, will be up against a trio of Chevrolet teammates from GMS Racing. At 35, Enfinger is the oldest driver in the championship round.
“I feel like I'm really able to appreciate where I'm at and the opportunity in front of me,” he said.
Enfinger was the lone driver from ThorSport's four truck lineup to advance to the championship. The team won the title last year with Matt Crafton, but he was eliminated Friday night.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Bowl season begins Dec. 19
The bowl season will start Dec. 19, the day most of the major college football conferences are set to play their championship games, and includes 37 games.
College football’s postseason schedule was finally set Friday. Several bowls, including the Holiday Bowl in San Diego and the Hawaii Bowl, have already called off their games for this season because of issues related to the pandemic.
But there will still be opportunities for 72 teams to go bowling in the 36 games that lead up to the College Football Playoff national championship on Jan. 11 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
The CFP semifinals will be played Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, and Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The Peach Bowl in Atlanta will also be played earlier on New Year's Day.
The Cotton Bowl will be the first New Year's Six game played on Dec. 30. The Orange and Fiesta bowls will be played on Jan. 2.
Because of the delayed start to the regular-season in college football, and schedules altered to deal with COVID-19 disruptions, championship weekend is now on what would have been the first Saturday of bowls.
The day before the playoff field is set on Dec. 20 — when conferences such as the Big Ten and SEC are crowning their champions — the Frisco Bowl is set to be played in Texas.
Two new bowl games debut this season: the Montgomery Bowl in Alabama on Dec. 23 and the L.A. Bowl in Los Angeles on Dec. 30.
