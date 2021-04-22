La Crosse sports briefs

COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Blank hopes for AD by June
MADISON — University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said Thursday that she hopes to hire Athletic Director Barry Alvarez’s successor by the end of June.
Alvarez announced earlier this month that he plans to retire effective in July.
Blank said during a virtual luncheon hosted by WisPolitics.com and the Milwaukee Press Club on Thursday that she expects to hire a “very strong person” by the time Alvarez leaves. She said she expects his successor to lead Wisconsin athletics for the next 10 to 15 years.
But she cautioned that the search must be conducted with discretion because if word gets out someone is seeking the job they could be fired from their present position. Blank says the last thing she wants to do is destroy someone’s career.
The school has formed a search committee that includes football coach Paul Chryst, softball coach Yvette Healy, East Lake Management & Development Corp. CEO Elzie Higginbottom, T&M Partners CEO Ted Kellner, athletic board member Jeff Mack, former athletic board chair Laurel Rice, assistant men’s basketball coach Alando Tucker as well as lightweight rowing student-athlete and athletic board member Eden Rane.
Wisconsin teams won 16 national titles while Alvarez was athletic director. Five of those came in women’s lightweight rowing, a sport whose championships aren’t sanctioned by the NCAA.
MLB
Mays wins inaugural lifetime award
NEW YORK — Willie Mays has won the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Baseball Digest.
The Hall of Fame center fielder was honored Thursday with a new accolade to be given annually recognizing a living individual who has made “significant contributions to the national game.”
Mays, who turns 90 on May 6, was chosen over five other finalists in voting by a panel of longtime baseball writers, broadcasters, historians and executives.
The Say Hey Kid appears on the cover of Baseball Digest for the fourth time.
“I never worried about personal awards. I worried about winning,” Mays said in a news release. “But to be honored with this Lifetime Achievement Award, that’s a great honor, especially with all the other great names (considered). All deserving. It’s a sports award, it’s a baseball award, but it’s much more. It’s about all the things you do. For me, it’s about helping kids and making sure they’re taken care of because so many people took care of me in my life.”
Mays made 24 All-Star teams and won two NL MVP awards and 12 Gold Gloves during his dazzling career from 1951-73. He moved with the Giants from New York to San Francisco, then finished up with two seasons back in the Big Apple playing for the Mets. He ranks sixth on the career chart with 660 home runs.
Also selected as finalists were Hank Aaron, Roland Hemond, Rachel Robinson, Vin Scully and Joe Torre.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Krutwig says he is turning pro
CHICAGO — Cameron Krutwig, who helped Loyola Chicago reach a Final Four as a freshman and return to the Sweet 16 as a senior this year, has decided to turn pro and skip his final year of eligibility.
Krutwig announced his decision Thursday in a YouTube video, saying it was time to move on. He had one more year of eligibility under relaxed NCAA rules prompted by the pandemic.
“After a great four years here, a great career here, I feel that it’s in my best interest and the right move is to go professional and move on and try to pursue my dreams to play professional basketball whether that be in the NBA or overseas in Europe,” he said. “I think the time is right for me to go out and venture out and kind of start my life.”
Krutwig is the second major departure for Loyola since a loss to Oregon State in the Midwest Region semifinals. Coach Porter Moser left for Oklahoma and assistant Drew Valentine was promoted to replace him.
Known for his versatility and passing ability in the post, the 6-foot-9 Krutwig was the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year last season. He averaged a team-leading 15 points along with seven rounds and three assists.
The Ramblers returned to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since their surprising Final Four run in 2018 and finished with a 26-5 record. They were ranked 17th in the final AP poll.
West Virginia signs DePaul grad transfer Pauly Paulicap
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia has added DePaul forward Pauly Paulicap as a graduate transfer.
Coach Bob Huggins announced Paulicap’s signing Thursday.
The 6-foot-8 Paulicap will bring defensive help to the Mountaineers, who ranked eighth in the Big 12 in scoring defense at 72 points per game last season.
Paulicap averaged more than seven points and six rebounds with 1.6 blocked shots per game for DePaul as a graduate transfer last season when he started 15 of 19 games. He spent the three previous seasons at Manhattan.
Paulicap joins 6-9 transfer Dimon Carrigan from Florida International in the Mountaineers’ frontcourt.
“We struggled to protect the rim a year ago, one of a few weaknesses that we had,” Huggins said. “These two guys give us the opportunity to fix that problem in a big way.”