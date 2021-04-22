La Crosse sports briefs

Also selected as finalists were Hank Aaron, Roland Hemond, Rachel Robinson, Vin Scully and Joe Torre.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Krutwig says he is turning pro

CHICAGO — Cameron Krutwig, who helped Loyola Chicago reach a Final Four as a freshman and return to the Sweet 16 as a senior this year, has decided to turn pro and skip his final year of eligibility.

Krutwig announced his decision Thursday in a YouTube video, saying it was time to move on. He had one more year of eligibility under relaxed NCAA rules prompted by the pandemic.

“After a great four years here, a great career here, I feel that it’s in my best interest and the right move is to go professional and move on and try to pursue my dreams to play professional basketball whether that be in the NBA or overseas in Europe,” he said. “I think the time is right for me to go out and venture out and kind of start my life.”

Krutwig is the second major departure for Loyola since a loss to Oregon State in the Midwest Region semifinals. Coach Porter Moser left for Oklahoma and assistant Drew Valentine was promoted to replace him.