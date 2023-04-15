MLB

Twins activate, start outfielder Kepler

NEW YORK — Max Kepler was activated from the 10-day injured list by the Minnesota Twins on Saturday and started in right field and hit seventh against the New York Yankees.

The 30-year-old was 2 for 16 with a home run and a walk in four games through April 3 before going on the IL.

Minnesota manager Rocci Baldelli said he planned to see how Kepler came through Saturday's game before determining whether Kepler will play Sunday. The Twins are off Monday, then open a series at Boston the following day.

Outfielder Matt Wallner was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul after going 0 for 8 with a walk in six games.

Baldelli said outfielder Joey Gallo, who is on the IL with a right intercostal strain, likely will be activated Tuesday, or perhaps Wednesday if the Red Sox start a left-handed pitcher to open the series. Gallo began an injury rehabilitation assignment with the Saints on Friday and went 1 for 3 with a double.

Signed to an $11 million, one-year contract, Gallo hit .278 with three homers and seven RBIs in seven games for the Twins before the injury.

NBA

Harden shoots 76ers to victory in Game 1

PHILADELPHIA — James Harden feels more at home in Philadelphia this postseason go-around than he did a year when he was still finding his footing after a trade. It helps that The Beard knows his role alongside Joel Embiid, has his health, — and his signature step-back is back on point from beyond the arc.

“He's confident in how we play now,” coach Doc Rivers said. “Last year, even when he was playing, it was, am I doing the right thing here?”

Harden had all the right moves against the Nets.

Harden hit seven 3-pointers and had 23 points and 13 assists, NBA MVP finalist Embiid scored 26 points and the Philadelphia 76ers pushed back Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets in a 121-101 Game 1 victory on Saturday.

Tobias Harris added 21 points and the 76ers hit a postseason team-record 21 3s in the opener of this Eastern Conference playoff series. The Sixers are trying to win their first NBA championship since 1983 and advance past the second round for the first time since 2001.

The No. 3-seeded 76ers host Game 2 on Monday.

Bridges scored 30 points and helped the Nets at least hang around in the first half.

Brown leads Celtics to win over Hawks

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown had 29 points and 12 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics capitalized on a woeful shooting performance by the Atlanta Hawks to hold on for 112-99 victory in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first-round matchup on Saturday.

Jayson Tatum scored 25 points, 21 in the first half. Derrick White finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds for Boston, which hosts Game 2 on Tuesday.

The No. 2-seeded Celtics led by as many as 32 points, pouncing on an Atlanta team that missed its first 10 3-point attempts and shot 5 of 29 from beyond the arc for the game.

Atlanta used a 32-12 run to cut the deficit to 96-84 on a three-point play by Bogdan Bogdanovic early in the fourth.

The Celtics got the lead back up to 107-87. It was 110-97 with less than two minutes to play when Atlanta’s De’Andre Hunter got free on fast break. But his layup attempt was blocked from behind by Marcus Smart.

Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Trae Young added 16 points.

Despite Atlanta’s late push, the Celtics sizzled from all points on the floor, connecting on 13 3 pointers.