La Crosse sports briefs

It was unclear whether the Mountain West presidents would vote Thursday on any proposals, the person said.

Mountain West athletic directors are aiming for an Oct. 24 or Oct. 31 start for the football season. The conference is close to an agreement that will provide its 12 schools with the capacity to perform daily COVID-19 antigen tests on its athletes, the person said.

Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson told AP last week the conference would not move forward on a fall football season without its schools having the ability to conduct rapid-result antigen testing on its athletes.

The Mountain West postponed its fall sports season on Aug. 10, the day before the Big Ten and Pac-12 did the same.

SOCCER

Messi upset with teammate's departure

BARCELONA, Spain — Lionel Messi criticized the exit of teammate and good friend Luis Suárez on Friday, dealing another blow to the damaged relationship between the Argentine and Barcelona’s leadership.

Messi posted a photo of himself with Suárez on Instagram with a message expressing his sadness for his friend’s departure and his anger at how the club transferred him to Atlético Madrid.