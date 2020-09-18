La Crosse sports briefs

COLLEGE ATHLETICS
WIAC suspends until 2021
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) has suspended all winter sports competition through Dec. 31, 2020 the conference announced in a press release Friday.
After a thorough evaluation of all COVID-19 risks and safety protocols, the WIAC Council of Chancellors voted unanimously to suspend competition.
The suspension includes men’s and women’s basketball, women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s ice hockey, men’s and women’s indoor track and field, men’s and women’s swimming and diving and wrestling.
The WIAC had already cancelled all fall sports in August but wanted to wait to make a decision on winter sports. But most conferences like the MIAC and the NSIC announced in their decision to cancel fall sports that all that all sports would be suspended through Dec. 31.
NHL
Wild won’t resign Koivu
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Mikko Koivu’s extraordinary career with the Minnesota Wild is over.
General manager Bill Guerin said Friday the team will not resign the 37-year-old Finn, whose contract is expiring.
Koivu is the only full-time captain the club has had — he was appointed in 2009 after the role was rotated monthly over the first nine years of the franchise. He is the all-time Wild leader in games, assists, points and several other categories.
Koivu returned from reconstructive right knee surgery for a 15th season and had four goals and 17 assists in 55 games while playing mostly on the fourth line.
“His hard work, dedication and team-first mentality will be extremely difficult to replace in our lineup,′ Guerin said. ”Off the ice, Mikko’s impact in the State of Hockey was immeasurable as he went out of his way to make a positive impact on so many people in our community, including his charitable contributions to Children’s Minnesota.”
Koivu was drafted sixth overall in 2001 and made his NHL debut on Nov. 11, 2005. He is the first player to play all 1,000 NHL games with Minnesota.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Bateman wants to return to Gophers
Former Gophers receiving star Rashod Bateman wants to opt back in to college football.
The reigning Big Ten Receiver of the Year chose not to play in 2020 back on Aug. 4, citing concerns with the coronavirus pandemic and wanting to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft. He then signed with agent Blake Baratz of IFA. The Big Ten Conference later canceled all fall sports.
But now that the conference reversed its decision and will start a nine-game season Oct. 23-24, Bateman wants to play, a source confirmed. Bateman is enrolled at the University for this fall semester, per online records.
Several college players opted out of the season in the past month, and many now find themselves in the same situation as Bateman. Signing with an agent terminates a player’s collegiate eligibility. So returning would likely require a waiver through the NCAA’s Student-Athlete Reinstatement Process.
Bateman caught 60 passes for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns last season and was a key cog in the Gophers offense, along with quarterback Tanner Morgan.
SPORTS BETTING
Canterbury sees record year
Canterbury Park’s season was shorter than usual, trimmed from 65 days to 53 because of the pandemic. Government restrictions on attendance left the grandstand practically empty. Masks became mandatory equipment, and temperature checks part of the daily routine.
Perhaps the most memorable thing about the season, though, was that it happened at all. Thursday, Canterbury wrapped up a meet that was altered but not ruined by COVID-19, closing out its 21st summer with a 13-race card.
Buoyed by a huge increase in out-of-state betting, the Shakopee track drew total wagering of more than $66 million. That represented a $20 million increase over last year and crushed the Canterbury Park record of $48 million, set in 2018. Most horse owners and trainers remained loyal despite lower purses and a delayed season opener, keeping field sizes about the same as last year.
Canterbury President Randy Sampson said the track will take a financial hit of several million dollars from a three-month closure of the card room and steep declines in live-racing admissions and concessions. But it ended the summer with a “sustainable” level of business, he added, enough to ensure Canterbury can conduct a 65- to 70-day season in 2021.
“In some ways, it was positive,” Sampson said. “People rose to the challenge to put a plan together. We got through the season with no problems, and everyone cooperated.
“The lack of crowds is something I hope we never see again. That’s what I enjoy the most about Canterbury, people coming out and having a good time. This season wasn’t what we’re used to, and it was stressful and challenging. But there were some real successes, and some things we learned that we can build on.”
In March, Sampson wasn’t sure there would be a live racing season. Several tracks around the country suspended racing or stopped allowing spectators as the pandemic spread.
Canterbury postponed the start of the season from May 15 to June 10 and cut 12 racing days from the schedule. It instituted strict disease-prevention protocols for everyone, from the stable area to the racing office to the grandstand. The track ditched the usual Thursday through Sunday schedule, opting to race Mondays through Thursdays, when there was less competition for out-of-state wagering dollars.
The track expected to race without spectators, but Gov. Tim Walz gave it permission to host 250 fans for its opener. That eventually grew to as many as 1,100, divided among four areas of the complex.
