La Crosse sports briefs

NFL
Patriots pledging $1 million
BOSTON — The New England Patriots say team owner Robert Kraft’s family is pledging $1 million to local grassroots organizations to promote social justice causes.
A statement and video released on the team’s website Friday says the money will be distributed over the next 10 months in $100,000 monthly donations. The recipients will be chosen in collaboration with Patriots players.
The groups selected will be those “fighting for equity, working to end systemic racism and creating meaningful change in our community.”
The video says “change always begins with listening.” The leaders of the organizations will be invited to speak with the team’s executive staff and senior management across the Kraft Group's businesses.
The black and white video begins with 10 words and the mathematical greater than sign. Actions greater than words; knowledge greater than ignorance; equity greater than privilege; working together greater than standing alone.
It adds: “Our eyes, ears and hearts are open.”
JAGUARS MARCH TO SHERIFF'S OFFICE: The Jacksonville Jaguars protested against inequality and police brutality on Friday, marching from their stadium to the steps of the sheriff’s department.
“Today we say no more,” wide receiver Chris Conley said. “Today we see a nation that can’t await change, a city that won’t sit still or be quiet.”
The march included Joshua Dobbs, Brandon Linder and Josh Lambo of the Jaguars along with family members. Coach Doug Marrone, general manager Dave Caldwell and assistant coach Terry Robiskie also walked in what the team called an attempt to “raise awareness for racial injustices against the Black community,” with many wearing “Black Lives Matter” T-shirts.
The Jaguars started their march at 9:04 a.m. local time to signify the local 904 area code.
The protest came two days after owner Shad Khan spoke against racism in a letter on the team website. He promised then the franchise would work toward a “timely response.” Former Jaguars receiver Ernest Wilford, now an officer at the department, joined them on the steps at the sheriff's office.
Conley spoke at the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. He said he cried when he saw the video of the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who was jogging when killed Feb. 23 in Georgia.
Marrone said the Jaguars are working on actions they believe can make a difference. He also challenged the white community to step back, listen and learn.
“Let’s not make the same mistakes we've made,” Marrone said. “We need to stand together white and black to make this movement work.”
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Oklahoma State hit with postseason ban
Oklahoma State was fined $10,000 and its men’s basketball team was banned from the upcoming postseason Friday after the NCAA found that former assistant coach Lamont Evans accepted up to $22,000 in bribes intended to help steer athletes to choose certain financial advisers.
The NCAA ruling included three years of probation, the fine self-imposed by the school along with an additional 1% from the program budget, recruiting restrictions and a reduction in basketball scholarships.
Evans also received a 10-year show-cause order in the case tied to the federal corruption investigation into college basketball, which became public in fall 2017. The school received a notice of allegations last year.
Evans was among 10 people originally indicted by federal prosecutors, including four assistant coaches. Evans was later sentenced to three months in prison for accepting bribes in the criminal case.
The NCAA ruling states Evans “used his role ... to sway student-athletes’ important career choices and steer them toward the advsiors’ services.”
The NCAA has issued charges against multiple schools tied to the federal probe, including Kansas, North Carolina State and Louisville. The case involving N.C. State has been accepted into the NCAA’s new independent resolution process designed for complex cases.
TEXAS STATE INVESTIGATES ABUSE: Texas State ordered an investigation Friday into a former basketball player's allegations of racist remarks by men's coach Danny Kaspar.
Athletic director Larry Teis said the investigation would be handled through the school's Office of Equal Opportunity and Title IX, adding: “I personally find these allegations deeply troubling.”
Former Bobcats point guard Jaylen Shead posted the allegations on Twitter late Thursday, accusing Kaspar of singling out black players with racist taunts and threatening to have a foreign player deported.
Shead, who transferred to Washington State before last season, did not immediately response to requests for comment Friday, nor did Kaspar, who has coached the Bobcats since 2013.
Shead played one season for the Bobcats, in 2018-19. He averaged 7.9 points and 4.8 assists per game. He said the taunts were almost daily and that players became “numb.” He said Kaspar’s behavior is why he transferred.
“I could not turn away from the many racially insensitive things that were said to me and other teammates,” Shead wrote. “I had never seen someone abuse their power in such a way before, especially someone who claimed he ‘cared about us.’”
Shead alleged Kaspar told players to run faster in sprint drills by telling them to “chase that chicken.” In another instance, Shead said Kaspar told him he was “running like the cops are behind him” when he was doing a drill faster than his teammates.
SOCCER
German players fined for haircuts
DORTMUND, Germany — Borussia Dortmund players Jadon Sancho and Manuel Akanji were fined by the German soccer league on Friday for defying coronavirus control measures to get haircuts.
The league said Sancho and Akanji “apparently violated general hygiene and infection protection standards” to have a barber visit them at home, as seen in photos published on social media. There were no facemasks visible in the photos.
“Absolute joke DFL!” Sancho responded on Twitter, referring to the league's acronym in German.
There were similar photos of Dortmund teammates Dan-Axel Zagadou and Raphäel Guerreiro with Düsseldorf-based barber Winnie Nana Karkari, but they were not mentioned in the league statement. The Bild tabloid reported Karkari also visited Axel Witsel and Thorgan Hazard last Thursday.
“It goes without question that professional soccer players also need their hair cut. However, this must be done in accordance with the medical-organizational concept at the moment,” the league said in its statement.
It did not give the value of the fines. Sancho and Akanji have five days to appeal.
