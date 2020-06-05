La Crosse sports briefs

TEXAS STATE INVESTIGATES ABUSE: Texas State ordered an investigation Friday into a former basketball player's allegations of racist remarks by men's coach Danny Kaspar.

Athletic director Larry Teis said the investigation would be handled through the school's Office of Equal Opportunity and Title IX, adding: “I personally find these allegations deeply troubling.”

Former Bobcats point guard Jaylen Shead posted the allegations on Twitter late Thursday, accusing Kaspar of singling out black players with racist taunts and threatening to have a foreign player deported.

Shead, who transferred to Washington State before last season, did not immediately response to requests for comment Friday, nor did Kaspar, who has coached the Bobcats since 2013.

Shead played one season for the Bobcats, in 2018-19. He averaged 7.9 points and 4.8 assists per game. He said the taunts were almost daily and that players became “numb.” He said Kaspar’s behavior is why he transferred.

“I could not turn away from the many racially insensitive things that were said to me and other teammates,” Shead wrote. “I had never seen someone abuse their power in such a way before, especially someone who claimed he ‘cared about us.’”