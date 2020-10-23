La Crosse sports briefs

NFL
Jones questionable for Sunday
GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has a calf injury that makes his status uncertain for his team’s game Sunday at Houston.
The injury kept Jones from practicing Friday. He had practiced all week up to that point.
“Just kind of felt my calf get tight during (Thursday’s) practice,” Jones said.
“I really didn’t pay it much attention, and then after and throughout the later parts of the day is when I started feeling it.”
Green Bay’s injury report listed Jones as questionable. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said “we’ll give him up to game-time to see if he can do it or not.”
“I feel like I’m confident I can play,” Jones said. “But I know our trainers and doctors have the players’ best interests in mind. I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure I can get out on the field, but it’s up to the team doctors.”
Jones has run for 389 yards and five touchdowns on 75 carries this year.
He also has 18 catches for 161 yards and two more scores. His seven total touchdowns this season put him in a four-way tie for the NFL lead with New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara and Minnesota teammates Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook.
Since the start of the 2019 season, Jones has 26 total touchdowns, the most in the NFL during that stretch.
Pro Bowl offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (chest), cornerback Kevin King (quadriceps) and safety Darnell Savage (quadriceps) are doubtful for Sunday’s game. Running back/kick returner Tyler Ervin (wrist) and defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (shoulder) have been ruled out.
Bakhtiari and Savage haven’t practiced all week after getting injured in a 38-10 loss at Tampa Bay.
The Packers haven’t indicated how they would shuffle their line if Bakhtiari can’t play. They used Rick Wagner at left tackle after Bakhtiari got hurt against Tampa Bay. Left guard Elgton Jenkins started at right tackle in the season opener and is versatile enough to play left tackle if necessary.
King practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday but didn’t practice at all Friday. Josh Jackson started in his place at Tampa Bay.
Defensive lineman Montravius Adams (foot), center Corey Linsley (back), outside linebacker Preston Smith (shoulder) and tight end Robert Tonyan (ankle) are questionable for Sunday’s game.
RAIDERS LATEST COVID TESTS ALL NEGATIVE: The Las Vegas Raiders’ latest batch of COVID-19 tests all came back negative and their game scheduled for Sunday against Tampa Bay is on for now.
The Raiders placed two players on the COVID-19 list following positive tests earlier in the week and put five more players on the list because of “high risk” close contacts.
A person familiar with the tests says on condition of anonymity that all the players tested negative in results gotten back Friday morning. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league doesn’t release test results.
“We’re going to play Sunday at 1 o’clock they tell me,” coach Jon Gruden said. “We’ll be ready to go.”
The NFL moved the Raiders game against the Buccaneers from prime time to an afternoon slot on Sunday just in case the game couldn’t be played. The plan is still to play the game Sunday unless the situation changes, even though the Raiders won’t have any starting offensive linemen at practice this week.
The problems arose this week when starting right tackle Trent Brown tested positive for the coronavirus and was placed on the COVID-19 list on Wednesday. The team sent home four other starting offensive linemen, Kolton Miller, Denzelle Good, Rodney Hudson and Gabe Jackson, as well as safety Johnathan Abram, because of possible close contact with Brown.
Those contacts were later deemed “high risk” and those players were placed on the COVID-19 list on Thursday. If those players remain asymptomatic they must wait five days from their last contact with Brown and test negative each day before they will be allowed to return.
The four linemen had their last close contact on Monday and could be cleared to play Sunday. Abram’s last close contact was Tuesday and can’t clear the protocol before the time of the scheduled game.
Gruden said the linemen have been taking part in virtual meetings all week and there’s “a good chance” they will be back soon.
RIVERA NEARING LAST CANCER TREATMENT: Washington coach Ron Rivera will have his last treatment for a form of skin cancer Monday, two months after being diagnosed.
Rivera learned in August he had squamous cell carcinoma, which is considered very treatable when caught as early as he did. The 58-year-old missed some practice time but no games while undergoing treatments, and has been told his long-term prognosis is good.
“I met with both doctors this week on Tuesday and Thursday,” Rivera said. “They both are very positive about the progress I’ve made. So, so far so good. I’ve got follow-ups, check-ups and scans still left to do. What I’ve been told is it’s headed in the right direction.”
Doctors scheduled Rivera to receive IV fluids at halftime of games to keep him hydrated. While usually prepared for happenings on the field with a decade of NHL coaching experience, some things about going through cancer treatment surprised him.
“There are certain things that pop up all of a sudden, side effects that you have: the fatigue, how tired you get; at times you get nauseous; honestly at times sometimes your equilibrium is messed with, almost a sense of vertigo,” Rivera said. “Then the nausea. It hits you at any time, anywhere. (And) the fatigue and going out to practice and stuff, it limited me, and that really bothers me because I can’t really coach the way I coach.”
Rivera has coached through a pandemic, the franchise’s name change, allegations of sexual harassment in the workplace from before his time that came to light after he was hired, and his own cancer battle. Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio ran practice when Rivera couldn’t be at the facility.
Washington is 1-5 going into its next game Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Rivera hopes he can get back to coaching like normal after his treatments are over.
“It’s probably going to take three or four weeks after I get my last treatment because of the recovery period, but I really am looking forward to it,” Rivera said.
NBA
League targeting Dec. 22 as start
A person with knowledge of the situation says the NBA’s board of governors is considering a December start to the 2020-21 season, with Dec. 22 being the initial target for opening night and the season being trimmed to about 70 games.
That option, which would have the NBA Finals back in their normal June slot, was one of many options discussed by the league’s owners Friday, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because no details were revealed publicly.
No decisions have been finalized and talks with the National Basketball Players Association remain ongoing on many matters, including the financial parameters that will be in place next season. Those talks, especially on the money issue, would have to be concluded before any real decisions about next season are made.
It would mean that the offseason for the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers and Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat would be almost absurdly short, since a Dec. 22 start date would mean teams would likely be starting training camps around the end of November. This season’s NBA Finals ended on Oct. 11.
Typically, a mid-June end to the finals is followed by about a 3½-month break before the following training camp.
