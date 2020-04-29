La Crosse sports briefs

NCAA
Board supports compensation for name, image, likeness
The NCAA is moving forward with a plan to allow college athletes to earn money for endorsements and a host of other activities involving personal appearances and social media content.
The NCAA announced Wednesday that its Board of Governors supports permitting athletes the ability to cash in on their names, images and likenesses as never before and without involvement from the association, schools or conferences.
Ohio State President and board chairman Michael Drake called it an “unprecedented” move by the NCAA.
The next step is for membership to draft legislation by Oct. 30. Plenty of details still need to be worked out, including how to ensure that these sponsorship deals aren’t being used as improper inducements to recruits. A formal vote will be taken by schools at the next convention in January and new rules will go into effect no later than the 2021-22 academic year.
“NCAA membership schools have embraced very real change,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a conference call with reporters Wednesday.
The nation’s largest governing body for college sports said it will still seek a federal law to keep individual states from passing their owns laws on compensation for college athletes.
The board on Monday and Tuesday reviewed detailed recommendations put forth by a working group led by Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith and Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman. The recommendations took an aggressive approach, opening the door for athletes to make money on everything from autograph signings and memorabilia sales to signing endorsement deals with companies large and small.
College athletes will not be allowed to use their schools’ logos or markings in any sponsorship deals, but they will be permitted to use agent representation in making any deals.
Smith said there will be “guardrails” in place to ensure athletes are being compensated at an appropriate rate for their services and there will be consequences for athletes who do not meet disclosure requirements.
Payments to athletes will not be permitted to be used as recruiting inducements to high school athletes.
The NCAA fought against allowing athletes to be compensated for name, image and likeness for years, including in court. College sports leaders have said doing so would destroy the NCAA’s amateurism model.
The need for change now was sped up by pressure from state lawmakers. California was first to pass a bill into law that would make it illegal for NCAA schools to prohibit college athletes from making money on endorsements, social media advertising and other activities tied to name, image and likeness.
Dozens of states have followed California’s lead, some more aggressively than others. California’s law does not go into effect until 2023 while a Florida bill awaiting the governor’s signature would go into effect July 2021.
“It’s clear we need Congress’ help in all of this,” Emmert said.
NCAA leaders have already been engaged with federal lawmakers.
The working group was put together about a year ago, but its work kicked into high gear since the NCAA convention in January.
NFL
Thursday Night Football deal with Amazon renewed
NEW YORK — The NFL has renewed its streaming deal with Amazon for Thursday night games for three years.
Amazon Prime Video and Twitch also will have exclusive streaming rights to one additional regular-season game in 2020.
Amazon Prime Video and Twitch will stream 11 Thursday night games broadcast by Fox, giving access to more than 150 million paid Prime members.
The regular-season weekend game streamed on those outlets will be played on a Saturday in the second half of the schedule. That game will be made available on free television in participating teams’ markets.
On Prime Video, members can choose to watch the Fox broadcast, the Fox Deportes Spanish-language coverage, and from exclusive alternative audio options.
The NFL and Amazon first partnered on Thursday night games during the 2017 season.
LPGA
Tour off until July at earliest
The LPGA Tour won’t resume its schedule until the middle of July at the earliest, aiming for a safe restart to a season that has been shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The next tournament on the schedule had been the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on June 19-21, a week after the PGA Tour hopes to return in Texas.
Now the earliest start for the women would be July 15-18 for the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Michigan.
Meanwhile, the PGA of America said it was moving the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship from the last week in June to Oct. 8-11 at Aronimink, outside Philadelphia.
“To be honest, being first has never been the goal when it comes to returning to play in this new normal,” LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan said. “We have built a schedule that we think is as safe as possible given what we know about travel bans, testing availability and delivering events that our sponsors and athletes will be excited to attend.”
Even three months away, Whan took note that next on the LPGA schedule were events in Michigan, Ohio and New Jersey, and said there would need to be improvement in the coronavirus situation for those tournaments to be played.
The Arkansas event was pushed back to the last weekend in August.
Other changes mean the LPGA Tour hopes to play into December. The Volunteers of America Classic in the Dallas area goes to Dec. 3-6, one week before the U.S. Women’s Open in Houston.
The CME Group Tour Championship would be Dec. 17-20 and conclude the season.
As for the majors, the first one on the schedule is the Evian Championship in France on Aug. 6-9, the same week the men’s PGA Championship is set to be played in San Francisco.
Because of limited dates, four LPGA tournaments that had been postponed now are canceled for 2020 in Phoenix, Honolulu, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The LPGA also said the UL International Crown, involving four-player teams from eight countries, will not be held this year.
But some of those canceled events are pitching in by boosting prize money in other events, and Whan said the average purse if play resumes would be about $2.7 million.
OLYMPICS
Worry grows over postponed games
LONDON — World Athletics President Sebastian Coe is worried that the delayed Tokyo Olympics could still be in jeopardy unless the coronavirus pandemic can be contained by next year.
The Summer Games have already been moved by a year to July 2021 as the world tries to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“I think it’s pretty clear, though, that you couldn’t go on forever postponing an Olympic Games,” Coe, who helped organize the 2012 London Olympics, said in an interview on Wednesday. “There comes a point where you do have to start posing questions. I hope we’re a little way off that yet.”
IOC President Thomas Bach and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said last month when the delay was announced that the Tokyo Games would not be held beyond the summer of 2021.
And Japan Medical Association president Yoshitake Yokokura said Tuesday it would be difficult to hold the Olympics unless effective vaccines are developed.
“I’m really genuinely hoping that the pandemic will have been curtailed,” Coe said. “I don’t know enough to even speculate about vaccines. ... Forget the Olympic Games at the moment, I’m sure that’s what most medical teams inside governments are trying to grapple with at the moment.”
