La Crosse sports briefs

LEGION BASEBALL
Executive committee cancels seasons
The 2020 American Legion baseball season has been canceled in both Wisconsin and Minnesota.
The American Legion Department of Wisconsin canceled its programming of the season after a recommendation made by video conference Wednesday by the Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Association (WALBA) Board of Directors.
The Department Executive Committee then made the final decision Saturday. It marks the first time since 1927 the Department of Wisconsin will not crown an American Legion Baseball champion.
Twenty-four other states had canceled their American Legion Baseball programs for 2020 as of Wednesday.
“Everyone involved in our program hoped to have American Legion Baseball in 2020, but this was a necessary decision,” Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Commissioner Roger Mathison said. “There were a number of factors that the board took under consideration, primarily the health of players, coaches, umpires, parents, fans and volunteers involved in the program. Facility availability, travel concerns and the uncertainty on when sporting events will be allowed in Wisconsin contributed to the decision.”
Minnesota also announced on Saturday that it wouldn’t have a 2020 season.
NBA
Wolves practice facility remains closed
Friday was the day the NBA targeted to allow teams in states with eased stay-at-home guidelines to reopen their facilities to players for individual workouts.
But the Timberwolves’ facility at Mayo Clinic Square remains closed in accordance with Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order which is set to expire May 18. A Wolves spokesperson said the situation remains fluid.
Portland and Cleveland were among the teams allowing players to work out, ESPN reported. The league previously said only four players would be allowed in the facilities at a time, no head or assistant coaches could be present and group workouts and practices were still prohibited.
One of the ideas behind the move was to prevent players from going to public gyms or other workout spaces in states where those facilities are starting to reopen. But the Wolves are remaining in compliance with Minnesota’s orders. The league might work with local officials in cities or states like Minnesota to find an alternative to allow players to work out.
ESPN also reported that the league will allow teams to test asymptomatic players in cities where testing is readily available to at-risk healthcare workers. That includes cities like Orlando and Los Angeles. It also added Portland and Cleveland are among the teams participating in the Mayo Clinic coronavirus antibody testing study, a test that seeks to find out if someone has developed antibodies in response to a coronavirus infection.
BOXING
Judges could officiate from home
LONDON — WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman expects professional boxing to return without spectators and with judges officiating by video from home.
Sulaiman said the World Boxing Council has produced a protocol for fights during the coronavirus pandemic that limit, for instance, a four-fight card to about 40-50 people at a venue. Those numbers include one handler for each fighter, boxing commission supervisors, media and TV production crews.
“The judges will be judging from home via access to the live video,” Sulaiman said by video conference this week.
“The video we would have without commentary of the television network so it’s a clean international feed. They are in secure communication. The judges score the round, it gets fed into the system administration, it gets to the supervisor and the local commission. There is a contingency plan for failure of connections. So we have Plan A, Plan B and Plan C.”
All people at the venue would be tested for COVID-19.
“We all are tired of watching TV, and old fights. I do really think that with responsibility, taking all the precautions with a very well-prepared protocol, we could have boxing events again without any risk,” he said.
MLB
Draft could shrink to five rounds
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball will cut its amateur draft from 40 rounds to five this year, a move that figures to save teams about $30 million.
Clubs gained the ability to reduce the draft as part of their March 26 agreement with the players’ association and MLB plans to finalize a decision next week to go with the minimum, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke Friday on condition of anonymity because no decision was announced.
There will be just 160 players drafted, by far the fewest since the annual selection started in 1965, and the combined value of their signing bonus pools is $235,906,800. The amount of signing bonus pool money eliminated is $29,578,100.
Teams made the move with the season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic and the sport trying to cut expenses to cope with revenue loss.
“Particularly given the negligible economic impact to what’s already a cheap acquisition cost, this approach is is grossly shortsighted,” said agent Jeff Berry, co-head of CAA Baseball. “To drastically reduce opportunity and talent and talent pools, it stunts growth and diversity at all levels and is really a self-inflicted sabotage of the long-term health and popularity of the game.”
The start date of the draft will remain June 10, and the deadline to sign likely will be pushed back from July 10 to Aug. 1, the person said. The draft will be cut from three days to two.
As part of the agreement with the union, slot values to determine signing bonus pools will remain at 2019 levels and players passed over in the draft are limited to signing bonuses of $20,000 or less. That might cause more high school players elect to go to college. And because of the NCAA’s limit of 11.7 baseball scholarships, the change may lead to more prospects attending junior college.
“You can’t afford to live when you sign for $20,000 in the minor leagues,” agent Scott Boras said. “They also may develop in college to be first rounders, which is the category we’re looking for. So so it gives you more opportunity to have more first rounders.”
