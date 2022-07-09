La Crosse sports briefs

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Fried honored by NSAA

Viterbo University's Barry Fried has been selected as the North Star Athletic Association's athletic director of the year.

The winner was determined on a vote among conference athletic directors.

The V-Hawks had their volleyball team win a conference championship and qualify for the NAIA national tournament and their men's basketball team tie for the conference championship. The program broke its record with 14 NAIA All-American student-athletes, and its dance team finished sixth nationally.

Fried has been Viterbo's athletic director since 1999 and overseen the growth from seven programs to 20 and the number of students participating in those programs from 125 to 400. This is the first time Fried, a two-time AD of the Year in the Midwest Collegiate Conference, has received this honor from the NSAA.

LOCAL GOLF

Entries open for County Amateur events

The entry process for golfing in the upcoming La Crosse County Amateur Golf Championships as presented by Pepsi-Cola of La Crosse.

Deadline for entry in the seniors or women's tournaments is midnight, July 19. The deadline to sign up for the men's championship in midnight, July 26.

Entry forms are available at www.boblamboutdoors.com or at any of the three participating golf courses listed with the individual events below.

The women's tournament will take place July 30 at The Golf Club at Cedar Creek in Onalaska, and the seniors tournament — sponsored by Kwik Trip — is scheduled for July 31 at Forest Hills Golf Course in La Crosse.

The two-day men's tournament takes place Aug. 6-7, with the first day taking place at The Golf Club at Cedar Creek and the second at Drugan's Castle Mound in Holmen.

Any questions about the events can be directed to Bob Lamb via his email listed above or (608) 781-4408 or by contacting Jackie or Bruce Kaiser at kaiwri172@gmail.com or (608) 783-0979.