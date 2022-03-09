La Crosse sports briefs

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Davis says he’ll play for Badgers

MADISON — University of Wisconsin men’s basketball star Johnny Davis says he expects to play in the Big Ten Tournament after getting knocked out of the Badgers’ regular-season finale on a hit he described as “dirty and uncalled for.”

“The plan is to see how tomorrow goes and Friday goes, but the plan is to play and be there for my team,” the Big Ten player of the year and Central High School graduate said Wednesday.

The 12th-ranked Badgers (24-6, 15-5 Big Ten) are the No. 2 seed in the tournament that started Wednesday in Indianapolis. They will face either No. 7 seed Michigan State (20-11, 11-9) or 10th-seeded Maryland (15-16, 7-13) on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Davis was stumbling as he drove into the lane early in the second half of a 74-73 loss to Nebraska (10-21, 4-16) on Sunday. Davis regained his footing as he arrived at the basket, but the right arm of Nebraska’s Trey McGowens hit him in the face, causing the 6-foot-5 guard to fall awkwardly and hurt an ankle.

McGowens received a flagrant-2 foul that resulted in an automatic ejection.

“At first I thought I tripped on my own feet,” Davis said. “Now I see McGowens came behind me and clipped my heel. I don’t know if that was intentional or not, but bringing the elbow down (on his face), that was a very dirty and uncalled-for play. When you play a team that’s got nothing to lose like that, that stuff tends to happen.

“I’m fine from it. It’s in the past. But like I said, it’s very uncalled for. There’s no need for that in the sport of basketball.”

After the game, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said he hadn’t yet watched a replay of the play that knocked out Davis but added that “I can tell you this about Trey McGowens, he’s one of the greatest kids I’ve ever been around.”

STANFORD SHOCKS ARIZONA STATE: James Keefe capped a double-double by banking in a short jumper at the buzzer as ninth-seeded Stanford closed the game on a 16-1 run to shock eight-seeded Arizona State 71-70 in the Pac-12 Conference tournament opener on Wednesday.

Stanford faces top-seeded and second-ranked Arizona on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Spencer Jones made a 3-pointer with 37 seconds left to pull Stanford within 70-69 and the Cardinal elected not to foul. Stanford freshman star Harrison Ingram rebounded Jalen Graham’s missed 10 footer with nine seconds left and weaved his way up court but had the ball stripped as the spun in the lane. Keefe picked up the loose ball , elevated and his floater, released with a half-second remaining, went off the backboard, the front of the rim and the backboard again before dropping through, giving Stanford an improbable win.

Jones hit six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 26 points for the Cardinals (16-15), who had lost five straight and seven of eight. Keefe had 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting and 10 rebounds and Brandon Angel added 15 points.

SYRACUSE STAR BOEHEIM APOLOGIZES FOR PUNCH: Syracuse star Buddy Boeheim apologized for punching Florida State’s Wyatt Wilkes in the stomach during the first half of the Orange’s 96-57 victory in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament on Wednesday.

“In the heat of today’s game, after some shoving in the lane, I swung my arm while turning to go back up court. It was wrong to act out in frustration,” Boeheim said in a statement posted on Syracuse basketball’s Twitter account. “I apologized to Wyatt Wilkes multiple times in the handshake line. He said not to worry about it, but I know it was wrong.”

Boeheim was not called for a foul on the play, which happened after Syracuse made a basket.

NFL

Vikings hire executive director

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings hired Tyler Williams as their executive director of player health and performance on Wednesday, bringing in another former member of the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams to follow new head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Williams spent the last 15 years with the Rams. His title last season was director of sports science and assistant athletic trainer. Williams was the NFC recipient of the assistant athletic trainer of the year award from the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society for 2020.

Williams will take over the team’s sports medicine operation that was directed by Eric Sugarman for the last 16 years. Sugarman was dismissed earlier this week, as part of the ongoing transition under new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and O’Connell.

The Vikings also announced the hiring of Grant Udinski as an assistant to O’Connell focusing on special projects. He spent the past two seasons with the Carolina Panthers as a coaching assistant.

COLTS PART WAYS WITH WENTZ: The Indianapolis Colts are moving on from Carson Wentz after one season, sending him to a team he’s familiar with from his days in the NFC East.

The Colts agreed to trade Wentz to the Washington Commanders, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal cannot be finalized until the start of the new league year next week.

Washington is getting the 47th pick in the draft along with Wentz and sending Indianapolis Nos. 42 and 73 this year and a 2023 conditional third-rounder that can become a second based on Wentz’s playing time, according to a different person with direct knowledge of the move. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced.

Wentz, 29, has three years remaining on his contract with salary cap hits of $28.3, $26.2 and $27.2 million consecutively. The 2016 second overall pick of the Philadelphia Eagles spent just the 2021 season with Indianapolis, with the team going 9-8 and missing the playoffs.

NBA

Sabonis suspended for ref bump

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The NBA came down hard on Kings center Domantas Sabonis following his confrontation with official Josh Tiven in Monday’s loss to the New York Knicks.

President of League Operations Byron Spruell announced Wednesday that Sabonis has been suspended one game without pay for “aggressively confronting and making contact with a game official.”

Sabonis will serve the suspension when the Kings face the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center. Sabonis argued vehemently after being whistled for a foul on Immanuel Quickley with 4:35 remaining in Monday’s 131-115 loss to the Knicks. The league issued a statement describing the sequence of events that led to Sabonis’ ejection, the first of his career.

“The incident began with Sabonis receiving a technical foul for an unsportsmanlike reaction to a called foul,” the league said. “Sabonis then reacted demonstratively again in the vicinity of the game official, and approached and bumped the official in a hostile manner, resulting in a second technical foul and an ejection.”

The Kings issued a statement of their own after the suspension was announced, saying they disagree with the league’s ruling.

“We disagree with the NBA’s decision to suspend Domantas Sabonis,” the team said. “He is a consummate professional and the ultimate competitor. We stand behind Domas, and he has our full support.”

Sabonis, 25, had appeared in 410 games over his six-year NBA career without an ejection. The Kings acquired the two-time All-Star before the NBA trade deadline in a deal that sent Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Sabonis, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb.

