La Crosse sports briefs

WIAA FOOTBALL

Cashton advances to Division 7 semifinals

CASHTON — Cashton High School football coach Jered Hemmersbach knew he’d have a good team this season, but it is eclipsing even his expectations.

A week after getting a significant victory over Bangor in a WIAA Division 7 second-round playoff game, the Eagles raised the bar with a 15-6 quarterfinal win over Potosi/Cassville on Friday.

“I knew we’d have a good football team this year,” Hemmersbach said. “But this is amazing.”

Cashton (10-2) qualified for a state semifinal game for the first time since 1994 and will play Reedsville (11-1) at a site to be determined on Nov. 12 for the right to play at Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 18.

“This is incredible for our program, our community and our kids,” said Hemmersbach, whose team went 0-9 in 2018, 5-5 in 2019 and 6-1 in the alternative spring season of 2020.

Cashton had four interceptions and put together a pair of touchdown drives in the first half before holding its own in a defensive battle over the final two quarters.

The Eagles shut down a rushing attack that was averaging 264 yards per game and forced Potosi/Cassville to throw the ball.

Junior Jacob Huntzicker ended Cashton’s opening drive with a touchdown pass to senior Lincoln Klinge, and sophomore Bret Hemmersbach returned an interception for another score in the second quarter after pressure by junior Zach Mlsna on quarterback Levi Groom.

Junior Riley Verken and Klinge later teamed up on a safety after Potosi/Cassville stuffed Cashton at the 1-yard line for a 15-0 lead in a game that had no scoring in the second half.

The performance lit up Cashton Village Park.

“When we beat Bangor, all the kids were out there,” Hemmersbach said. “After this one, all the parents and other fans came right out on the field. We haven’t done this in a long time here.”

LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP

V-Hawks win 28th straight volleyball match

The second-ranked Viterbo University volleyball team closed out its regular season and completed an unbeaten NSAA campaign by defeating Dakota State (S.D.) 25-22, 25-22, 18-25, 25-23 at Beggs Gymnasium on Saturday.

The V-Hawks (35-1, 14-0) have won 28 matches in a row heading into the conference tournament, which begins Friday.

Miah Garant, Maya Roberts and Katie Frohmader all had 14 kills for Viterbo, and teammate Grace Rohde added 13 and five block assists. Onalaska High School graduate Cailie Kowal had a team-high 27 assists, and Caledonia graduate Adrainna Reinhart had a team-high 26 digs.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Nonconference

UW-La Crosse 65, Virginia Wesleyan 54

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Eagles, ranked 15th by D3hoops.com won the Townebank Tipoff Tournament by opening the season with a two-game winning streak.

Black River Falls graduate Ethan Anderson scored a team-high 19 points He also had four rebounds and made one of UW-La Crosse’s three 3-pointers.

Wyatt Cook and Austin Westra each added 12 points, and Sean Suchomel had a team-high seven rebounds, four steals and three assists. Cook had six rebounds and Westra five.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Nonconference

UW-La Crosse 71, Concordia (Ill.) 36

RIVER FOREST, Ill. — The Eagles scored the first 15 points and never trailed in winning their first game of the season.

Junior Alana Gilles made 6 of 7 shots from the floor and scored a team-high 14 points for UW-La Crosse, which led 35-17 at halftime.

The Eagles, who had 14 players score, made 15 of 20 free throws and held a 41-28 rebounding advantage behind Onalaska graduate Emma Gamoke’s team-high seven. Gamoke also scored 13 points and hit a 3-pointer, while teammates Nikki Dienberg and Lauryn Milne each added 10 points.

WRESTLING

Yellowjacket Open

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Freshman Sam Lorenz (141 pounds), sophomore Leo Draveling (174) and freshman Michael Douglas (285) won championships for UW-La Crosse in an unscored meet.

Freshman Tyler Goebel (149), freshman Logan Stafford (197) and freshman Ben Kawcyznski (285) all placed second for the Eagles.

NASCAR

Rhodes closes out Truck Series title

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Ben Rhodes opened the NASCAR season with back-to-back wins and closed it Friday night by winning the Truck Series championship.

Rhodes finished third at Phoenix Raceway behind race winner Chandler Smith and Stuart Friesen. But he was the first championship contender to cross the finish line and claimed his first NASCAR championship.

Rhodes won for ThorSport Racing, a Truck Series team since 1996 based in Ohio. The team this year returned to Toyota, which claimed the first of three national series championships being awarded this weekend at Phoenix.

Rhodes won the fourth drivers championship for ThorSport — the team won in 2013, 2014 and 2019 with Matt Crafton — but it was the first owner championship for Duke and Rhonda Thorson. The couple fielded their first truck in the series with driver Terry Cook at the Milwaukee Mile on July 6, 1996.

Rhodes needed a late pass of fellow title contender Zane Smith to win the title. He chased Smith for two dozen laps before getting past him for the title-deciding position with eight laps remaining.

“That was the hardest last 40 laps I’ve ever driven in my life. I was doing things with my race car that were dumb, but we had nothing to lose,” Rhodes said. “Bookends for the season, I am so proud of my ThorSport team.”

The championship was the first for crew chief Rich Lushes, who had never finished higher than ninth — with driver Myatt Snider in 2018.

Smith finished fifth, behind outgoing Truck Series champion Sheldon Creed, and was runner-up for the title. He sat dejected on the pit road wall after the race.

“I just needed for my truck to turn, man,” Smith said. “But still an insane year, really. We were eight laps away from winning a championship.”

The Rhodes title in his six full season was a bit of an upset in that five-race winner John Hunter Nemechek was the favorite in another Toyota fielded by Kyle Busch. But Nemechek had an early tire issue in the first stage that dropped him two laps behind the leaders and it took him the entire race to make it back on the lead lap.

His break came with the fourth and final caution and Nemechek cycled back to the lead lap, but in the bottom third of the field. Busch paced nervously beside the pit box as Nemecheck tried to pick his way through traffic for the final 40 laps.

He eventually ran out of time and finished the race seventh, good enough only for third in the championship. Matt Crafton finished 12th and last in the championship final four.

