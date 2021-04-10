La Crosse sports briefs

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Holmen sweeps through regional
HOLMEN — The Holmen High School volleyball will await a WIAA Division 1 sectional assignment after blowing past Logan and Central in regional semifinal and championship matches at Bernie L. Ferry Field House on Saturday.
The Vikings (12-0) first beat the Rangers 25-7, 25-14, 25-12 before the second-seeded RiverHawks beat third-seeded Sparta 22-25, 25-11, 25-21, 17-25, 15-13 in the second semifinal.
Holmen then beat Central for the second time in three days, this time by scores of 25-12, 25-15, 25-5.
Senior Raegan Boe had a combined 15 kills — eight against the RiverHawks — while junior Ellie Kline had a combined 43 digs. Senior Sydney Jahr had nine kills against Logan, and junior Mara Schmidt added seven.
Junior Marissa Pederson had 21 assists against the Rangers and freshman Rayna McArdle 18 assists against Central. Sophomore Kayla Christnovich also had seven kills and four blocks in the championship match.
Central sophomore Lauren Buley had 13 kills against Sparta and 10 against Holmen. Cleon Tillman had 16 digs against the Spartans and 13 against the Vikings.
The RiverHawks also received 13 kills from Nicole Paulson, nine blocks from Libby Mickelson and 13 digs, 25 assists and four aces from Avery Veenendall against Sparta.
Holmen will be seeded on Sunday for Tuesday’s sectional tournament.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
V-Hawks win NSAA Tournament
BELLEVUE, Neb. — The 20th-ranked Viterbo University volleyball team didn’t have its best start, but it showed Saturday that matches are won with strong finishes.
The V-Hawks won the NSAA Tournament by rallying after losing the first two sets and beat Bellevue 22-25, 21-25, 28-26, 26-24, 15-5 after splitting two matches with it during the regular season.
Viterbo (13-7) was led by a 19-kill performance by Maya Roberts, who had four in the final set. All four of those game during a 5-1 run that extended Viterbo’s lead from 7-3 to 12-4 and put it in position to win.
Holmen High School graduate Kenzie Winker recorded the winning kill and had 12 to go with five digs. Grace Rohde added 13 kills and Abbey Johnson 32 assists.
Lauryn Sobasky had 23 assists and Caledonia graduate Adrianna Reinhart a team-high 20 digs.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Kleman ties WSU pitching record
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — It may have came a couple of games later than what she would have liked, but Winona State senior pitcher Jordyn Kleman now sits tied a top of the Warriors record book.
The Logan High School graduate allowed just one hit in seven shutout innings on Saturday to help lead the 11th-ranked Warriors to a 6-0 win over Sioux Falls, notching her 85th career victory in the process to move her into a tie with Cyndy Schubbe (1999-2002) for most career wins in a Warriors’ uniform.
Kleman had lost her last two starts, allowing nine runs in 12 innings in games against Northern State and MSU-Mankato, but was back to her superhuman self against the Cougars. The right-hander set down the first eight she faced in order and did not allow a hit until the fifth inning. Kleman finished with eight strikeouts and faced just three batters over the minimum.
Coming of a two-game series that saw them score just three runs, the Warriors (17-5, 6-3) smacked 13 hits, scoring single runs in the second and fifth innings, while scoring two each in the third and sixth.
Abbie Hlas led the way, going 3-for-3 with a solo home run in the second and two runs scored. Ann Smolenski also homered for the Warriors as part of a two-hit day.
Kleman will go for the record on Sunday when the Warriors travel to Southwest Minnesota State for a doubleheader.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Kalscheur leaves Gophers
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota guard Gabe Kalscheur announced Saturday he’s transferring to Iowa State for his senior season, the first of several expected departures from the Gophers following their coaching change.
Kalscheur said on Twitter he was excited about “the next chapter and fresh start” for his college career with the Cyclones.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Kalscheur is a native of Minnesota who was recruited by new Gophers coach Ben Johnson, who was an assistant at the time. Kalscheur also played at DeLaSalle High School under coach Dave Thorson, who was just hired as an assistant on Johnson’s staff.
Johnson replaced Richard Pitino, who was fired after eight seasons. Kalscheur was the star of Minnesota’s only NCAA Tournament win under Pitino, as a freshman in 2019 when he scored 24 points on 5-for-11 shooting from 3-point range against Louisville. Kalscheur was the team’s best defender, too, routinely drawing the opponent’s top scorer.
In 88 games with the Gophers, all starts, he averaged 10.4 points and shot 34.5% from 3-point range.
PIPPEN JR. DECLARES FOR NBA: Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. has declared for the NBA draft without signing with an agent to keep his options open.
Pippen announced his intentions Saturday morning with a social media post. He said he was blessed to come to Vanderbilt.
“We all have dreams and I am ready to pursue mine,” Pippen said.
The son of six-time NBA champ and one of the league’s 50 greatest players Scottie Pippen, he ranked second in the Southeastern Conference both in scoring at 20.8 points and with 4.8 assists a game. He ranked 16th nationally in scoring per game.