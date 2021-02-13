La Crosse sports briefs

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Committee releases rankings
Gonzaga and Baylor have played like the nation’s best teams all year. The committee that will ultimately select the field of 68 for the NCAA Tournament sees it that way, too.
The Bulldogs were the No. 1 overall seed followed by the Bears in rankings released Saturday by the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee. It was part of a snapshot of the top 16 seeds with a month to go before Selection Sunday, starting with the teams that have been 1-2 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll all season and remain unbeaten.
“No mystery here,” Kentucky athletics director and committee chairman Mitch Barnhart said. “There’s two teams that have been amazing all year.”
Third-ranked Michigan and fourth-ranked Ohio State followed as the other two No. 1 seeds, while fellow Big Ten team Illinois was the top No. 2 seed and fifth overall.
The Big 12 had the biggest haul in this initial list with five teams. Beyond Baylor, West Virginia and Oklahoma were No. 3 seeds, while Texas Tech and Texas were No. 4s.
Villanova, Alabama and Houston joined Illinois as the other No. 2 seeds. Virginia and Tennessee joined the Mountaineers and Sooners as No. 3 seeds, while Iowa and Missouri were the other No. 4 seeds.
NFL
Jaguards cut ties with Doyle
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars and embattled strength coach Chris Doyle parted ways Friday night, a few hours after a prominent diversity group assailed the team and called the recent hiring “simply unacceptable.”
Coach Urban Meyer and general manager Trent Baalke said Doyle resigned and they accepted.
“Chris did not want to be a distraction to what we are building in Jacksonville,” Meyer and Baalke said in a statement. “We are responsible for all aspects of our program and, in retrospect, should have given greater consideration to how his appointment may have affected all involved. We wish him the best as he moves forward in his career.”
The team initially attributed the statement to Meyer, but added Baalke’s name Saturday and said it was an oversight.
The Fritz Pollard Alliance, whose mission is to increase diversity in the NFL, criticized Jacksonville’s leadership, specifically Meyer, and said racist allegations at Iowa should have disqualified Doyle as a coaching candidate.
MLB
Mets invite Tebow to spring training
NEW YORK — Tim Tebow has been invited to big league spring training by the New York Mets, taking one of 75 spots after Major League Baseball limited spring roster sizes as a coronavirus precaution.
The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner returned to baseball in 2016 for the first time since his junior year of high school and played 77 games at Triple-A in 2019 before the pandemic wiped out the 2020 minor league season.
A lefty-hitting outfielder, the 33-year-old Tebow batted .163 with four homers and 19 RBIs two years ago with Syracuse. He’s been invited to major league spring training each of the past four years and has hit .151 in 34 games, connecting for his first and only homer last spring before camps were closed.
Despite the poor numbers, Tebow was among the 28 nonroster spring invitees announced by New York on Saturday. The majority of minor league players won’t report to camps until the big leaguers depart for opening day April 1.
LUGO TO MISS START OF SEASON: The Mets’ pitching staff took a hit before the start of spring training when the team announced Saturday that Seth Lugo needs elbow surgery and will miss the start of the season.
An MRI revealed a bone spur in the right-hander’s pitching shoulder. Mets medical director Dr. David Altchek will operate Tuesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery.
Lugo will not throw for six weeks, then will be assessed and transition to a throwing program. That timeline means the earliest he would start to throw would be about opening day on April 1. He will not be game ready until well into the season.
The Mets said a bone spur broke during Lugo’s heightened workouts leading to spring training. Inflammation would not subside, and Lugo recently informed the medical staff.
The 31-year-old Lugo was 3-4 with a 5.15 ERA in seven starts and nine relief appearances during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Oregon QB Shough will transfer
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough has announced he is entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.
Shough started all seven games for the Ducks this season as a redshirt sophomore, passing for 1,559 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was intercepted six times.
Oregon finished 4-3 overall and won the Pac-12 title with a 31-24 victory over USC in the championship game. The Ducks fell 34-17 to Iowa State in the Fiesta Bowl.
“Thank you to my teammates and brothers for making this place a home. I will forever cherish the bonds we have built together,” Shough posted to Twitter. “Once a Duck, always a Duck.”
Shough is the eighth scholarship player at Oregon who has announced a decision to transfer.