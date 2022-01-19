La Crosse sports briefs

NBA

Former Buck heads to Nuggets

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets have agreed to acquire veteran wing player Bryn Forbes from San Antonio as part of a three-team deal that also includes Boston, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The Nuggets are trading injured players Bol Bol and P.J. Dozier to Boston, and the Celtics are sending Juancho Hernangomez to San Antonio, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal has not been finalized and approved by the NBA. The deal was first reported by ESPN.

The Spurs also will receive a future second-round draft pick from the Nuggets, the person said.

For the Nuggets, the move gives them a solid outside shooter in Forbes and the potential to add another player. The team is believed to have interest in veteran big man DeMarcus Cousins to help the frontcourt depth behind reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic for a playoff run.

And for Boston, the move will mean getting much closer to dropping below the luxury tax threshold this season. The Nuggets were looking for more of an outside threat in a season when they are missing max players Jamal Murray (knee) and Michael Porter Jr. (back) due to injuries. Forbes is shooting 41.7% from 3-point range this season and averaging 9.1 points.

NFL

Mayfield undergoes surgery

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had successful surgery Wednesday to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, an injury that affected his play and led to a disappointing season in Cleveland.

Mayfield posted a video on social media following the procedure, which was done in Los Angeles.

“Surgery went great,” Mayfield said in the clip while sitting on a bed with his non-throwing arm in a sling. “It was a complete success. Had a great medical team. Took care of me and checked that box off to get this fixed, and now it’s on the way to the road to recovery.

“This is one of those steps to get back to my true self.”

The operation was performed by Dr. Orr Limpisvasti, the team physician for the Anaheim Ducks who examined Mayfield’s shoulder during the season. Mayfield will need months of rehab, but is expected to be fully recovered by the time the Browns hold offseason workouts — assuming, of course, he’s still with the team.

Mayfield initially was hurt in Week 2 against Houston while trying to make tackle after throwing an interception. He continued to play while wearing a protective harness and then aggravated the injury and sustained a fracture to his shoulder against Arizona on Oct. 17.

Partly because of the injury affecting his throwing mechanics, Mayfield struggled and his uneven play contributed to the Browns (8-9) falling well short of expectations or making the postseason. After being sacked nine times on Jan. 3 in a loss at Pittsburgh, Mayfield, who threw seven interceptions in his last three games, said he was “pretty damn beat up” and decided to skip the season finale.

Mayfield’s regression this season has spawned speculation that the Browns may move forward without the 2018 No. 1 overall pick. The team has not approached the QB’s agent about a long-term contract extension. He’s signed through next season.

ARIANS FINED: Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians has been fined $50,000 by the National Football League for slapping the helmet of safety Andrew Adams during Sunday’s 31-15 win over the Eagles in an NFC wild-card playoff game.

Arians said he was trying to prevent Adams from getting a penalty for pulling Eagles players off the pile following a muffed punt by Jalen Reagor that the Bucs recovered. The 69-year-old coach, who is hobbled by a bad Achilles tendon, went onto the field and brushed his hand against the side of Adams’ helmet before trying to push him away from Eagles players.

Arians said Monday he didn’t think he did anything wrong when he confronted Adams.

“I’ve seen enough dumb,” Arians said. “You can’t pull guys out of a pile. We just got a big play, great field position, and he’s trying to pull a guy out of the pile and I was trying to knock him off that guy so he didn’t get a penalty.”

Still, the NFL didn’t like the way it looked. It wasn’t exactly Ohio State’s Woody Hayes punching Clemson’s Charlie Bauman in 1978, but the league decided to make Arians pay for his mistake. Arians said he will appeal the fine but didn’t want to comment further.NHL

League will end season on time





Despite postponing more than 100 games for coronavirus-related reasons, the NHL is still on track to complete the regular season on time by the end of April.

While it came at the expense of players competing in the Beijing Olympics, the new schedule keeps the top hockey league in the world on pace to award the Stanley Cup before July 1.

The NHL on Wednesday revealed new dates for 98 postponed games, keeping the initial target date of April 29 for the end of the regular season. That would allow the traditional 16-team playoffs to begin in early May as originally planned.

“We are profoundly grateful to our fans for their support and understanding during a challenging time and to our clubs, the NHL Players’ Association and the players for their cooperation in a rescheduling of unprecedented logistical complexity,” Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said.

The changes include moving 23 other games around and 95 games filling the Feb. 7-22 gap that previously was scheduled for the Olympic break. After the league and players union agreed to participate in the Olympics, the decision was made in late December to skip the Games in order to get through the 1,312-game season — the most in NHL history.

A total of 104 games have been postponed this season, including dozens linked to attendance restrictions in Canada.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0