La Crosse sports briefs

NFL
Snyder commits to change
Washington NFL owner Dan Snyder said Friday he's committed to improving the culture inside the team after allegations of sexual harassment, while the league will wait for a law firm's review before taking action.
The Washington Post reported Thursday that 15 female former employees said they were sexually harassed during their time with the team. Snyder said the behavior described in the story “has no place in our franchise or society."
He hired District of Columbia law firm Wilkinson and Walsh to conduct an independent review of team policies, culture and allegations of workplace misconduct. The league said in a statement it will meet with lawyers after the investigation is complete and will act based on the findings.
Snyder also pledged to make organizational changes.
“Beth Wilkinson and her firm are empowered to do a full, unbiased investigation and make any and all requisite recommendations,” Snyder said. “Upon completion of her work, we will institute new policies and procedures and strengthen our human resources infrastructure to not only avoid these issues in the future but most importantly create a team culture that is respectful and inclusive of all.”
He said the commitment to establishing a new culture and higher standard began with the hiring of Ron Rivera as coach this year. Rivera told The Athletic he was brought in to change the culture and “create an environment of inclusion.”
The NFL said it expects the team and all employees to be cooperative but is not yet making its own review of the team.
"These matters as reported are serious, disturbing and contrary to the NFL’s values," the league said. “Everyone in the NFL has the right to work in an environment free from any and all forms of harassment.”
Director of player personnel Alex Santos, assistant Richard Mann II and longtime broadcaster and senior vice president Larry Michael are no longer with the team. Michael announced Wednesday he was retiring after 16 years.
Santos, Mann, Michael and former business executives Dennis Greene and Mitch Gershman were mentioned in the Post story.
NBA
Bledsoe tests positive for COVID-19
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe has tested positive for COVID-19 but has said he doesn't have any symptoms associated with the coronavirus.
Bledsoe hasn't been with the team since they reported to Orlando last week, the Journal Sentinel reported.
The Bucks began a second training camp early this month but shut it down after someone from the organization tested positive for the coronovirus. They didn't name the person at the time.
Bledsoe is among other NBA players to announce positive COVID-19 tests since teams started reporting to the bubble at Disney’s Wide World of Sports complex last week, including Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook, Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes and Indiana’s Malcolm Brogdon.
Bledsoe is averaging 15.4 points 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game this season.
All 22 NBA teams invited to conclude the season will play eight games before the postseason begins.
MLB
Five players test positive for COVID-19
NEW YORK — Five more baseball players tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, raising the total to 80 since testing started in late June.
Major League Baseball and the players’ association said six of 10,548 samples were new positives in the week ending Thursday, a rate of 0.05%. In addition to players, one staff member tested positive.
The sides do not announce names of those who test positive, but some players have allowed teams to identify themselves. Tampa Bay All-Star outfielder Austin Meadows was placed on the injured list Thursday night after testing positive for the coronavirus.
The week included a five-day span with no new positive tests, MLB and the union said Friday.
For the past two weeks of monitoring testing, 23 of 17,949 samples have been new positives, a rate of 0.1% The new positives included 18 players and five staff members, all among 13 teams.
Including the initial intake screening that started in late June, 93 of of 21,701 samples have resulted in new positives, a rate of 0.4%. The positives included 80 players and 13 staff members, including four players who were additions to 60-man club player pools.
Twenty-eight teams have had a positive test result, including players and staff.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
High-paid coaches avoid salary cuts
Most of the highest-paid college football coaches have avoided the voluntary salary reductions that have swept Power Five programs, according to an ESPN survey.
ESPN surveyed the 65 Power Five conference schools along with 10 other prominent basketball programs. At 33 of the 75 schools, at least one of either the football and basketball coach had agreed to have his pay cut to deal with the financial crisis brought on by the pandemic.
But eight of the 10 football coaches with the largest salaries during the 2019-20 academic year have not had their salaries reduced, including Clemson’s Dabo Swinney ($9.3 million) and Alabama’s Nick Saban ($8.9 million), the two highest-paid coaches in the the sport. Among basketball coaches half of the 10 highest paid have not taken cuts, including Kentucky’s John Calipari, the nation’s top paid coach.
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, who made $7.5 million (tied for third highest with Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher), is the highest-paid football coach to take a pay cut, agreeing to a one-year, 10% reduction.
Among basketball coaches, Duke Mike Krzyzewski's is the highest paid to agree to a cut. The longtime Blue Devils coach made $7.3 million last year and was part of a round of salary reductions at the school, where the highest-paid employees had their pay trimmed from 2.5% to 10%.
CFL
Edmonton expected to drop 'Eskimos' name
EDMONTON, Alberta — The Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League reportedly will change their name. The team would not confirm the two reports.
TSN and Postmedia say the team will make a switch following this week's decision to do the same by Washington's NFL team.
A spokeswoman for the Edmonton club said the team had no update Friday.
Teams across sports have been under increasing pressure to drop racist or stereotypical names. Critics say the Edmonton team’s name is a derogatory, colonial-era term for Inuit.
Aaron Paquette, a city councilor in Edmonton, tweeted that he had an “extremely productive” meeting with the club Thursday. He said he was “very impressed with the potential coming out of our conversation.”
In February, the club said it was keeping the name following yearlong research that involved Inuit leaders and community members across Canada. The club said it received “no consensus.”
On July 8, the club promised to speed another review and provide an update by the end of the month.
One of the team’s sponsors, national car-and-home insurance provider Belairdirect, is rethinking its relationship with the club because of the name. Other sponsors also said they would welcome a review.
Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson has said the team should take steps toward a change.
It's unclear when Edmonton would play its first game with a new name, if the change goes through. The CFL in June postponed the start of its 2020 season because of the pandemic, and there is no guarantee the league will play this year.
Although American Inuit continue to use the word Eskimo, Canada’s northern people left that name behind about the same time they began negotiating their land claim in the 1970s.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!