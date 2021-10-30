La Crosse sports briefs

WIAA BOYS SOCCER

Arcadia heads back to state

BALDWIN, Wis. — The Arcadia High School boys soccer team secured its second consecutive trip to the WIAA state tournament by defeating Washburn/Bayfield 1-0 in a Division 4 sectional final on Saturday.

The Raiders (15-3-2) won their seventh straight game and will play in a state semifinal at KOHLER Engines Stadium at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee on Thursday.

The four qualifying teams will be seeded, with the first seed playing the fourth seed at 4:30 p.m. and the second seed playing the third seed at 7 p.m.

Arcadia qualified for the Division 3 state semifinals last season, which ended in a 1-0 loss to the Racine Prairie School.

WIAA FOOTBALL

Cashton topples Bangor

CASHTON — Zack Mlsna and Henry Brueggen kneeled next to a water cooler and waited for Jered Hemmersbach to make his way to the crowd of players and fans that waited near the east end zone of the football field at Cashton Park.

Once the two linemen were out of the Cashton High School football coach’s view, they pounced — emptying the jug over Hemmersbach before Mlsna flung the blue cooler into the air.

It was a fitting celebration for a significant win.

The second-seeded Eagles dominated in the trenches, made big plays in big moments and shut out third-seeded Bangor in the second half en route to a 34-14 victory in the second round of the WIAA Division 7 playoffs on Friday night.

It’s Cashton’s first win over the Cardinals since 2013 and only its second win over Bangor in the teams’ 22 most recent meetings.

The Eagles, who were 0-9 just three years ago, nearly toppled the Cardinals twice in the past year — falling 34-28 in the spring and 17-13 in Week 9 this season — but weren’t able to break through until Friday night.

“Can’t say enough about the kids. They deserve it,” said Hemmersbach, whose team will host fifth-seeded Potosi/Cassville next week. “This is what we’ve been working so hard (for). 0-9 their freshman year. These seniors were 0-9, and they’re moving on to Level 3 playoffs.”

“This is surreal, man,” junior running back Colin O’Neil added. “This is absolutely surreal.”

O’Neil was an integral part of making the win a reality with 28 carries for 157 yards and three touchdowns.

The Eagles’ offensive line paved the way for 300 rushing yards, and Cashton also benefited from multiple big plays — including a 72-yard touchdown run by sophomore Brady Hemmersbach and a touchdown pass from Brady Hemmersbach to Brett Hemmersbach on a run-pass-option on fourth-and-goal.

“We gave up some big plays on defense. That really hurt us,” Bangor coach Todd Grant said. “It just seemed like we’d get them in a long-yardage situation, and they’d make a play and we didn’t.”

The Eagles also limited the Cardinals to 214 yards of offense, including just 87 in the second half, behind strong performances from Mlsna and junior Riley Verken on the defensive line.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

UW-La Crosse sweeps WIAC titles

COLFAX, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse men’s and women’s cross country teams won WIAC championships at Whitetail Golf Course in Colfax, Wis., on Saturday.

The Eagles posted a score of 31 in the men’s race and 33 in the women’s race. The men’s team clipped second-place UW-Whitewater (35) for its victory, while the women’s team won by a more comfortable margin over runner-up UW-Eau Claire (62).

The men’s team had all five scoring runners place among the top nine with sophomore and Aquinas High School graduate Ethan Gregg placing second individually in a time of 24 minutes, 39.5 seconds. Whitewater’s David Fassbender won in 24:35.1.

The Eagles also had top finishes from sophomore Isaac Wegner (fifth, 25:04.5), junior Ethan Thompson (seventh, 25:24.5), sophomore Parker Huhn (eighth, 25:24.6) and sophomore Chad Franz (ninth, 25:25.1).

The Eagles had four of the top seven finishers in the women’s race.

Freshman Jenna Lovejoy (third, 22:34.3) led UW-L and was followed by senior Emma Malooly (fifth, 22:40.2), senior Rachel Jeffers (sixth, 22:41.5), sophomore Maddie Hannan (seventh, 22:49.1) and freshman Madelynn McIntyre (12th, 22:55.3).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Viterbo wins 26th in a row

The Viterbo University women’s volleyball team won its 26th consecutive match by beating Valley City State 25-14, 25-13, 25-23 in an NSAA matchup at Beggs Gymnasium on Saturday.

Miah Garant and Maya Roberts had 16 and 12 kills, respectively, for the V-Hawks (33-1, 12-0), who were effective at the net with an attack average of .343. Holmen graduate Kenzie Winker added nine kills for Viterbo.

Lauryn Sobasky had 23 assists, and Abbey Johnson added 18. Caledonia graduate Adrianna Reinhart led the team with 19 digs, while Kenidi McCabe added 13 and Johnson eight.

UW-LA CROSSE DOWNS CARTHAGE: The Eagles completed their regular season with a 20-10 record by handing Carthage a 30-28, 25-18, 25-19 defeat in Stevens Point, Wis.

Emma Lawrence had 13 kills and Anna Rossner added nine for La Crosse. Jackie Oetterer had 16 assists and Megan Adams 17 digs.

The Eagles begin the WIAC Tournament with a quarterfinal match at UW-Oshkosh on Tuesday.

